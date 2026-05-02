في خطوة مفاجئة، وجه الإعلامي المصري شريف مدكور انتقادًا لبعض الأشخاص الذين يختلفون معه في الرأي، مشيرًا إلى أنهم يعايرونه بالدعاء له خلال فترة مرضه عند وقوع خلافات أو نقاشات بينه وبينهم.

أوضح الإعلامي شريف مدكور، عبر حسابه على منصة «فيسبوك»، رفضه لهذا السلوك، مطالبًا البعض بالتوقف عن استخدام مثل هذه العبارات عند وقوع خلافات في الرأي أو مواقف شخصية، معلقًا: «لو مت أو كنت مريض بلاش تدعولي».

وأضاف أن استخدام مثل هذه العبارات في الجدل أو التراجع عن المواقف السابقة أمر غير مقبول، معتبرًا أنه سلوك لا يليق وغير مستحب في التعاملات بين الناس.

تعليق مسيء يشعل الأزمة

من وقت لآخر، يلفت شريف مدكور الأنظار بتصريحات مثيرة للجدل، يعبر خلالها عن آرائه بشكل صريح تجاه عدد من القضايا المختلفة، مشيراً إلى أنه قرر عدم السكوت أمام الإهانة التي يتعرض لها عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

وفي مقطع بث مباشر عبر صفحته على «فيسبوك»، روى تفاصيل الواقعة، موضحًا أن إحدى الصفحات أعادت نشر صورتين له، واحدة حديثة وأخرى تعود لمرحلة الثانوية، ما فتح بابًا واسعًا للتعليقات المتباينة.

تحرك قانوني

وأضاف أن تجاوز أحد المتابعين بعبارات غير لائقة دفعه للتحرك قانونيًا، حيث رفض الصمت وتوجه إلى مباحث الإنترنت بقسم العباسية بالقاهرة لاتخاذ الإجراءات الرسمية وتحرير بلاغ ضد صاحب التعليق.