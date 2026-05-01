في لحظة فقدان أعصاب، تحول "منزل بسيط" في مدينة موغلا التركية إلى ساحة جريمة مأساوية. لم يكن الزوجان يدركان أن خلافاً عابراً حول "تأخر وجبة طعام" سيكون هو المشهد الأخير في حياتهما الزوجية، لينهي حياة الزوجة ويقود الزوج خلف القضبان لسنوات طويلة.
بدأ الشجار بكلمات حادة، لكن الأمور خرجت عن السيطرة عندما وجه العامل الشاب يونس كوركوت صفعة واحدة لزوجته "أموهان"، ذات الـ 25 ربيعاً. كانت الصفعة – التي ظنها الزوج عابرة – كافية لتسقط الزوجة أرضاً دون حراك.
خلف "سقوطها الأرضي"، كانت الزوجة تخوض معركة خفية ومميتة مع "نزيف دماغي حاد". وعلى الرغم من محاولات إنقاذها في المستشفى، إلا أن الأجهزة الطبية أعلنت النهاية بعد أيام من المقاومة الصامتة.
وخلال مجريات المحاكمة، حاول المتهم "يونس" تغيير مسار القضية والادعاء بوجود خلافات تراكمية نتيجة خيانة زوجية ورغبة في الطلاق، لكن التحقيقات كشفت حقيقة أكثر قسوة: فالجريمة لم تكن وليدة صراع طويل، بل كانت نتيجة "لحظة غضب" غير مبررة نشبت أثناء خلاف حول تأخر إعداد الطعام.
لم يجد القضاء التركي مجالاً للبراءة، فجاء الحكم ليقضي بسجن الزوج 14 عاماً دون أي تخفيف.
لا يحمل هذا الحكم العقاب للمتهم فحسب، بل يرسل رسالة صارمة للمجتمع التركي مفادها أن العنف، مهما بدا بسيطاً في بدايته، فهو جريمة لا تُغتفر. لقد فقدت شابة في مقتبل العمر حياتها بسبب لحظة انفعال، مخلفة وراءها سؤالاً لا يزال يتردد صداه: كم صفعة يتم اعتبارها "عادية"، بينما هي في الحقيقة يمكن أن تحمل في طياتها نهاية مأساوية؟