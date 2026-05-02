حققت المملكة العربية السعودية المركز الثاني عالميًا بعد الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية ضمن أكثر الأسواق جاذبية لمراكز البيانات، في إنجاز يعكس تنامي مكانتها في البنية التحتية الرقمية، وتسارع نموها في سوق بات من أكثر الأسواق ارتباطًا بالذكاء الاصطناعي والحوسبة السحابية.
وأظهر تحليل لـ"بلومبيرغ"، أن المملكة جاءت ثانيًا بعد الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية ضمن أفضل الأسواق العالمية في جاذبية مراكز البيانات، كما بينت التحليلات أن توافر الطاقة وتمكين الأراضي يشكلان معًا 58% من جاذبية السوق لمشاريع مراكز البيانات، في وقت رُصد فيه 22.8 جيجاواط من السعات الجديدة الجاري بناؤها عالميًا والمتوقع دخولها الخدمة خلال السنوات الثلاث القادمة، ما يرفع قيمة الأسواق القادرة على استيعاب هذا النمو بوتيرة سريعة وفعالة.
ويأتي هذا التقدم امتدادًا للتوسع المتسارع الذي يشهده قطاع مراكز البيانات في المملكة، إذ ارتفعت السعة من 68 ميجاوات في عام 2021 إلى 440 ميجاوات في عام 2025، بزيادة بلغت 6 أضعاف خلال أربع سنوات، بما يعكس تسارع نمو البنية التحتية الرقمية وتعاظم جاذبية السوق السعودي في هذا القطاع الحيوي.
وواصل القطاع نموه خلال الربع الأول من عام 2026، لترتفع السعة إلى 467 ميجاوات، بنسبة نمو تجاوزت 6% منذ بداية العام، في مؤشر على استمرار التوسع في سوق بات يمثل أحد المحركات الرئيسة للبنية التحتية الرقمية والاقتصاد المعتمد على البيانات والحوسبة السحابية والذكاء الاصطناعي.
وتضم المملكة اليوم أكثر من 60 مركز بيانات موزعة على مناطق متعددة؛ مما يعكس اتساع السوق وتنامي بنيته التشغيلية وقدرته على تلبية الطلب المتزايد على الخدمات الرقمية والحوسبة السحابية وتطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي، ويعزز هذا النمو ما تمتلكه المملكة من عمق جغرافي يمنح المطورين والمشغلين مرونة أعلى في توزيع المواقع والتوسع المرحلي، إلى جانب موقعها الإستراتيجي الرابط بين آسيا وأوروبا وأفريقيا، بما يتيح الوصول إلى أسواق واسعة من نقطة ارتكاز واحدة.
وقال قائد مكتب تمكين الذكاء الاصطناعي في وزارة الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس بسام البسام: «إن هذا يعكس تنامي مكانة المملكة في قطاع مراكز البيانات، ويؤكد أن ما تحقق في البنية الرقمية، وتوافر الطاقة، وسرعة التطوير، والجاهزية التشغيلية، جعل السعودية من أكثر الأسواق قدرة على استقطاب الاستثمارات النوعية في هذا القطاع».
وأكد أن هذا التقدم يعزز ثقة المستثمرين العالميين في السوق السعودية، ويدعم تموضع المملكة مركزًا عالميًا للبنية التحتية الرقمية والذكاء الاصطناعي.
ويكتسب هذا التقدم بُعدًا إضافيًا مع تصدر المملكة دول العالم في إطار الجاهزية الرقمية 2025، بعد أن سجلت 94 نقطة من أصل 100 في فئة «مرتفع جدًا»، متقدمة على فنلندا وألمانيا والمملكة المتحدة والنرويج وفرنسا، ويعكس هذا الإنجاز نضج البيئة التنظيمية والحوكمة الرقمية وكفاءة البنية المؤسسية، وهي عناصر تكتسب أهمية متزايدة في قطاع يعتمد على وضوح الأطر التنظيمية، وموثوقية البيئة التشغيلية، وسرعة التنفيذ.
كما تدعم هذه المكانة منظومة رقمية متقدمة، تشمل نسبة انتشار للإنترنت تبلغ 99%، وشبكات ألياف ضوئية تصل إلى 5.8 ملايين منزل، وسوق تقنية تجاوز 199 مليار ريال في عام 2025، إلى جانب نمو حركة الإنترنت المحلية عبر مقسم الإنترنت السعودي إلى أكثر من 2.462 تيرابت في الثانية خلال العام نفسه، وهو ما يرفع من جاهزية البيئة الرقمية المحيطة بمشاريع مراكز البيانات ويعزز موثوقية تشغيلها.
ويؤكد هذا المنجز أن المملكة لا تواكب فقط الطلب المتزايد على البنية التحتية الرقمية، بل تتقدم أيضًا في سباق بناء المقومات التي تحتاجها المرحلة القادمة من الاقتصاد الرقمي، ومع تصاعد الضغط العالمي على الطاقة والأراضي في الأسواق التقليدية، تبرز السعودية اليوم بوصفها وجهة تجمع بين السعة والجاهزية والمرونة والقدرة على التوسع، بما يعزز مكانتها مركزًا عالميًا صاعدًا في سباق مراكز البيانات.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has achieved the second position globally after the United States in terms of the most attractive markets for data centers, a milestone that reflects the growing significance of its digital infrastructure and the rapid growth in a market that is increasingly linked to artificial intelligence and cloud computing.
An analysis by "Bloomberg" showed that the Kingdom ranked second after the United States among the best global markets for data center attractiveness. The analysis indicated that the availability of energy and land enablement together account for 58% of the market's attractiveness for data center projects. At the same time, 22.8 gigawatts of new capacities are currently being built globally, expected to come online in the next three years, which increases the value of markets capable of accommodating this growth at a fast and efficient pace.
This progress is an extension of the accelerating expansion witnessed in the data center sector in the Kingdom, as capacity increased from 68 megawatts in 2021 to 440 megawatts in 2025, marking a sixfold increase over four years, reflecting the rapid growth of digital infrastructure and the increasing attractiveness of the Saudi market in this vital sector.
The sector continued to grow during the first quarter of 2026, with capacity rising to 467 megawatts, a growth rate exceeding 6% since the beginning of the year, indicating the ongoing expansion in a market that has become one of the main drivers of digital infrastructure and the data-driven economy, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence.
Today, the Kingdom has more than 60 data centers distributed across multiple regions, reflecting the market's expansion and the growth of its operational structure, as well as its ability to meet the increasing demand for digital services, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence applications. This growth is further supported by the Kingdom's geographical depth, which provides developers and operators with greater flexibility in site distribution and phased expansion, along with its strategic location linking Asia, Europe, and Africa, allowing access to vast markets from a single hub.
The head of the Artificial Intelligence Empowerment Office at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Engineer Bassam Al-Bassam, stated: "This reflects the growing significance of the Kingdom in the data center sector and confirms that what has been achieved in digital infrastructure, energy availability, rapid development, and operational readiness has made Saudi Arabia one of the most capable markets for attracting quality investments in this sector."
He emphasized that this progress enhances the confidence of global investors in the Saudi market and supports the positioning of the Kingdom as a global hub for digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence.
This progress gains an additional dimension as the Kingdom leads the world in digital readiness for 2025, having scored 94 points out of 100 in the "Very High" category, surpassing Finland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Norway, and France. This achievement reflects the maturity of the regulatory environment, digital governance, and institutional efficiency, which are increasingly important in a sector that relies on clear regulatory frameworks, reliable operational environments, and swift execution.
This position is supported by an advanced digital ecosystem, including an internet penetration rate of 99%, fiber optic networks reaching 5.8 million homes, a technology market exceeding 199 billion riyals by 2025, along with the growth of local internet traffic through the Saudi internet exchange to over 2.462 terabits per second during the same year, enhancing the readiness of the digital environment surrounding data center projects and boosting their operational reliability.
This achievement confirms that the Kingdom is not only keeping pace with the increasing demand for digital infrastructure but is also advancing in the race to build the foundations needed for the next phase of the digital economy. As global pressure on energy and land in traditional markets rises, Saudi Arabia today emerges as a destination that combines capacity, readiness, flexibility, and the ability to expand, reinforcing its position as a rising global hub in the data center race.