The Deputy Emir of Najran Region, Prince Turki bin Hadhlool bin Abdulaziz, honored the winners of the "Safety Pioneers" award, recognizing the volunteers who have reported the most locations in need of intervention, in appreciation of their outstanding contributions, to encourage the sustainability of volunteer work, and to reinforce the culture of community participation.

This took place during his meeting in his office with the Director General of the Ministry of Health branch in Najran Region, the Deputy Chairman of the Main Committee for the Healthy City Program of Najran, Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Bani Humaid, along with several staff members of the branch and the team of the Healthy City Program of Najran.

Prince Turki bin Hadhlool reviewed the report of the Healthy City of Najran to follow up on the "Safety Pioneers" initiative, and also examined the initiative's indicators report, which showed that the number of volunteers exceeded (443) volunteers at the regional level, who contributed to identifying more than (403) locations in need of intervention, which were documented and referred to the relevant authorities for action, as part of an integrated system that contributed to enhancing traffic safety, improving the urban landscape, and supporting quality of life objectives.

The Deputy Emir of Najran Region praised the efforts of the team of the Healthy City Program of Najran, and the integration between government entities, the private sector, and the non-profit sector, emphasizing the importance of continuing work and strengthening community partnerships in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.