هل يمكن أن تكون الوظيفة التي تمنحك الراتب هي نفسها التي تسلبك حياتك؟ السؤال يبدو صادماً، لكن الأرقام التي كشف عنها تقرير مشترك بين منظمة العمل الدولية ومنظمة الصحة العالمية تجعل الإجابة أكثر قسوة. وتزامنا مع يوم العمال العالمي، تشير البيانات إلى أن حوالي 840,000 شخص حول العالم يفقدون حياتهم سنوياً ليس بسبب حوادث العمل التقليدية، بل بسبب «القتل البطيء» الناتج عن الضغوط المهنية المزمنة.

لا تكمن الأزمة في الحوادث المباشرة، بل في تراكمات خفية تنهش صحة الموظفين يومياً:

التوتر المستمر: الذي يؤدي لأمراض القلب والاضطرابات النفسية.

ساعات العمل المرهقة: حيث يعمل أكثر من 35% من موظفي العالم لأكثر من 48 ساعة أسبوعياً.

بيئة العمل السامة: تعرض قرابة 23% من العمال لأشكال من العنف أو التحرش أو الضغوط النفسية.

فئات في «خط النار»

لا تتوزع هذه المخاطر بالتساوي، فالفئات الأكثر هشاشة (مثل الشباب الباحثين عن فرص عمل، والمهاجرين، وذوي الإعاقة) يجدون أنفسهم في وظائف غير مستقرة تفتقر لأبسط معايير الأمان الوظيفي، مما يجعلهم «وقوداً» لهذا القتل البطيء.

ومع تسارع الرقمنة ودخول الذكاء الاصطناعي، كان يُؤمل أن تخف الضغوط. لكن الواقع يشير إلى أن التحولات الرقمية أعادت تشكيل الضغوط بطرق أكثر تعقيداً، حيث أصبح الخط الفاصل بين العمل والحياة الشخصية «موهوماً» بفعل العمل عن بُعد والاتصال الدائم.

ولا يقتصر الأثر على صحة الموظفين، بل يمتد ليشكل نزيفاً للاقتصاد العالمي، حيث تُقدّر خسائر الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الناتجة عن هذه الأزمات النفسية بنحو 1.37% سنوياً.

لكن السؤال الذي يبقى معلقاً: هل أصبحنا نعمل لنعيش، أم أن العمل أصبح الوسيلة الأسرع لإنهاء حياتنا؟ إن التقرير يضع أرباب العمل والحكومات أمام مسؤولية أخلاقية: فإما إعادة تصميم بيئة العمل لتكون «حاضنة للحياة»، أو الاستمرار في دفع ثمن إنساني واقتصادي باهظ.