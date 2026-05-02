أثار فيديو كرتوني ساخر بثته إحدى القنوات اللبنانية موجة واسعة من التوتر الطائفي في لبنان، ما دفع الرئيس جوزيف عون إلى إدانة الإساءات للرموز الروحية والطائفية، ودعوة الجميع إلى الترفع عن الخلافات الشخصية حفاظاً على الوحدة الوطنية.

وكان الفيديو الكرتوني، الذي عُرض على قناة LBC، مستوحى من لعبة «Angry Birds» الشهيرة بعنوان «بين الغضب والمكر، يشتعل الصراع» يصور عناصر حزب الله كطيور عسكرية يتقدمها قائد يشبه نعيم قاسم (بارتداء عمامة)، وهم يهاجمون «قرية خنازير» في إشارة ساخرة إلى إسرائيل باستخدام مقلاع، قبل أن يتعرضوا لقصف جوي يدمر مواقعهم ويجبرهم على الانسحاب إلى حفرة تحت الأرض.

وأثار الفيديو استياءً كبيراً لدى جمهور حزب الله وأنصاره، الذين اعتبروه إساءة مباشرة للمقاومة وتقليلاً من تضحيات مقاتليها، وأدى ذلك إلى حملات واسعة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي شملت إساءات طالت البطريرك الماروني مار بشارة بطرس الراعي ورموزاً مسيحية أخرى، مما فتح الباب أمام توتر طائفي حاد.

ودان الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون التعرض لـ«رؤساء الطوائف والمقامات الروحية» في لبنان، مؤكداً أن مثل هذه الإساءات مرفوضة ومدانة، قائلاً: إن القادة الروحيين يمثلون قيماً وطنية تتجاوز البعد الديني.

ودعا الرئيس اللبناني إلى الترفع عن الإساءات الشخصية، وإبقاء الخلافات في إطارها السياسي، وتعزيز التضامن الوطني في ظل الظروف الصعبة التي تمر بها البلاد، مشيراً إلى أن القوانين اللبنانية تمنع مثل هذه الإساءات وتعاقب مرتكبيها.

من جهته، اعتبر حزب الله أن الفيديو يهدف إلى «إثارة الفتنة» وتجاوز حدود الاختلاف السياسي إلى «إساءات رخيصة» تهبط بالخطاب العام، داعياً جمهوره إلى عدم الانجرار إلى هذه الاستفزازات، مؤكداً أنها تخدم «أعداء المقاومة وأعداء لبنان».

تأتي هذه الحادثة في ظل توترات سياسية وأمنية مستمرة في لبنان، مرتبطة بالوضع على الحدود الجنوبية والانقسامات الداخلية حول قضايا المقاومة والسياسة الخارجية، مما يجعل الحفاظ على السلم الأهلي أولوية وطنية ملحة.