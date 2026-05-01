In the heart of the harsh mountains of southern Upper Egypt, where no sound rises above the dream of quick wealth, the quest for "gold" turned into a bloody confrontation that ended with a body on the sands. In the mountainous area of Baramiya near Edfo, a young man from the villages of "Kom Ombo" paid with his life for an incomplete "stroke of luck."

The incident began as a usual dispute among groups of informal prospectors over "the boundaries of the digging areas." However, the conflict, which seemed simple at first, quickly escalated into a scene resembling a small battlefield, with the parties exchanging gunfire amidst rugged terrain and deadly isolation, far from the eyes of oversight.

The victim aspired to change his life by extracting gold, but he fell victim after a bullet pierced his body, and silence immediately prevailed after the noise of gunfire. Security forces in Aswan moved quickly upon receiving the report and began unraveling the threads of the crime, which revealed that the dispute was not a spontaneous occurrence, but rather the result of accumulated conflicts over lands controlled by "the laws of power," not the laws of the state.

This incident is not the first; it raises the question that resonates throughout the mountains of southern Aswan: Has gold in Upper Egypt become a real treasure, or has it turned into a "curse" that ignites bloodshed among those seeking wealth?

In those mountains, there are no clear maps or fixed boundaries; there are only digging tools and suspended dreams, which can turn at any moment into an armed confrontation that ends the dream of its owner forever.