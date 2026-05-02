فجّر الفنان السوري القدير عباس النوري قنبلة من العيار الثقيل في الوسط الفني، حين أعاد فتح ملف «باب الحارة» الأكثر إثارة للجدل، نافياً كل الروايات التي ربطت مغادرته للمسلسل بمطالب مالية أو «أجور باهظة». النوري الذي ارتبط اسمه بشخصية «أبو عصام»، التي لا تُنسى، اختار أن يكسر الصمت ليضع النقاط على الحروف حول ما أسماه «كواليس الغدر».
وفي تصريحات جريئة، أكد النوري أن قصته مع المسلسل لم تكن مجرد مفاوضات مالية تعثرت، بل كانت «خيانة ثقة». وأوضح أن استبعاده من أحد أجزاء العمل الشهير تم بطريقة غير لائقة ودون إبلاغه، رغم أنه كان ينتظر إشارة البدء لمواصلة تجسيد شخصية «زعيم الحارة». ووصف النوري ما حدث بأنه كان «أعمق وأكثر تعقيداً» من خلاف على أجر، مشيراً إلى أن قرار إبعاده كان يحمل أبعاداً تتجاوز الفن والاحترافية.
«أبو عصام».. وسامٌ لا يمحوه الجدل
ورغم مرارة التجربة، حرص «زعيم الدراما السورية» على تأكيد أن «أبو عصام» يظل محطة فارقة في تاريخه، ووصفه بـ«الوسام» الذي يعتز به، بغض النظر عن كواليس الخلافات التي رافقت المسلسل.
ولم يكتفِ النوري بفتح ملف باب الحارة، بل ردّ بقوة على قضايا أخرى أثارت الجدل، منها:
- مطبخ المدينة: دافع عن تجربته مع المخرجة رشا شربتجي، معتبراً إياها فنانة تمتلك «الجرأة» الكافية لمواجهة النقد.
- فارق العمر: نفى الشائعات التي تضخمت حول فارق السن بينه وبين الفنان عبدالمنعم عمايري، مؤكداً أن الواقع بعيد كل البعد عما يتم تداوله.
- ترتيب التتر: قلل من أهمية تصدّر الأسماء في «تتر» المسلسلات، مؤكداً أن الأثر الفني للشخصية هو المعيار الحقيقي للنجومية.
منذ عام 2006، تحول «باب الحارة» إلى ظاهرة اجتماعية وفنية، ورغم نجاحه الجماهيري، إلا أنه لم يسلم من نيران الانتقادات. ومع تصريحات عباس النوري الجديدة، يتأكد للجمهور أن كواليس هذا المسلسل لا تزال تحمل الكثير من القصص التي لم تُحكَ بعد، وأن «أبو عصام» سيظل دائماً محور الجدل، سواء كان داخل الحارة أو خلف الكواليس.
The esteemed Syrian artist Abbas Al-Nouri dropped a heavy bombshell in the artistic community when he reopened the controversial file of "Bab Al-Hara," denying all the narratives that linked his departure from the series to financial demands or "exorbitant fees." Al-Nouri, whose name is associated with the unforgettable character "Abu Issam," chose to break the silence to clarify what he called the "backstage of betrayal."
In bold statements, Al-Nouri confirmed that his story with the series was not merely about stalled financial negotiations, but rather a "betrayal of trust." He explained that his exclusion from one of the parts of the famous work was done in an inappropriate manner and without informing him, even though he was waiting for the signal to continue portraying the character of "the leader of the neighborhood." Al-Nouri described what happened as "deeper and more complex" than a dispute over fees, indicating that the decision to exclude him had dimensions that went beyond art and professionalism.
“Abu Issam”.. A badge that controversy cannot erase
Despite the bitterness of the experience, the "leader of Syrian drama" was keen to emphasize that "Abu Issam" remains a significant milestone in his history, describing it as a "badge" he takes pride in, regardless of the backstage disputes that accompanied the series.
Al-Nouri did not stop at reopening the file of Bab Al-Hara, but also strongly responded to other controversial issues, including:
- The City Kitchen: He defended his experience with director Rasha Sharbatji, considering her an artist who possesses the "courage" to face criticism.
- Age Difference: He denied the rumors that had inflated regarding the age gap between him and artist Abdul-Moneim Amayri, confirming that the reality is far from what is being circulated.
- Title Sequence Order: He downplayed the importance of names appearing at the top of the series' credits, affirming that the artistic impact of the character is the true measure of stardom.
Since 2006, "Bab Al-Hara" has turned into a social and artistic phenomenon, and despite its popular success, it has not escaped the fires of criticism. With Abbas Al-Nouri's new statements, the audience is assured that the behind-the-scenes of this series still holds many untold stories, and that "Abu Issam" will always remain a focal point of controversy, whether inside the neighborhood or behind the scenes.