كرّم نائب أمير منطقة نجران الأمير تركي بن هذلول بن عبدالعزيز الفائزين بجائزة «رواد السلامة» من المتطوعين الأكثر رصدًا للمواقع التي تحتاج إلى معالجة، تقديرًا لإسهاماتهم المتميزة، وتحفيزًا لاستدامة العمل التطوعي، وترسيخًا لثقافة المشاركة المجتمعية.

جاء ذلك خلال لقائه في مكتبه المدير العام لفرع وزارة الصحة بمنطقة نجران، نائب رئيس اللجنة الرئيسية لبرنامج مدينة نجران الصحية الدكتور إبراهيم بن صالح بني هميم، وعددًا من منسوبي الفرع، وفريق برنامج مدينة نجران الصحية.

واطّلع الأمير تركي بن هذلول على تقرير مدينة نجران الصحية لمتابعة مبادرة «رواد السلامة»، كما استعرض تقرير مؤشرات المبادرة، الذي أظهر تجاوز عدد المتطوعين (443) متطوعًا ومتطوعة على مستوى المنطقة، أسهموا في رصد أكثر من (403) مواقع تحتاج إلى معالجة، جرى توثيقها وإحالتها إلى الجهات المختصة لمعالجتها، في إطار منظومة تكاملية أسهمت في تعزيز السلامة المرورية، والارتقاء بالمشهد الحضري، ودعم مستهدفات جودة الحياة.

وأشاد نائب أمير منطقة نجران بجهود فريق برنامج مدينة نجران الصحية، والتكامل القائم بين الجهات الحكومية والقطاع الخاص والقطاع غير الربحي، مؤكدًا أهمية مواصلة العمل وتعزيز الشراكات المجتمعية بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.