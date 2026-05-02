فجّر الفنان السوري القدير عباس النوري قنبلة من العيار الثقيل في الوسط الفني، حين أعاد فتح ملف «باب الحارة» الأكثر إثارة للجدل، نافياً كل الروايات التي ربطت مغادرته للمسلسل بمطالب مالية أو «أجور باهظة». النوري الذي ارتبط اسمه بشخصية «أبو عصام»، التي لا تُنسى، اختار أن يكسر الصمت ليضع النقاط على الحروف حول ما أسماه «كواليس الغدر».

وفي تصريحات جريئة، أكد النوري أن قصته مع المسلسل لم تكن مجرد مفاوضات مالية تعثرت، بل كانت «خيانة ثقة». وأوضح أن استبعاده من أحد أجزاء العمل الشهير تم بطريقة غير لائقة ودون إبلاغه، رغم أنه كان ينتظر إشارة البدء لمواصلة تجسيد شخصية «زعيم الحارة». ووصف النوري ما حدث بأنه كان «أعمق وأكثر تعقيداً» من خلاف على أجر، مشيراً إلى أن قرار إبعاده كان يحمل أبعاداً تتجاوز الفن والاحترافية.

«أبو عصام».. وسامٌ لا يمحوه الجدل

ورغم مرارة التجربة، حرص «زعيم الدراما السورية» على تأكيد أن «أبو عصام» يظل محطة فارقة في تاريخه، ووصفه بـ«الوسام» الذي يعتز به، بغض النظر عن كواليس الخلافات التي رافقت المسلسل.

ولم يكتفِ النوري بفتح ملف باب الحارة، بل ردّ بقوة على قضايا أخرى أثارت الجدل، منها:

  • مطبخ المدينة: دافع عن تجربته مع المخرجة رشا شربتجي، معتبراً إياها فنانة تمتلك «الجرأة» الكافية لمواجهة النقد.
  • فارق العمر: نفى الشائعات التي تضخمت حول فارق السن بينه وبين الفنان عبدالمنعم عمايري، مؤكداً أن الواقع بعيد كل البعد عما يتم تداوله.
  • ترتيب التتر: قلل من أهمية تصدّر الأسماء في «تتر» المسلسلات، مؤكداً أن الأثر الفني للشخصية هو المعيار الحقيقي للنجومية.

منذ عام 2006، تحول «باب الحارة» إلى ظاهرة اجتماعية وفنية، ورغم نجاحه الجماهيري، إلا أنه لم يسلم من نيران الانتقادات. ومع تصريحات عباس النوري الجديدة، يتأكد للجمهور أن كواليس هذا المسلسل لا تزال تحمل الكثير من القصص التي لم تُحكَ بعد، وأن «أبو عصام» سيظل دائماً محور الجدل، سواء كان داخل الحارة أو خلف الكواليس.