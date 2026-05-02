The Russian assistant director of the film "Mr. Nobody Against Putin," Pavel Talankin, did not enjoy his film winning the Oscar for Best Feature Documentary this year, after he lost his trophy when he had to place it among the checked luggage on a flight from New York to Germany.

Security Threat

Co-director of the film David Bornstein said on his Instagram account: Talankin was traveling from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Frankfurt Airport in Germany on a Lufthansa flight, but Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials told him that the 3.8-kilogram trophy posed a potential security threat.

He added: "At the airport, a TSA employee stopped him and told him that the Oscar could be used as a weapon, and Pavel did not have a bag to check it in, so the TSA placed the Oscar in a box and sent it to the back of the plane," confirming that the box containing the trophy never arrived in Frankfurt.

Serious Handling

In response to Bornstein's Instagram post, Lufthansa stated that it is taking the matter seriously.

A company spokesperson later said: "We deeply regret this situation," adding: "Our team is handling this matter with great care and urgency, and we are conducting a thorough internal investigation to ensure the Oscar trophy is found and returned as soon as possible."

Speaking to the online magazine Deadline.com after arriving in Germany the day before yesterday (Thursday), Talankin said: "It is extremely puzzling how they consider the Oscar a weapon."

He added: "I have taken previous flights with different airlines and carried the trophy in the cabin, and there was never any problem at all."