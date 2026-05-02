بلاغ رسمي يكشف واقعة سرقة منة فضالي.. والمتهمة تهرب

The Egyptian artist Menna Fadali has filed an official complaint with the security authorities, accusing one of her foreign workers of stealing several of her personal belongings and gold jewelry, following her sudden disappearance from her home, specifically from her apartment in 6th of October City in Giza Governorate.

Details of the Incident

The details of the incident date back to receiving a report at the emergency operations room from the artist, indicating that she discovered the loss of several watches, jewelry, and clothing items, which prompted her to file an official report and request the necessary legal actions.

Immediately, the investigation forces moved to the residence to conduct an inspection and gather information, where preliminary investigations suggested the possibility of theft, with suspicion falling on the maid who was working in the house, taking advantage of her job nature.

Ongoing Investigations

The security agencies continue their efforts to apprehend the accused and recover the stolen items, while the public prosecution has taken over the investigations to uncover the circumstances of the incident.

On the artistic front, artist Menna Fadali continues to film her scenes in her new drama series "Qalb Shams," which stars the Egyptian actress Yousra. The work is currently being filmed in preparation for its upcoming release.

The series features a large cast of stars, including Dora, Engy El Mohandis, Mahmoud Qabil, Sawsan Badr, Edward, and Ahmed Wafiq, along with several young faces and guest appearances, most notably Elham Shaheen. The work is written and directed by Mohamed Sami.