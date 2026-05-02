توشك السعودية أن تصبح أكبر منطلق في منطقة الشرق الأوسط للتجارب السريرية للأدوية والعقاقير. ويعزو المختصون ذلك إلى التمويل السخي الذي تغدقه الحكومة السعودية، والتقدم المستمر في تطوير البنية الأساسية للبحوث الطبية والعلمية؛ فضلاً عن نتائج الإصلاحات الكبيرة التي تمت في السعودية وفقاً لرؤية 2030، التي يشرف على تنفيذها ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبد العزيز.


وتعد المملكة العربية السعودية أكبر سوق للأدوية والعقاقير في الشرق الأوسط. ويوجد فيها عدد من أحدث المستشفيات، والعيادات. ويتيح ذلك بيئة مثالية لإجراء الأبحاث الدوائية والطبية. وتتوقع بيانات «غلوبال داتا» أن الإنفاق السعودي على الرعاية الصحية الشاملة سيرتفع بنسبة 4.7% خلال العام 2026، ليصل إلى 61 مليون دولار؛ فيما يتوقع أن يرتفع الإنفاق على الفرد من 1692 دولاراً في 2025 إلى 1741 دولاراً بحلول نهاية 2026. وفي الوقت نفسه يتوقع أن ترتفع قيمة مبيعات الأدوية والعقاقير في المملكة بنسبة 6.07% خلال 2026، لتصل إلى 17.23 مليار دولار. وهو ما يؤكد الأهمية التي توليها القيادة السعودية للرعاية الصحية والعلوم المتعلقة بحياة الإنسان. ويقوم بالدور الطليعي في ذلك برنامج التحول الصحي في القطاع الخاص حتى العام 2030. ويتطلع هذا البرنامج إلى قيام قطاع صحي شامل، وفعال، ومتكامل، قوامه الابتكار، والاستدامة المالية، ومنع الأمراض؛ علاوة على التوسع في الخدمات الصحية الإلكترونية والحلول الصحية الرقمية. وأبرز تلك التحولات انطلاق مستشفى «صحة» الافتراضي، المرتبط بأكثر من 150 مستشفى، ويقدم 30 خدمة صحية.


وفي سياق ذي صلة؛ يلتئم في لوس أنجلوس خلال الأسبوع الحالي المؤتمر العالمي لمعهد ميلكن. وسيكون الاهتمام الرئيسي خلال المؤتمر، الذي سيعقد من 3 إلى 6 مايو الجاري، بمستقبل العلاج بالخلايا، طبقاً للبيانات الغنية التي سيقدمها مستشفى الملك فيصل التخصصي ومركز الأبحاث التابع له، خصوصاً في علاج السرطان بالخلايا «التائية». وهو نوع من العلاج المناعي، يتم فيه أخذ الخلايا التائية، وهي نوع من خلايا الدم البيضاء من دم المريض، وتعديلها وراثياً في المختبر، لتصبح قادرة على التعرف على الخلايا السرطانية ومهاجمتها بدقة، ثم إعادة حقنها في جسم المريض. ويشار في هذا الشأن إلى أن مستشفى الملك فيصل التخصصي نجح في خفض كلفة العلاج بالخلايا التّائية بنحو 1.3 مليون ريال للمريض إلى نحو 250 ألف ريال فقط. وفي المقابل يكلف هذا العلاج في الولايات المتحدة ما يراوح بين 450 ألفاً و540 ألف دولار لكل حالة حَقن بالخلايا التائية. وتتضاعف الكلفة من جراء الخدمة اللازمة لرعاية الحالة ومتابعتها. وعالج مستشفى الملك فيصل التخصصي أكثر من 200 مريض بالخلايا التائية منذ العام 2020. وكان يعتمد مبدئياً على إرسال الخلايا التائية للمريض إلى الخارج حيث تتم معالجتها وراثياً، وإعادتها للمملكة واستخدامها وفقاً لشروط صارمة. وفي مارس 2025 أنجز المستشفى أول جرعة من الخلايا التائية التي تمت معالجتها وراثياً داخل المستشفى نفسه، تحت مراقبة الهيئة السعودية للدواء والغذاء. وأضحى بمستطاع المستشفى خفض فترة التصنيع والمعالجة من 28 يوماً إلى 14 يوماً فقط. وهو إنجاز مهم، خصوصاً بالنسبة إلى علاج المرضى الذين ينهش السرطان أجسادهم بسرعة وعدوانية شديدة. ويعامل هذا الإنجاز السعودي باعتباره نموذجاً عالمياً لتوفير هذا العلاج من خلال منشآت علمية داخل المستشفى السعودي المرموق. ويصنف مستشفى الملك فيصل التخصصي باعتباره الأول في الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا، فيما تم تصنيفه في المرتبة الـ12 عالمياً بين أكبر 250 مركزاً طبياً أكاديمياً في العالم للعام 2026، وصنفته مجلة «نيوزويك» الأمريكية ضمن أفضل مستشفيات العالم في عام 2026، وضمن أفضل المستشفيات التخصصية في العالم.