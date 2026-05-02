A satirical cartoon video broadcast by one of the Lebanese channels has sparked a wide wave of sectarian tension in Lebanon, prompting President Joseph Aoun to condemn the insults directed at spiritual and sectarian symbols, and to call on everyone to rise above personal disputes in order to preserve national unity.

The cartoon video, which aired on LBC, was inspired by the famous game "Angry Birds" and titled "Between Anger and Cunning, the Conflict Ignites." It depicts Hezbollah members as military birds led by a figure resembling Naim Qassem (wearing a turban), attacking a "Pig Village" in a sarcastic reference to Israel using a slingshot, before they come under airstrikes that destroy their positions and force them to retreat to an underground pit.

The video provoked significant outrage among Hezbollah's audience and supporters, who considered it a direct insult to the resistance and a diminishment of the sacrifices of its fighters. This led to widespread campaigns on social media that included insults directed at Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi and other Christian figures, opening the door to sharp sectarian tensions.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the attacks on "the heads of sects and spiritual figures" in Lebanon, emphasizing that such insults are unacceptable and condemned, stating that spiritual leaders represent national values that transcend religious dimensions.

The Lebanese president called for rising above personal insults, keeping disputes within their political framework, and enhancing national solidarity in light of the difficult circumstances the country is facing, noting that Lebanese laws prohibit such insults and punish their perpetrators.

For its part, Hezbollah considered the video aimed at "stirring discord" and crossing the boundaries of political disagreement into "cheap insults" that degrade public discourse, urging its audience not to fall for these provocations, affirming that they serve "the enemies of the resistance and the enemies of Lebanon."

This incident comes amid ongoing political and security tensions in Lebanon, linked to the situation on the southern border and internal divisions over issues of resistance and foreign policy, making the preservation of civil peace an urgent national priority.