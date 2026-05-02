في خطوة مفاجئة، وجه الإعلامي المصري شريف مدكور انتقادًا لبعض الأشخاص الذين يختلفون معه في الرأي، مشيرًا إلى أنهم يعايرونه بالدعاء له خلال فترة مرضه عند وقوع خلافات أو نقاشات بينه وبينهم.
أوضح الإعلامي شريف مدكور، عبر حسابه على منصة «فيسبوك»، رفضه لهذا السلوك، مطالبًا البعض بالتوقف عن استخدام مثل هذه العبارات عند وقوع خلافات في الرأي أو مواقف شخصية، معلقًا: «لو مت أو كنت مريض بلاش تدعولي».
وأضاف أن استخدام مثل هذه العبارات في الجدل أو التراجع عن المواقف السابقة أمر غير مقبول، معتبرًا أنه سلوك لا يليق وغير مستحب في التعاملات بين الناس.
تعليق مسيء يشعل الأزمة
من وقت لآخر، يلفت شريف مدكور الأنظار بتصريحات مثيرة للجدل، يعبر خلالها عن آرائه بشكل صريح تجاه عدد من القضايا المختلفة، مشيراً إلى أنه قرر عدم السكوت أمام الإهانة التي يتعرض لها عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
وفي مقطع بث مباشر عبر صفحته على «فيسبوك»، روى تفاصيل الواقعة، موضحًا أن إحدى الصفحات أعادت نشر صورتين له، واحدة حديثة وأخرى تعود لمرحلة الثانوية، ما فتح بابًا واسعًا للتعليقات المتباينة.
تحرك قانوني
وأضاف أن تجاوز أحد المتابعين بعبارات غير لائقة دفعه للتحرك قانونيًا، حيث رفض الصمت وتوجه إلى مباحث الإنترنت بقسم العباسية بالقاهرة لاتخاذ الإجراءات الرسمية وتحرير بلاغ ضد صاحب التعليق.
In a surprising move, Egyptian media figure Sherif Madkour criticized some individuals who disagree with him, pointing out that they mock him by praying for him during his illness when disagreements or discussions arise between them.
Media figure Sherif Madkour clarified, via his account on the "Facebook" platform, his rejection of this behavior, urging some to stop using such phrases during disagreements in opinion or personal situations, commenting: "If I die or am sick, please don't pray for me."
He added that using such phrases in debates or retracting previous positions is unacceptable, considering it a behavior that is inappropriate and undesirable in interactions between people.
An offensive comment ignites the crisis
From time to time, Sherif Madkour draws attention with controversial statements, expressing his opinions candidly on various issues, noting that he has decided not to remain silent in the face of the insults he receives on social media.
In a live broadcast on his "Facebook" page, he recounted the details of the incident, explaining that one of the pages had reposted two pictures of him, one recent and the other from his high school days, which opened the door to a wide range of varied comments.
Legal action
He added that one follower's inappropriate remarks prompted him to take legal action, as he refused to remain silent and went to the Internet Investigation Unit at the Abbassia police station in Cairo to take official measures and file a report against the commenter.