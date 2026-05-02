The passports at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina welcomed the first flights of the guests of Allah from the Republic of Ghana arriving to perform the Hajj pilgrimage this year 1447, and completed their procedures smoothly and reassuringly.

The General Directorate of Passports confirmed its readiness to receive the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah for this year's Hajj season, facilitating their procedures by utilizing all its capabilities through supporting its platforms at international entry points (air, land, and sea) with the latest technical devices operated by qualified personnel fluent in the languages of the guests of Allah.