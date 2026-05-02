The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has achieved the second position globally after the United States in terms of the most attractive markets for data centers, a milestone that reflects the growing significance of its digital infrastructure and the rapid growth in a market that is increasingly linked to artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

An analysis by "Bloomberg" showed that the Kingdom ranked second after the United States among the best global markets for data center attractiveness. The analysis indicated that the availability of energy and land enablement together account for 58% of the market's attractiveness for data center projects. At the same time, 22.8 gigawatts of new capacities are currently being built globally, expected to come online in the next three years, which increases the value of markets capable of accommodating this growth at a fast and efficient pace.



This progress is an extension of the accelerating expansion witnessed in the data center sector in the Kingdom, as capacity increased from 68 megawatts in 2021 to 440 megawatts in 2025, marking a sixfold increase over four years, reflecting the rapid growth of digital infrastructure and the increasing attractiveness of the Saudi market in this vital sector.

The sector continued to grow during the first quarter of 2026, with capacity rising to 467 megawatts, a growth rate exceeding 6% since the beginning of the year, indicating the ongoing expansion in a market that has become one of the main drivers of digital infrastructure and the data-driven economy, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence.



Today, the Kingdom has more than 60 data centers distributed across multiple regions, reflecting the market's expansion and the growth of its operational structure, as well as its ability to meet the increasing demand for digital services, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence applications. This growth is further supported by the Kingdom's geographical depth, which provides developers and operators with greater flexibility in site distribution and phased expansion, along with its strategic location linking Asia, Europe, and Africa, allowing access to vast markets from a single hub.

The head of the Artificial Intelligence Empowerment Office at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Engineer Bassam Al-Bassam, stated: "This reflects the growing significance of the Kingdom in the data center sector and confirms that what has been achieved in digital infrastructure, energy availability, rapid development, and operational readiness has made Saudi Arabia one of the most capable markets for attracting quality investments in this sector."

He emphasized that this progress enhances the confidence of global investors in the Saudi market and supports the positioning of the Kingdom as a global hub for digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence.



This progress gains an additional dimension as the Kingdom leads the world in digital readiness for 2025, having scored 94 points out of 100 in the "Very High" category, surpassing Finland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Norway, and France. This achievement reflects the maturity of the regulatory environment, digital governance, and institutional efficiency, which are increasingly important in a sector that relies on clear regulatory frameworks, reliable operational environments, and swift execution.



This position is supported by an advanced digital ecosystem, including an internet penetration rate of 99%, fiber optic networks reaching 5.8 million homes, a technology market exceeding 199 billion riyals by 2025, along with the growth of local internet traffic through the Saudi internet exchange to over 2.462 terabits per second during the same year, enhancing the readiness of the digital environment surrounding data center projects and boosting their operational reliability.



This achievement confirms that the Kingdom is not only keeping pace with the increasing demand for digital infrastructure but is also advancing in the race to build the foundations needed for the next phase of the digital economy. As global pressure on energy and land in traditional markets rises, Saudi Arabia today emerges as a destination that combines capacity, readiness, flexibility, and the ability to expand, reinforcing its position as a rising global hub in the data center race.