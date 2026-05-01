في أعماق مضيق هرمز، حيث يتدفق سدس نفط العالم، لا تدور الحرب اليوم بطلقات المدافع أو ضجيج الطائرات، بل بـ«همس الخوارزميات». هناك، فوق القاع المظلم، تجري مواجهة سريالية: «سلاح الفقراء» (أدوات بدائية الصنع) تواجه أذكى ما أنتجته عقول وادي السيليكون في كاليفورنيا.

المأزق: حين تختفي «الكاسحات» فجأة

وجدت البحرية الأمريكية نفسها في «ورطة إستراتيجية» لم تكن في الحسبان، فالأسطول القديم لكاسحات الألغام أحيل للتقاعد، والبدائل الحديثة عالقة في ورش الصيانة بآسيا. وهذا الفراغ الأمني جعل ممر النفط العالمي مكشوفاً، ولم يتبقَّ أمام واشنطن سوى خيار واحد وهو الرهان الكامل على الذكاء الاصطناعي.

طوت البحرية صفحة الأساليب الرومانسية، فلا غواصون يعرضون حياتهم للخطر، ولا دلافين مدربة تقوم بالمهام الشاقة. والمشهد اليوم تسيطر عليه غواصات «Kingfish» الصغيرة وزوارق «CUSV» المسيرة. هذه الروبوتات ليست مجرد آلات صماء، بل هي عيون رقمية تمسح قاع المحيط بحثاً عن أي جسم غريب قد يشل حركة التجارة العالمية.

السر الحقيقي ليس في الروبوت، بل في «الدماغ» الذي يديره. وبصفقة قيمتها 100 مليون دولار، منحت واشنطن شركة «دومينو داتا لاب» مفاتيح مشروع AMMO. والمهمة هي تحويل الذكاء الاصطناعي من «متفرج» إلى «صياد ألغام» محترف، يقلل الاعتماد على العنصر البشري إلى الحد الأدنى.

معجزة الـ 97%.. سرعة البرق الرقمي

في السابق، كان «تعليم» النظام التعرف على نوع جديد من الألغام يستغرق 6 أشهر من العمل المضني. لكن اليوم، وبفضل تقنيات التعلم السريع، تضاءلت هذه المدة إلى أيام معدودة بنسبة تحسن مذهلة بلغت 97%. وهذا يعني أن النظام الذي تدرب على ألغام في بحر البلطيق، يمكنه «استيعاب» تضاريس وألغام مضيق هرمز في أسبوع واحد فقط.

ورغم كل هذا الاستثمار الملياري في الخوارزميات، تظل الحقيقة قاسية ومحرجة: فلغم بحري بدائي قد لا تتجاوز كلفته بضعة آلاف من الدولارات، ينجح في إجبار أقوى جيش في التاريخ على إنفاق مئات الملايين لمجرد رصده وتجنبه.

فهل تنجح «خوارزميات وادي السيليكون» في فك حصار «الألغام الرخيصة»، أم أن التكنولوجيا المعقدة ستظل رهينة لسلاح بسيط يُصنع في ورش بدائية؟