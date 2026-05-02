The joint field campaigns to monitor and apprehend violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations, conducted in all regions of the Kingdom, from 06/11/1447 corresponding to 23/04/2026 to 12/11/1447 corresponding to 29/04/2026, resulted in the following outcomes:

First: The total number of violators apprehended during the joint security field campaigns in all regions of the Kingdom reached (11,300) violators, including (6,244) violators of the residency system, (3,543) violators of border security regulations, and (1,513) violators of labor laws.

Second: The total number of individuals apprehended while attempting to cross the borders into the Kingdom was (1,330) persons, with (43%) being of Yemeni nationality, (54%) of Ethiopian nationality, and other nationalities (3%). Additionally, (51) individuals were apprehended for attempting to cross the borders out of the Kingdom in an irregular manner.

Third: (14) individuals were apprehended for their involvement in transporting, sheltering, and employing violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations and for concealing them.

Fourth: The total number currently undergoing enforcement procedures amounts to (29,913) violators, including (27,699) men and (2,214) women.

Fifth: (18,601) violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, (4,337) violators were referred to complete their travel bookings, and (14,855) violators were deported.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed that anyone who facilitates the entry of violators of border security regulations into the Kingdom, transports them within it, provides them with shelter, or offers them any assistance or service in any form, exposes themselves to penalties of up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to one million riyals, confiscation of the means of transport and accommodation used for shelter, in addition to being publicly named.

It clarified that this crime is considered one of the major offenses warranting detention, and it undermines honor and trust, urging reporting of any violations to the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.