بدل مستعملة من «سوق الجمعة»، سيارة فارهة مستأجرة، وحارس شخصي «بودي جارد»، لم تكن هذه سوى أدوات الخدعة الإجرامية التي استخدمها عاطل مصري لإيهام أهالي قريته بأنه أصبح مستشاراً رفيع المستوى بمجلس الدولة، قبل أن تسقطه الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية وتكشف التحقيقات المفاجأة الأغرب خلف هذه الجريمة.

أمام النيابة العامة، فجّر المتهم المعروف إعلامياً بـ«القاضي المزيف» مفاجأة غير متوقعة، مؤكداً أن تطبيق «تيك توك» كان المحرك الأول لفكره الإجرامي.

وقال المتهم في اعترافاته بالنص: «شفت على تيك توك إن مجلس الدولة أعلى حاجة في الدولة، فقلت أبقى مستشار فيه علشان الناس تحترمني وتتكلم عني».

كيف خدع الجميع؟

  • البداية من سوق الجمعة: اشترى بدلتين مستعملتين ليبدو بمظهر رجال القضاء المرموقين.
  • الاستعراض بـ«البودي جارد»: استأجر سيارة خاصة واصطحب حارساً شخصياً أثناء دخوله قريته بمركز «أطفيح» لإتقان الحيلة أمام الأهالي.
  • هوس الشهرة والتريند: اعترف بأنه عاد لانتحال الصفة مجدداً فور خروجه من السجن بعد قضائه عقوبة سابقة، قائلاً: «كنت عايز أبقى تريند والناس كلها تتكلم عني».

ويمكن القول إن المظاهر البراقة كانت الكارت الرابح الذي خدع به أهالي القرية، قبل أن تنتهي رحلة «مستشار التيك توك» وسعيه خلف الشهرة بسقوطه مجدداً في قبضة العدالة.