The land, sea, and air customs ports recorded 864 cases of seizures of prohibited items, as part of the ongoing efforts made by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority "ZATCA" to enhance security and protect the community from various types and forms of prohibited items.

The seized items included 35 types of narcotic substances, such as: hashish, cocaine, heroin, shabu, Captagon pills, and others, in addition to 345 types of banned materials.

The customs ports witnessed the thwarting of 1,946 attempts to smuggle tobacco and its derivatives, along with 15 types of monetary amounts, and 5 types of weapons and their accessories.



ZATCA confirmed that it is continuing to tighten customs control over the imports and exports of the Kingdom, in order to ensure community security and protection, in cooperation and continuous coordination with all its partners from the relevant authorities.

At the same time, ZATCA called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect the community and the national economy, by contacting them through the designated security reporting number (1910), or via email (1910@zatca.gov.sa), or the international number (009661910), where the authority receives reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the unified customs system in complete confidentiality, with a financial reward granted to the informant in case the information provided is accurate.