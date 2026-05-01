هل يمكن أن تكون الوظيفة التي تمنحك الراتب هي نفسها التي تسلبك حياتك؟ السؤال يبدو صادماً، لكن الأرقام التي كشف عنها تقرير مشترك بين منظمة العمل الدولية ومنظمة الصحة العالمية تجعل الإجابة أكثر قسوة. وتزامنا مع يوم العمال العالمي، تشير البيانات إلى أن حوالي 840,000 شخص حول العالم يفقدون حياتهم سنوياً ليس بسبب حوادث العمل التقليدية، بل بسبب «القتل البطيء» الناتج عن الضغوط المهنية المزمنة.
لا تكمن الأزمة في الحوادث المباشرة، بل في تراكمات خفية تنهش صحة الموظفين يومياً:
التوتر المستمر: الذي يؤدي لأمراض القلب والاضطرابات النفسية.
ساعات العمل المرهقة: حيث يعمل أكثر من 35% من موظفي العالم لأكثر من 48 ساعة أسبوعياً.
بيئة العمل السامة: تعرض قرابة 23% من العمال لأشكال من العنف أو التحرش أو الضغوط النفسية.
فئات في «خط النار»
لا تتوزع هذه المخاطر بالتساوي، فالفئات الأكثر هشاشة (مثل الشباب الباحثين عن فرص عمل، والمهاجرين، وذوي الإعاقة) يجدون أنفسهم في وظائف غير مستقرة تفتقر لأبسط معايير الأمان الوظيفي، مما يجعلهم «وقوداً» لهذا القتل البطيء.
ومع تسارع الرقمنة ودخول الذكاء الاصطناعي، كان يُؤمل أن تخف الضغوط. لكن الواقع يشير إلى أن التحولات الرقمية أعادت تشكيل الضغوط بطرق أكثر تعقيداً، حيث أصبح الخط الفاصل بين العمل والحياة الشخصية «موهوماً» بفعل العمل عن بُعد والاتصال الدائم.
ولا يقتصر الأثر على صحة الموظفين، بل يمتد ليشكل نزيفاً للاقتصاد العالمي، حيث تُقدّر خسائر الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الناتجة عن هذه الأزمات النفسية بنحو 1.37% سنوياً.
لكن السؤال الذي يبقى معلقاً: هل أصبحنا نعمل لنعيش، أم أن العمل أصبح الوسيلة الأسرع لإنهاء حياتنا؟ إن التقرير يضع أرباب العمل والحكومات أمام مسؤولية أخلاقية: فإما إعادة تصميم بيئة العمل لتكون «حاضنة للحياة»، أو الاستمرار في دفع ثمن إنساني واقتصادي باهظ.
Can the job that pays you a salary also be the one that takes your life away? The question sounds shocking, but the figures revealed by a joint report from the International Labour Organization and the World Health Organization make the answer more brutal. Coinciding with International Workers' Day, the data indicates that around 840,000 people worldwide lose their lives annually, not due to traditional workplace accidents, but because of "slow killing" resulting from chronic occupational stress.
The crisis does not lie in direct accidents, but in hidden accumulations that gnaw at employees' health daily:
Continuous stress: which leads to heart diseases and psychological disorders.
Exhausting working hours: where more than 35% of the world's employees work over 48 hours a week.
Toxic work environment: nearly 23% of workers are exposed to forms of violence, harassment, or psychological pressure.
Groups in the "Line of Fire"
These risks are not distributed equally; the most vulnerable groups (such as young job seekers, migrants, and people with disabilities) find themselves in unstable jobs that lack the most basic standards of job security, making them "fuel" for this slow killing.
With the acceleration of digitization and the advent of artificial intelligence, it was hoped that the pressures would ease. However, reality indicates that digital transformations have reshaped pressures in more complex ways, as the line between work and personal life has become "blurred" due to remote work and constant connectivity.
The impact is not limited to employees' health; it extends to create a hemorrhage for the global economy, with losses in gross domestic product due to these psychological crises estimated at about 1.37% annually.
But the lingering question remains: Have we started to work to live, or has work become the fastest way to end our lives? The report places employers and governments before an ethical responsibility: either redesign the work environment to be a "nurturer of life," or continue to pay a heavy human and economic price.