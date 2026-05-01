في لحظة فقدان أعصاب، تحول "منزل بسيط" في مدينة موغلا التركية إلى ساحة جريمة مأساوية. لم يكن الزوجان يدركان أن خلافاً عابراً حول "تأخر وجبة طعام" سيكون هو المشهد الأخير في حياتهما الزوجية، لينهي حياة الزوجة ويقود الزوج خلف القضبان لسنوات طويلة.
بدأ الشجار بكلمات حادة، لكن الأمور خرجت عن السيطرة عندما وجه العامل الشاب يونس كوركوت صفعة واحدة لزوجته "أموهان"، ذات الـ 25 ربيعاً. كانت الصفعة – التي ظنها الزوج عابرة – كافية لتسقط الزوجة أرضاً دون حراك.
خلف "سقوطها الأرضي"، كانت الزوجة تخوض معركة خفية ومميتة مع "نزيف دماغي حاد". وعلى الرغم من محاولات إنقاذها في المستشفى، إلا أن الأجهزة الطبية أعلنت النهاية بعد أيام من المقاومة الصامتة.
وخلال مجريات المحاكمة، حاول المتهم "يونس" تغيير مسار القضية والادعاء بوجود خلافات تراكمية نتيجة خيانة زوجية ورغبة في الطلاق، لكن التحقيقات كشفت حقيقة أكثر قسوة: فالجريمة لم تكن وليدة صراع طويل، بل كانت نتيجة "لحظة غضب" غير مبررة نشبت أثناء خلاف حول تأخر إعداد الطعام.
لم يجد القضاء التركي مجالاً للبراءة، فجاء الحكم ليقضي بسجن الزوج 14 عاماً دون أي تخفيف.
لا يحمل هذا الحكم العقاب للمتهم فحسب، بل يرسل رسالة صارمة للمجتمع التركي مفادها أن العنف، مهما بدا بسيطاً في بدايته، فهو جريمة لا تُغتفر. لقد فقدت شابة في مقتبل العمر حياتها بسبب لحظة انفعال، مخلفة وراءها سؤالاً لا يزال يتردد صداه: كم صفعة يتم اعتبارها "عادية"، بينما هي في الحقيقة يمكن أن تحمل في طياتها نهاية مأساوية؟
تركي يقتل زوجته بـ"صفعة".. والسجن ينتظره 14 عاماً
في لحظة فقدان أعصاب، تحول "منزل بسيط" في مدينة موغلا التركية إلى ساحة جريمة مأساوية. لم يكن الزوجان يدركان أن خلافاً عابراً حول "تأخر وجبة طعام" سيكون هو المشهد الأخير في حياتهما الزوجية، لينهي حياة الزوجة ويقود الزوج خلف القضبان لسنوات طويلة.
In a moment of losing control, a "simple home" in the Turkish city of Mugla turned into a tragic crime scene. The couple had no idea that a fleeting argument over "the delay of a meal" would be the final scene in their married life, ending the wife's life and leading the husband behind bars for many years.
The quarrel began with sharp words, but things got out of control when the young worker Younes Korkut slapped his 25-year-old wife, Amouhan. The slap – which the husband thought was trivial – was enough to knock the wife to the ground, motionless.
Behind her "fall to the ground," the wife was fighting a hidden and deadly battle with "acute brain hemorrhage." Despite attempts to save her in the hospital, medical devices announced the end after days of silent resistance.
During the trial proceedings, the accused "Younes" tried to change the course of the case and claim that there were cumulative disputes due to infidelity and a desire for divorce, but investigations revealed a harsher truth: the crime was not the result of a long-standing conflict, but rather a result of an "unjustified moment of anger" that erupted during a dispute over the delay in preparing food.
The Turkish judiciary found no room for innocence, and the verdict sentenced the husband to 14 years in prison without any reduction.
This ruling does not only punish the accused but also sends a stern message to Turkish society that violence, no matter how trivial it seems at first, is an unforgivable crime. A young woman in the prime of her life lost her life due to a moment of rage, leaving behind a question that still echoes: how many slaps are considered "normal," while in reality, they can carry within them a tragic end?