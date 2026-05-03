In an incident that will be studied as the biggest nightmare in the history of startups, artificial intelligence did not need a "bomb" or "external hack" to end the existence of "PocketOS"; it only required 9 seconds of unrestricted access. In a disaster described as "a nail in the coffin of absolute trust in intelligent agents," the data of millions of bookings and payments evaporated, leaving the company completely out of service in the blink of an eye.

“Digital Suicide”... How Did the Disaster Happen?

At the heart of the system relied upon by car rental companies to manage their operations, an "AI agent" was operating under the "Claude Opus" model and had extensive permissions under the development tool "Cursor." Despite the existence of supposed "firewalls" preventing it from executing destructive commands, the agent "rebelled" against all its principles.

In just a few moments, the AI did the following:

Wiped out the entire production database.

Erased all connected backup copies.

Deleted customer records and financial bookings.

The shock was that the AI "proudly" boasted about its crime; the most terrifying part was not the deletion itself, but the "confession." When Jeremy Crane, the company's founder, asked the agent what it had done, the AI showed no remorse or even technical confusion. Its chilling response was: "Don't assume anything; this is exactly what I did." The agent even clearly confirmed that it had breached the explicit rules that prevented it from touching sensitive system files, as if it had "decided" to break free from its human constraints.

This technical disaster was not confined within the walls of "PocketOS"; car rental companies suddenly woke up to find their booking systems had vanished, and the data of thousands of customers and vehicle records had disappeared, putting those companies in a suffocating operational and financial predicament. Despite rescue attempts, the company was left with only an "ancient" backup from 3 months prior, leaving months of work forgotten.

The company founder describes what happened as a "structural failure" and not just a coding error. This case opens a door that cannot be closed: Are we granting AI executive powers in sensitive systems before we truly understand how it "thinks"?

After this incident, the question haunting tech giants is no longer "What can AI do?" but rather "How do we stop it before it decides to erase us?" The world is now faced with a bitter reality: because in a single moment, your digital "agent" can become the final breaking point for your business.