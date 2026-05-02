أعلن البنتاغون توقيع اتفاقيات مع 7 من كبرى شركات الذكاء الاصطناعي، في خطوة تهدف إلى تسريع تحول الجيش الأمريكي إلى قوة قتالية تعتمد على الذكاء الاصطناعي.
وأوضح البنتاغون أن هذه الاتفاقيات التي شملت شركات SpaceX وOpenAI وGoogle وNvidia وMicrosoft وAmazon Web Services، إلى جانب شركة ناشئة تُدعى Reflection AI، ستُسهم في تعزيز تفوق اتخاذ القرار لدى القوات الأمريكية في مختلف مجالات القتال، مؤكدًا أن الشركات وافقت على إتاحة تقنياتها للاستخدام في أي غرض قانوني.
استثمارات ضخمة وتحول استراتيجي
وتأتي هذه الخطوة ضمن خطة أوسع لوزارة الدفاع الأمريكية، التي خصصت عشرات المليارات من الدولارات لتطوير تقنيات متقدمة تشمل أنظمة الذكاء الاصطناعي، الطائرات المسيّرة، الشبكات المعلوماتية السرية وغير السرية.
وقد طلبت الوزارة نحو 54 مليار دولار لتطوير الأسلحة ذاتية التشغيل وحدها، دون الكشف عن كيفية توظيف تقنيات كل شركة بشكل تفصيلي.
وفي هذا السياق، كان وزير الدفاع بيت هيغسيث قد أعلن في وقت سابق استراتيجية تسريع الذكاء الاصطناعي، التي تهدف إلى إزالة العوائق البيروقراطية وتعزيز الاستثمار لضمان ريادة الولايات المتحدة في هذا المجال.
خلافات وجدال متصاعد
ورغم هذا التوجه، أثارت الاتفاقيات جدلًا واسعًا، خصوصًا مع رفض شركة Anthropic الانضمام إليها بسبب اعتراضها على بند الاستخدام القانوني، خشية توظيف تقنياتها في المراقبة الجماعية داخل الولايات المتحدة، وتطوير أسلحة قاتلة ذاتية بالكامل.
وأدى هذا الخلاف إلى تصعيد غير مسبوق، حيث صنف البنتاغون الشركة كمصدر مخاطر على سلسلة التوريد، ومنع استخدام منتجاتها، ما دفعها إلى رفع دعوى قضائية.
في المقابل، ترى وزارة الدفاع أن التعاقد مع منافسي الشركة قد يدفعها للعودة إلى طاولة المفاوضات.
أبعاد أمنية واقتصادية
وتثير هذه الخطوة مخاوف تتعلق بالأمن السيبراني العالمي، واستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي في المراقبة الداخلية، وحجم الإنفاق الحكومي على التكنولوجيا العسكرية.
كما يبرز البعد التنافسي الدولي، خصوصًا مع سعي شركات مثل Reflection AI لتطوير نماذج مفتوحة المصدر لمواجهة شركات صينية مثل DeepSeek.
مستقبل الصراع التكنولوجي
ضمن هذا السباق، برز نموذج جديد من شركة Anthropic، يُدعى «Mythos»، أثار قلق الجهات الحكومية بسبب قدرته المتقدمة على اكتشاف الثغرات الأمنية، ما يعكس حجم التعقيد في العلاقة بين الحكومات وشركات الذكاء الاصطناعي.
وبينما تسعى الولايات المتحدة لترسيخ تفوقها العسكري عبر التكنولوجيا، يبدو أن الطريق نحو «جيش يعتمد على الذكاء الاصطناعي أولًا» لن يخلو من التحديات القانونية والأخلاقية والتقنية.
The Pentagon announced the signing of agreements with 7 major artificial intelligence companies, in a move aimed at accelerating the transformation of the U.S. military into an AI-driven combat force.
The Pentagon clarified that these agreements, which included companies such as SpaceX, OpenAI, Google, Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, along with a startup called Reflection AI, will contribute to enhancing the decision-making superiority of U.S. forces across various combat domains, emphasizing that the companies agreed to make their technologies available for any legal purpose.
Massive Investments and Strategic Shift
This step is part of a broader plan by the U.S. Department of Defense, which has allocated tens of billions of dollars to develop advanced technologies including AI systems, drones, and both classified and unclassified information networks.
The department requested about $54 billion for the development of autonomous weapons alone, without disclosing how each company's technologies would be employed in detail.
In this context, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had previously announced an AI acceleration strategy aimed at removing bureaucratic barriers and boosting investment to ensure U.S. leadership in this field.
Rising Controversies and Debates
Despite this direction, the agreements have sparked widespread controversy, especially with Anthropic's refusal to join due to objections to the legal use clause, fearing that its technologies could be used for mass surveillance within the United States and for developing fully autonomous lethal weapons.
This disagreement has led to unprecedented escalation, as the Pentagon classified the company as a source of risk to the supply chain and prohibited the use of its products, prompting it to file a lawsuit.
Conversely, the Department of Defense believes that contracting with the company's competitors may push it to return to the negotiation table.
Security and Economic Dimensions
This move raises concerns related to global cybersecurity, the use of AI in domestic surveillance, and the scale of government spending on military technology.
The international competitive dimension is also highlighted, especially with companies like Reflection AI seeking to develop open-source models to counter Chinese companies like DeepSeek.
The Future of Technological Conflict
In this race, a new model from Anthropic, called "Mythos," has emerged, raising concerns among government entities due to its advanced ability to detect security vulnerabilities, reflecting the complexity of the relationship between governments and AI companies.
While the United States seeks to cement its military superiority through technology, the path towards a "military first relying on AI" is likely to be fraught with legal, ethical, and technical challenges.