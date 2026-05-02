توشك السعودية أن تصبح أكبر منطلق في منطقة الشرق الأوسط للتجارب السريرية للأدوية والعقاقير. ويعزو المختصون ذلك إلى التمويل السخي الذي تغدقه الحكومة السعودية، والتقدم المستمر في تطوير البنية الأساسية للبحوث الطبية والعلمية؛ فضلاً عن نتائج الإصلاحات الكبيرة التي تمت في السعودية وفقاً لرؤية 2030، التي يشرف على تنفيذها ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبد العزيز.
وتعد المملكة العربية السعودية أكبر سوق للأدوية والعقاقير في الشرق الأوسط. ويوجد فيها عدد من أحدث المستشفيات، والعيادات. ويتيح ذلك بيئة مثالية لإجراء الأبحاث الدوائية والطبية. وتتوقع بيانات «غلوبال داتا» أن الإنفاق السعودي على الرعاية الصحية الشاملة سيرتفع بنسبة 4.7% خلال العام 2026، ليصل إلى 61 مليون دولار؛ فيما يتوقع أن يرتفع الإنفاق على الفرد من 1692 دولاراً في 2025 إلى 1741 دولاراً بحلول نهاية 2026. وفي الوقت نفسه يتوقع أن ترتفع قيمة مبيعات الأدوية والعقاقير في المملكة بنسبة 6.07% خلال 2026، لتصل إلى 17.23 مليار دولار. وهو ما يؤكد الأهمية التي توليها القيادة السعودية للرعاية الصحية والعلوم المتعلقة بحياة الإنسان. ويقوم بالدور الطليعي في ذلك برنامج التحول الصحي في القطاع الخاص حتى العام 2030. ويتطلع هذا البرنامج إلى قيام قطاع صحي شامل، وفعال، ومتكامل، قوامه الابتكار، والاستدامة المالية، ومنع الأمراض؛ علاوة على التوسع في الخدمات الصحية الإلكترونية والحلول الصحية الرقمية. وأبرز تلك التحولات انطلاق مستشفى «صحة» الافتراضي، المرتبط بأكثر من 150 مستشفى، ويقدم 30 خدمة صحية.
وفي سياق ذي صلة؛ يلتئم في لوس أنجلوس خلال الأسبوع الحالي المؤتمر العالمي لمعهد ميلكن. وسيكون الاهتمام الرئيسي خلال المؤتمر، الذي سيعقد من 3 إلى 6 مايو الجاري، بمستقبل العلاج بالخلايا، طبقاً للبيانات الغنية التي سيقدمها مستشفى الملك فيصل التخصصي ومركز الأبحاث التابع له، خصوصاً في علاج السرطان بالخلايا «التائية». وهو نوع من العلاج المناعي، يتم فيه أخذ الخلايا التائية، وهي نوع من خلايا الدم البيضاء من دم المريض، وتعديلها وراثياً في المختبر، لتصبح قادرة على التعرف على الخلايا السرطانية ومهاجمتها بدقة، ثم إعادة حقنها في جسم المريض. ويشار في هذا الشأن إلى أن مستشفى الملك فيصل التخصصي نجح في خفض كلفة العلاج بالخلايا التّائية بنحو 1.3 مليون ريال للمريض إلى نحو 250 ألف ريال فقط. وفي المقابل يكلف هذا العلاج في الولايات المتحدة ما يراوح بين 450 ألفاً و540 ألف دولار لكل حالة حَقن بالخلايا التائية. وتتضاعف الكلفة من جراء الخدمة اللازمة لرعاية الحالة ومتابعتها. وعالج مستشفى الملك فيصل التخصصي أكثر من 200 مريض بالخلايا التائية منذ العام 2020. وكان يعتمد مبدئياً على إرسال الخلايا التائية للمريض إلى الخارج حيث تتم معالجتها وراثياً، وإعادتها للمملكة واستخدامها وفقاً لشروط صارمة. وفي مارس 2025 أنجز المستشفى أول جرعة من الخلايا التائية التي تمت معالجتها وراثياً داخل المستشفى نفسه، تحت مراقبة الهيئة السعودية للدواء والغذاء. وأضحى بمستطاع المستشفى خفض فترة التصنيع والمعالجة من 28 يوماً إلى 14 يوماً فقط. وهو إنجاز مهم، خصوصاً بالنسبة إلى علاج المرضى الذين ينهش السرطان أجسادهم بسرعة وعدوانية شديدة. ويعامل هذا الإنجاز السعودي باعتباره نموذجاً عالمياً لتوفير هذا العلاج من خلال منشآت علمية داخل المستشفى السعودي المرموق. ويصنف مستشفى الملك فيصل التخصصي باعتباره الأول في الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا، فيما تم تصنيفه في المرتبة الـ12 عالمياً بين أكبر 250 مركزاً طبياً أكاديمياً في العالم للعام 2026، وصنفته مجلة «نيوزويك» الأمريكية ضمن أفضل مستشفيات العالم في عام 2026، وضمن أفضل المستشفيات التخصصية في العالم.
Saudi Arabia is on the verge of becoming the largest hub for clinical trials of drugs and pharmaceuticals in the Middle East. Experts attribute this to the generous funding provided by the Saudi government, the continuous progress in developing the infrastructure for medical and scientific research; in addition to the results of the significant reforms that have taken place in Saudi Arabia in accordance with Vision 2030, which is overseen by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.
Saudi Arabia is the largest market for drugs and pharmaceuticals in the Middle East. It is home to some of the latest hospitals and clinics. This provides an ideal environment for conducting pharmaceutical and medical research. Data from "Global Data" predicts that Saudi spending on comprehensive healthcare will increase by 4.7% during the year 2026, reaching $61 million; while per capita spending is expected to rise from $1,692 in 2025 to $1,741 by the end of 2026. At the same time, the value of pharmaceutical sales in the Kingdom is expected to increase by 6.07% during 2026, reaching $17.23 billion. This underscores the importance that the Saudi leadership places on healthcare and sciences related to human life. The pioneering role in this is played by the health transformation program in the private sector until 2030. This program aims to establish a comprehensive, effective, and integrated healthcare sector, based on innovation, financial sustainability, and disease prevention; in addition to expanding electronic health services and digital health solutions. One of the most notable transformations is the launch of the "Seha" virtual hospital, which is connected to more than 150 hospitals and offers 30 health services.
In a related context, the Global Conference of the Milken Institute is taking place in Los Angeles this week. The main focus during the conference, which will be held from May 3 to 6, will be on the future of cell therapy, according to the rich data that will be presented by King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, especially in the treatment of cancer with T-cells. This is a type of immunotherapy, where T-cells, a type of white blood cell from the patient's blood, are taken, genetically modified in the laboratory to be able to recognize and accurately attack cancer cells, and then re-injected into the patient's body. In this regard, it is noted that King Faisal Specialist Hospital has succeeded in reducing the cost of T-cell therapy from about 1.3 million riyals per patient to around 250,000 riyals only. In contrast, this treatment in the United States costs between $450,000 and $540,000 per T-cell infusion case. The cost doubles due to the necessary services for patient care and follow-up. King Faisal Specialist Hospital has treated more than 200 patients with T-cells since 2020. Initially, it relied on sending the patient's T-cells abroad for genetic modification, then returning them to the Kingdom and using them under strict conditions. In March 2025, the hospital completed the first dose of genetically modified T-cells within the hospital itself, under the supervision of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority. The hospital has been able to reduce the manufacturing and processing time from 28 days to just 14 days. This is a significant achievement, especially for treating patients whose bodies are rapidly and aggressively ravaged by cancer. This Saudi achievement is regarded as a global model for providing this treatment through scientific facilities within the prestigious Saudi hospital. King Faisal Specialist Hospital is classified as the first in the Middle East and North Africa, and it was ranked 12th globally among the largest 250 academic medical centers in the world for the year 2026. It was also classified by the American magazine "Newsweek" as one of the best hospitals in the world in 2026, and among the best specialized hospitals in the world.