أعلن البنتاغون توقيع اتفاقيات مع 7 من كبرى شركات الذكاء الاصطناعي، في خطوة تهدف إلى تسريع تحول الجيش الأمريكي إلى قوة قتالية تعتمد على الذكاء الاصطناعي.

وأوضح البنتاغون أن هذه الاتفاقيات التي شملت شركات SpaceX وOpenAI وGoogle وNvidia وMicrosoft وAmazon Web Services، إلى جانب شركة ناشئة تُدعى Reflection AI، ستُسهم في تعزيز تفوق اتخاذ القرار لدى القوات الأمريكية في مختلف مجالات القتال، مؤكدًا أن الشركات وافقت على إتاحة تقنياتها للاستخدام في أي غرض قانوني.

استثمارات ضخمة وتحول استراتيجي

وتأتي هذه الخطوة ضمن خطة أوسع لوزارة الدفاع الأمريكية، التي خصصت عشرات المليارات من الدولارات لتطوير تقنيات متقدمة تشمل أنظمة الذكاء الاصطناعي، الطائرات المسيّرة، الشبكات المعلوماتية السرية وغير السرية.

وقد طلبت الوزارة نحو 54 مليار دولار لتطوير الأسلحة ذاتية التشغيل وحدها، دون الكشف عن كيفية توظيف تقنيات كل شركة بشكل تفصيلي.

وفي هذا السياق، كان وزير الدفاع بيت هيغسيث قد أعلن في وقت سابق استراتيجية تسريع الذكاء الاصطناعي، التي تهدف إلى إزالة العوائق البيروقراطية وتعزيز الاستثمار لضمان ريادة الولايات المتحدة في هذا المجال.

خلافات وجدال متصاعد

ورغم هذا التوجه، أثارت الاتفاقيات جدلًا واسعًا، خصوصًا مع رفض شركة Anthropic الانضمام إليها بسبب اعتراضها على بند الاستخدام القانوني، خشية توظيف تقنياتها في المراقبة الجماعية داخل الولايات المتحدة، وتطوير أسلحة قاتلة ذاتية بالكامل.

وأدى هذا الخلاف إلى تصعيد غير مسبوق، حيث صنف البنتاغون الشركة كمصدر مخاطر على سلسلة التوريد، ومنع استخدام منتجاتها، ما دفعها إلى رفع دعوى قضائية.

في المقابل، ترى وزارة الدفاع أن التعاقد مع منافسي الشركة قد يدفعها للعودة إلى طاولة المفاوضات.

أبعاد أمنية واقتصادية

وتثير هذه الخطوة مخاوف تتعلق بالأمن السيبراني العالمي، واستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي في المراقبة الداخلية، وحجم الإنفاق الحكومي على التكنولوجيا العسكرية.

كما يبرز البعد التنافسي الدولي، خصوصًا مع سعي شركات مثل Reflection AI لتطوير نماذج مفتوحة المصدر لمواجهة شركات صينية مثل DeepSeek.

مستقبل الصراع التكنولوجي

ضمن هذا السباق، برز نموذج جديد من شركة Anthropic، يُدعى «Mythos»، أثار قلق الجهات الحكومية بسبب قدرته المتقدمة على اكتشاف الثغرات الأمنية، ما يعكس حجم التعقيد في العلاقة بين الحكومات وشركات الذكاء الاصطناعي.

وبينما تسعى الولايات المتحدة لترسيخ تفوقها العسكري عبر التكنولوجيا، يبدو أن الطريق نحو «جيش يعتمد على الذكاء الاصطناعي أولًا» لن يخلو من التحديات القانونية والأخلاقية والتقنية.