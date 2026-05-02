In a surprising move, Egyptian media figure Sherif Madkour criticized some individuals who disagree with him, pointing out that they mock him by praying for him during his illness when disagreements or discussions arise between them.

Media figure Sherif Madkour clarified, via his account on the "Facebook" platform, his rejection of this behavior, urging some to stop using such phrases during disagreements in opinion or personal situations, commenting: "If I die or am sick, please don't pray for me."

He added that using such phrases in debates or retracting previous positions is unacceptable, considering it a behavior that is inappropriate and undesirable in interactions between people.



An offensive comment ignites the crisis

From time to time, Sherif Madkour draws attention with controversial statements, expressing his opinions candidly on various issues, noting that he has decided not to remain silent in the face of the insults he receives on social media.

In a live broadcast on his "Facebook" page, he recounted the details of the incident, explaining that one of the pages had reposted two pictures of him, one recent and the other from his high school days, which opened the door to a wide range of varied comments.



Legal action

He added that one follower's inappropriate remarks prompted him to take legal action, as he refused to remain silent and went to the Internet Investigation Unit at the Abbassia police station in Cairo to take official measures and file a report against the commenter.