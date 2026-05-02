The esteemed Syrian artist Abbas Al-Nouri dropped a heavy bombshell in the artistic community when he reopened the controversial file of "Bab Al-Hara," denying all the narratives that linked his departure from the series to financial demands or "exorbitant fees." Al-Nouri, whose name is associated with the unforgettable character "Abu Issam," chose to break the silence to clarify what he called the "backstage of betrayal."

In bold statements, Al-Nouri confirmed that his story with the series was not merely about stalled financial negotiations, but rather a "betrayal of trust." He explained that his exclusion from one of the parts of the famous work was done in an inappropriate manner and without informing him, even though he was waiting for the signal to continue portraying the character of "the leader of the neighborhood." Al-Nouri described what happened as "deeper and more complex" than a dispute over fees, indicating that the decision to exclude him had dimensions that went beyond art and professionalism.

“Abu Issam”.. A badge that controversy cannot erase

Despite the bitterness of the experience, the "leader of Syrian drama" was keen to emphasize that "Abu Issam" remains a significant milestone in his history, describing it as a "badge" he takes pride in, regardless of the backstage disputes that accompanied the series.

Al-Nouri did not stop at reopening the file of Bab Al-Hara, but also strongly responded to other controversial issues, including:

The City Kitchen: He defended his experience with director Rasha Sharbatji, considering her an artist who possesses the "courage" to face criticism.

Age Difference: He denied the rumors that had inflated regarding the age gap between him and artist Abdul-Moneim Amayri, confirming that the reality is far from what is being circulated.

Title Sequence Order: He downplayed the importance of names appearing at the top of the series' credits, affirming that the artistic impact of the character is the true measure of stardom.

Since 2006, "Bab Al-Hara" has turned into a social and artistic phenomenon, and despite its popular success, it has not escaped the fires of criticism. With Abbas Al-Nouri's new statements, the audience is assured that the behind-the-scenes of this series still holds many untold stories, and that "Abu Issam" will always remain a focal point of controversy, whether inside the neighborhood or behind the scenes.