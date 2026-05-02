The Pentagon announced the signing of agreements with 7 major artificial intelligence companies, in a move aimed at accelerating the transformation of the U.S. military into an AI-driven combat force.

The Pentagon clarified that these agreements, which included companies such as SpaceX, OpenAI, Google, Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, along with a startup called Reflection AI, will contribute to enhancing the decision-making superiority of U.S. forces across various combat domains, emphasizing that the companies agreed to make their technologies available for any legal purpose.

Massive Investments and Strategic Shift

This step is part of a broader plan by the U.S. Department of Defense, which has allocated tens of billions of dollars to develop advanced technologies including AI systems, drones, and both classified and unclassified information networks.

The department requested about $54 billion for the development of autonomous weapons alone, without disclosing how each company's technologies would be employed in detail.

In this context, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had previously announced an AI acceleration strategy aimed at removing bureaucratic barriers and boosting investment to ensure U.S. leadership in this field.

Rising Controversies and Debates

Despite this direction, the agreements have sparked widespread controversy, especially with Anthropic's refusal to join due to objections to the legal use clause, fearing that its technologies could be used for mass surveillance within the United States and for developing fully autonomous lethal weapons.

This disagreement has led to unprecedented escalation, as the Pentagon classified the company as a source of risk to the supply chain and prohibited the use of its products, prompting it to file a lawsuit.

Conversely, the Department of Defense believes that contracting with the company's competitors may push it to return to the negotiation table.

Security and Economic Dimensions

This move raises concerns related to global cybersecurity, the use of AI in domestic surveillance, and the scale of government spending on military technology.

The international competitive dimension is also highlighted, especially with companies like Reflection AI seeking to develop open-source models to counter Chinese companies like DeepSeek.

The Future of Technological Conflict

In this race, a new model from Anthropic, called "Mythos," has emerged, raising concerns among government entities due to its advanced ability to detect security vulnerabilities, reflecting the complexity of the relationship between governments and AI companies.

While the United States seeks to cement its military superiority through technology, the path towards a "military first relying on AI" is likely to be fraught with legal, ethical, and technical challenges.