In a moment of losing control, a "simple home" in the Turkish city of Mugla turned into a tragic crime scene. The couple had no idea that a fleeting argument over "the delay of a meal" would be the final scene in their married life, ending the wife's life and leading the husband behind bars for many years.

The quarrel began with sharp words, but things got out of control when the young worker Younes Korkut slapped his 25-year-old wife, Amouhan. The slap – which the husband thought was trivial – was enough to knock the wife to the ground, motionless.

Behind her "fall to the ground," the wife was fighting a hidden and deadly battle with "acute brain hemorrhage." Despite attempts to save her in the hospital, medical devices announced the end after days of silent resistance.

During the trial proceedings, the accused "Younes" tried to change the course of the case and claim that there were cumulative disputes due to infidelity and a desire for divorce, but investigations revealed a harsher truth: the crime was not the result of a long-standing conflict, but rather a result of an "unjustified moment of anger" that erupted during a dispute over the delay in preparing food.

The Turkish judiciary found no room for innocence, and the verdict sentenced the husband to 14 years in prison without any reduction.

This ruling does not only punish the accused but also sends a stern message to Turkish society that violence, no matter how trivial it seems at first, is an unforgivable crime. A young woman in the prime of her life lost her life due to a moment of rage, leaving behind a question that still echoes: how many slaps are considered "normal," while in reality, they can carry within them a tragic end?