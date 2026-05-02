تقدمت الفنانة المصرية منة فضالي ببلاغ رسمي إلى الجهات الأمنية، اتهمت فيه إحدى العاملات الأجنبيات لديها بالاستيلاء على عدد من مقتنياتها الشخصية ومشغولات ذهبية، عقب اختفائها بشكل مفاجئ من منزلها، وذلك داخل شقتها بمدينة السادس من أكتوبر بمحافظة الجيزة.

تفاصيل الواقعة

وتعود تفاصيل الواقعة إلى تلقي غرفة عمليات النجدة بلاغًا من الفنانة، يفيد باكتشافها فقدان عدد من الساعات والمجوهرات وقطع من الملابس، ما دفعها لتحرير محضر رسمي بالواقعة وطلب اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة.

بلاغ رسمي يكشف واقعة سرقة منة فضالي.. والمتهمة تهرب

وعلى الفور، انتقلت قوات المباحث إلى محل السكن لإجراء المعاينة وجمع المعلومات، حيث رجحت التحريات الأولية وجود شبهة سرقة، مع الاشتباه في تورط الخادمة التي كانت تعمل داخل المنزل، مستغلة طبيعة عملها.

استمرار التحقيقات

وتواصل الأجهزة الأمنية جهودها لضبط المتهمة واستعادة المسروقات، فيما تولت النيابة العامة مباشرة التحقيقات لكشف ملابسات الحادث.

وعلى الصعيد الفني، تواصل الفنانة منة فضالي تصوير مشاهدها في مسلسلها الدرامي الجديد «قلب شمس»، التي تقوم ببطولته الفنانة المصرية يسرا، حيث يجري العمل حاليًا على تصويره استعدادًا لعرضه خلال الفترة القادمة.

ويضم المسلسل نخبة كبيرة من النجوم، من بينهم درة، وإنجي المقدم، ومحمود قابيل، وسوسن بدر، وإدوارد، وأحمد وفيق، إلى جانب عدد من الوجوه الشابة وضيوف الشرف، أبرزهم إلهام شاهين، العمل من تأليف وإخراج محمد سامي.