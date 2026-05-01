أعلن نادي الوداد المغربي مساء أمس (الخميس) إقالة الفرنسي باتريس كارتيرون من تدريب الفريق الأول لكرة القدم، بسبب سوء النتائج.

انطلاقة كارثية

وكان كارتيرون قد تولى تدريب الوداد في 24 مارس الماضي، وقاد الفريق في 5 مباريات فقط في الدوري المغربي، تلقى خلالها 3 هزائم وتعادل في مباراتين.

انفصال بالتراضي.. وبنشريفة يقود المهمة

وقال النادي المغربي في بيان عبر صفحاته على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، إنه انفصل عن مدربه باتريس كارتيرون بالتراضي، على أن يقود محمد بنشريفة المهمة حتى نهاية الموسم الحالي.

ترتيب الوداد

ويحتل الوداد المركز الرابع في جدول ترتيب الدوري المغربي برصيد 31 نقطة، من 9 انتصارات و4 تعادلات مقابل 4 هزائم، متأخراً بـ6 نقاط عن المغرب الفاسي متصدر الترتيب.