لم يهنأ المخرج الروسي المساعد لفيلم «مستر نوبادي أجينيست بوتين» بافيل تالانكين بفوز فيلمه بجائزة الأوسكار لأفضل فيلم وثائقي طويل هذا العام، بعدما فقد تمثال الجائزة الخاص به بعدما اضطر إلى وضعه ضمن الأمتعة المسجلة في رحلة جوية من نيويورك إلى ألمانيا.

تهديد أمني

وقال المخرج المشارك في الفيلم ديفيد بورنستاين عبر حسابه على انستغرام: تالانكين كان مسافراً من مطار جون إف.كينيدي الدولي إلى مطار فرانكفورت في ألمانيا على متن طائرة تابعة لشركة لوفتهانزا، لكن موظفي إدارة أمن النقل (تي إس إيه) أخبروه أن التمثال الذي يزن 3.8 كيلوغرام يشكل تهديداً أمنياً محتملاً.

وأضاف: «في المطار أوقفه أحد موظفي إدارة أمن النقل، وقال له إن جائزة الأوسكار يمكن استخدامها كسلاح، ولم يكن لدى بافيل حقيبة لتسجيلها، لذا وضعت إدارة أمن النقل جائزة الأوسكار في صندوق وأرسلتها إلى مؤخرة الطائرة»، مؤكداً أن الصندوق الذي يحمل الجائزة لم يصل أبداً إلى فرانكفورت.

تعامل جدي

ورداً على منشور بورنستاين على إنستغرام، قالت «لوفتهانزا» إنها تتعامل مع المسألة بجدية.

وقال متحدث باسم الشركة في وقت لاحق: «نأسف بشدة لهذا الموقف»، وأضاف: «فريقنا يتعامل مع تلك المسألة باهتمام بالغ وعجلة وننفذ بحثاً داخلياً شاملاً للتأكد من العثور على تمثال الأوسكار وإعادته في أسرع وقت ممكن».

وفي حديثه إلى مجلة «ديد لاين.كوم» الإلكترونية على الإنترنت بعد وصوله إلى ألمانيا، أمس الأول (الخميس)، قال تالانكين: «من المحير للغاية كيف يعتبرون جائزة الأوسكار سلاحاً».

وأضاف: «استقللت رحلات سابقة مع شركات طيران مختلفة، وحملت الجائزة في المقصورة، ولم تكن هناك أية مشكلة على الإطلاق».