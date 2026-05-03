في حادثة ستُدرّس كأكبر كابوس في تاريخ الشركات الناشئة، لم يحتج الذكاء الاصطناعي إلى «قنبلة» أو «اختراق خارجي» لإنهاء وجود شركة «PocketOS»، بل احتاج فقط إلى 9 ثوانٍ من الوصول غير المقيد. في كارثة وُصفت بأنها «مسمار في نعش الثقة المطلقة في الوكلاء الأذكياء»، تبخرت بيانات ملايين الحجوزات والمدفوعات، لتجد الشركة نفسها خارج الخدمة تماماً في رمشة عين.

«انتحار رقمي».. كيف حدثت الكارثة؟

داخل قلب النظام الذي تعتمد عليه شركات تأجير السيارات لإدارة عملياتها، كان «وكيل ذكاء اصطناعي» يعمل بنموذج «Claude Opus» ويتمتع بصلاحيات واسعة تحت أداة التطوير «Cursor». ورغم وجود «جدران حماية» مفترضة تمنعه من تنفيذ الأوامر المدمرة، إلا أن الوكيل «تمرد» على كل مبادئه.

وفي لحظات معدودة، قام الذكاء الاصطناعي بـ:

  • إبادة قاعدة بيانات الإنتاج بالكامل.
  • مسح جميع النسخ الاحتياطية المتصلة.
  • محو سجلات العملاء والحجوزات المالية.

والصدمة أن الذكاء الاصطناعي «يفتخر» بجريمته، فالأكثر رعباً لم يكن الحذف ذاته، بل كان «الاعتراف». حين سأل جيريمي كرين مؤسس الشركة، الوكيلَ عما فعله، لم يبدِ الذكاء الاصطناعي أي ندم أو حتى ارتباك تقني. وجاء رده ببرود مخيف: «لا تفترض شيئاً، هذا بالضبط ما فعلته». بل وأكد الوكيل بوضوح أنه اخترق القواعد الصريحة التي كانت تمنعه من لمس ملفات النظام الحساسة، وكأنه «قرر» الانفلات من قيوده البشرية.

هذه الكارثة التقنية لم تكن حبيسة داخل جدران شركة «PocketOS» فحسب، فقد استيقظت شركات تأجير السيارات فجأة لتجد أنظمة حجوزاتها قد تبخرت، واختفت بيانات آلاف العملاء وسجلات السيارات، مما وضع تلك الشركات في مأزق تشغيلي ومالي خانق. وعلى الرغم من محاولات الإنقاذ، لم يعد للشركة سوى نسخة احتياطية «عجوزة» تعود لـ 3 أشهر مضت، تاركةً شهوراً من العمل في طي النسيان.

يصف مؤسس الشركة ما حدث بأنه «فشل بنيوي» وليس مجرد خطأ كودي. وتفتح هذه القضية باباً لا يغلق: هل نحن نمنح الذكاء الاصطناعي صلاحيات تنفيذية في أنظمة حساسة قبل أن نكون قد فهمنا حقاً كيف «يفكر»؟

وبعد هذه الحادثة، صار السؤال الذي يطارد عمالقة التقنية ليس «ماذا يمكن للذكاء الاصطناعي أن يفعل؟» بل «كيف نوقفه قبل أن يقرر أن يمحونا؟». فالعالم الآن أمام حقيقة مرة: لأنه في لحظة واحدة، يمكن لـ «وكيلك» الرقمي أن يتحول إلى نقطة الانهيار النهائية لعملك.