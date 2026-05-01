في قلب جبال جنوب صعيد مصر القاسية، حيث لا صوت يعلو فوق حلم الثراء السريع، تحولت رحلة البحث عن «الذهب» إلى مواجهة دامية انتهت بجثة على الرمال. ففي منطقة البرامية الجبلية القريبة من إدفو، دفع شاب من قرى «كوم أمبو» حياته ثمناً لـ «ضربة حظ» لم تكتمل.

بدأت الحادثة كخلاف معتاد بين مجموعات من المنقبين غير الرسميين حول «حدود مناطق الحفر». لكن النزاع، الذي بدا بسيطاً في بدايته، سرعان ما انفجر ليتحول إلى مشهد أقرب لساحة حرب صغيرة، حيث تبادلت الأطراف إطلاق النار وسط تضاريس وعرة وعزلة قاتلة، بعيداً عن أعين الرقابة.

كان الضحية يطمح في تغيير حياته عبر استخراج الذهب، لكنه سقط صريعاً بعد أن اخترقت رصاصة جسده، ليسود الصمت فوراً بعد صخب الرصاص. وتحركت الأجهزة الأمنية في أسوان فور تلقي البلاغ، وبدأت في فك خيوط الجريمة التي كشفت أن النزاع لم يكن وليد اللحظة، بل نتيجة صراعات متراكمة على أراضٍ تسيطر عليها «قوانين القوة» لا قوانين الدولة.

هذه الحادثة ليست الأولى، فهي تعيد طرح السؤال الذي يتردد في أرجاء جبال جنوب أسوان: هل أصبح الذهب في الصعيد كنزاً حقيقياً، أم أنه تحول إلى «لعنة» تشعل الدم بين الباحثين عن الثراء؟

في تلك الجبال، لا توجد خرائط واضحة ولا حدود ثابتة، هناك فقط أدوات حفر وأحلام معلقة، قد تتحول في أي لحظة إلى مواجهة مسلحة تُنهي حلم صاحبها للأبد.