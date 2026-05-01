Can the job that pays you a salary also be the one that takes your life away? The question sounds shocking, but the figures revealed by a joint report from the International Labour Organization and the World Health Organization make the answer more brutal. Coinciding with International Workers' Day, the data indicates that around 840,000 people worldwide lose their lives annually, not due to traditional workplace accidents, but because of "slow killing" resulting from chronic occupational stress.

The crisis does not lie in direct accidents, but in hidden accumulations that gnaw at employees' health daily:

Continuous stress: which leads to heart diseases and psychological disorders.

Exhausting working hours: where more than 35% of the world's employees work over 48 hours a week.

Toxic work environment: nearly 23% of workers are exposed to forms of violence, harassment, or psychological pressure.

Groups in the "Line of Fire"

These risks are not distributed equally; the most vulnerable groups (such as young job seekers, migrants, and people with disabilities) find themselves in unstable jobs that lack the most basic standards of job security, making them "fuel" for this slow killing.

With the acceleration of digitization and the advent of artificial intelligence, it was hoped that the pressures would ease. However, reality indicates that digital transformations have reshaped pressures in more complex ways, as the line between work and personal life has become "blurred" due to remote work and constant connectivity.

The impact is not limited to employees' health; it extends to create a hemorrhage for the global economy, with losses in gross domestic product due to these psychological crises estimated at about 1.37% annually.

But the lingering question remains: Have we started to work to live, or has work become the fastest way to end our lives? The report places employers and governments before an ethical responsibility: either redesign the work environment to be a "nurturer of life," or continue to pay a heavy human and economic price.