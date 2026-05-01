أعلن نادي الوداد المغربي مساء أمس (الخميس) إقالة الفرنسي باتريس كارتيرون من تدريب الفريق الأول لكرة القدم، بسبب سوء النتائج.
انطلاقة كارثية
وكان كارتيرون قد تولى تدريب الوداد في 24 مارس الماضي، وقاد الفريق في 5 مباريات فقط في الدوري المغربي، تلقى خلالها 3 هزائم وتعادل في مباراتين.
انفصال بالتراضي.. وبنشريفة يقود المهمة
وقال النادي المغربي في بيان عبر صفحاته على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، إنه انفصل عن مدربه باتريس كارتيرون بالتراضي، على أن يقود محمد بنشريفة المهمة حتى نهاية الموسم الحالي.
ترتيب الوداد
ويحتل الوداد المركز الرابع في جدول ترتيب الدوري المغربي برصيد 31 نقطة، من 9 انتصارات و4 تعادلات مقابل 4 هزائم، متأخراً بـ6 نقاط عن المغرب الفاسي متصدر الترتيب.
The Moroccan Wydad Club announced yesterday evening (Thursday) the dismissal of French coach Patrice Carteron from the management of the first football team due to poor results.
Disastrous Start
Carteron took over the coaching of Wydad on March 24, and led the team in only 5 matches in the Moroccan league, during which they suffered 3 defeats and drew in 2 matches.
Mutual Separation.. and Benshrifah Takes Charge
The Moroccan club stated in a statement via its social media pages that it mutually separated from coach Patrice Carteron, and that Mohamed Benshrifah will lead the team until the end of the current season.
Wydad's Standings
Wydad is currently in fourth place in the Moroccan league standings with 31 points, from 9 wins, 4 draws, and 4 defeats, trailing by 6 points behind the league leaders, Maghreb Fes.