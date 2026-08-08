Used suits from "Friday Market," a luxurious rented car, and a personal bodyguard—these were merely the tools of the criminal deception employed by an unemployed Egyptian to convince the people of his village that he had become a high-ranking advisor at the State Council, before the Egyptian security forces apprehended him and the investigations revealed the strangest surprise behind this crime.

Before the public prosecutor, the defendant, known in the media as the "fake judge," dropped an unexpected bombshell, confirming that the "TikTok" app was the primary driver of his criminal thoughts.

The defendant stated in his confessions: "I saw on TikTok that the State Council is the highest thing in the state, so I thought I would become an advisor there so that people would respect me and talk about me."

How did he deceive everyone?

It all started at Friday Market: he bought two used suits to appear like esteemed judicial figures.

Showcasing with a "bodyguard": he rented a private car and brought along a personal bodyguard when entering his village in the "Atfih" district to perfect the ruse in front of the locals.

Obsession with fame and trends: he admitted that he returned to impersonating the role again immediately after his release from prison following a previous sentence, saying: "I wanted to be trending and for everyone to talk about me."

It can be said that the flashy appearances were the winning card he used to deceive the villagers, before the journey of the "TikTok advisor" and his pursuit of fame ended with his fall once again into the grip of justice.