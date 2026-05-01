The Moroccan Wydad Club announced yesterday evening (Thursday) the dismissal of French coach Patrice Carteron from the management of the first football team due to poor results.

Disastrous Start

Carteron took over the coaching of Wydad on March 24, and led the team in only 5 matches in the Moroccan league, during which they suffered 3 defeats and drew in 2 matches.

Mutual Separation.. and Benshrifah Takes Charge

The Moroccan club stated in a statement via its social media pages that it mutually separated from coach Patrice Carteron, and that Mohamed Benshrifah will lead the team until the end of the current season.

Wydad's Standings

Wydad is currently in fourth place in the Moroccan league standings with 31 points, from 9 wins, 4 draws, and 4 defeats, trailing by 6 points behind the league leaders, Maghreb Fes.