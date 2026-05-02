أثار فيديو كرتوني ساخر بثته إحدى القنوات اللبنانية موجة واسعة من التوتر الطائفي في لبنان، ما دفع الرئيس جوزيف عون إلى إدانة الإساءات للرموز الروحية والطائفية، ودعوة الجميع إلى الترفع عن الخلافات الشخصية حفاظاً على الوحدة الوطنية.
وكان الفيديو الكرتوني، الذي عُرض على قناة LBC، مستوحى من لعبة «Angry Birds» الشهيرة بعنوان «بين الغضب والمكر، يشتعل الصراع» يصور عناصر حزب الله كطيور عسكرية يتقدمها قائد يشبه نعيم قاسم (بارتداء عمامة)، وهم يهاجمون «قرية خنازير» في إشارة ساخرة إلى إسرائيل باستخدام مقلاع، قبل أن يتعرضوا لقصف جوي يدمر مواقعهم ويجبرهم على الانسحاب إلى حفرة تحت الأرض.
وأثار الفيديو استياءً كبيراً لدى جمهور حزب الله وأنصاره، الذين اعتبروه إساءة مباشرة للمقاومة وتقليلاً من تضحيات مقاتليها، وأدى ذلك إلى حملات واسعة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي شملت إساءات طالت البطريرك الماروني مار بشارة بطرس الراعي ورموزاً مسيحية أخرى، مما فتح الباب أمام توتر طائفي حاد.
ودان الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون التعرض لـ«رؤساء الطوائف والمقامات الروحية» في لبنان، مؤكداً أن مثل هذه الإساءات مرفوضة ومدانة، قائلاً: إن القادة الروحيين يمثلون قيماً وطنية تتجاوز البعد الديني.
ودعا الرئيس اللبناني إلى الترفع عن الإساءات الشخصية، وإبقاء الخلافات في إطارها السياسي، وتعزيز التضامن الوطني في ظل الظروف الصعبة التي تمر بها البلاد، مشيراً إلى أن القوانين اللبنانية تمنع مثل هذه الإساءات وتعاقب مرتكبيها.
من جهته، اعتبر حزب الله أن الفيديو يهدف إلى «إثارة الفتنة» وتجاوز حدود الاختلاف السياسي إلى «إساءات رخيصة» تهبط بالخطاب العام، داعياً جمهوره إلى عدم الانجرار إلى هذه الاستفزازات، مؤكداً أنها تخدم «أعداء المقاومة وأعداء لبنان».
تأتي هذه الحادثة في ظل توترات سياسية وأمنية مستمرة في لبنان، مرتبطة بالوضع على الحدود الجنوبية والانقسامات الداخلية حول قضايا المقاومة والسياسة الخارجية، مما يجعل الحفاظ على السلم الأهلي أولوية وطنية ملحة.
A satirical cartoon video broadcast by one of the Lebanese channels has sparked a wide wave of sectarian tension in Lebanon, prompting President Joseph Aoun to condemn the insults directed at spiritual and sectarian symbols, and to call on everyone to rise above personal disputes in order to preserve national unity.
The cartoon video, which aired on LBC, was inspired by the famous game "Angry Birds" and titled "Between Anger and Cunning, the Conflict Ignites." It depicts Hezbollah members as military birds led by a figure resembling Naim Qassem (wearing a turban), attacking a "Pig Village" in a sarcastic reference to Israel using a slingshot, before they come under airstrikes that destroy their positions and force them to retreat to an underground pit.
The video provoked significant outrage among Hezbollah's audience and supporters, who considered it a direct insult to the resistance and a diminishment of the sacrifices of its fighters. This led to widespread campaigns on social media that included insults directed at Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi and other Christian figures, opening the door to sharp sectarian tensions.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the attacks on "the heads of sects and spiritual figures" in Lebanon, emphasizing that such insults are unacceptable and condemned, stating that spiritual leaders represent national values that transcend religious dimensions.
The Lebanese president called for rising above personal insults, keeping disputes within their political framework, and enhancing national solidarity in light of the difficult circumstances the country is facing, noting that Lebanese laws prohibit such insults and punish their perpetrators.
For its part, Hezbollah considered the video aimed at "stirring discord" and crossing the boundaries of political disagreement into "cheap insults" that degrade public discourse, urging its audience not to fall for these provocations, affirming that they serve "the enemies of the resistance and the enemies of Lebanon."
This incident comes amid ongoing political and security tensions in Lebanon, linked to the situation on the southern border and internal divisions over issues of resistance and foreign policy, making the preservation of civil peace an urgent national priority.