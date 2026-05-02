في عالم تربينا فيه على قدسية «الادخار» كطوق نجاة للأزمات، خرج إيلون ماسك برؤية قلبت الموازين رأساً على عقب، محطماً مفاهيمنا عن المال والوظائف: «الادخار قد يصبح بلا معنى!». هذا التصريح ليس مجرد دعوة للإنفاق، بل هو إعلان عن نهاية «عصر الندرة» وبداية عصر «اقتصاد الوفرة المطلقة».

العالم كما لم نعهده: آلات تنتج.. وإنسان يختار!

يصور ماسك مستقبلاً تقوده ثورة الذكاء الاصطناعي، حيث تتولى الروبوتات والأنظمة الذكية إدارة المصانع، وتقديم الخدمات، وإنتاج كل شيء تقريباً بتكلفة تقترب من «الصفر». في هذا العالم، لن يكون التحدي هو «كيف ننتج المزيد؟» بل «ماذا نختار من هذا الفيض الإنتاجي؟». وهنا، تنهار قيمة التخزين المالي، لأن المستقبل الذي يراه ماسك لا يعرف معنى «النقص».

لكن إذا كانت الآلات والذكاء الاصطناعي ستقوم بكل المهمات البدنية والذهنية التي نقتات منها اليوم، فماذا سيفعل البشر؟ السؤال لم يعد «أين تعمل؟» بل تحول إلى معضلة وجودية: «ما القيمة التي تضيفها كإنسان؟».

وهنا ينقسم العالم إلى معسكرين:

  • معسكر التفاؤل: يرى أننا أمام فرصة ذهبية لعالم بلا فقر، مدعوماً بـ «الدخل الأساسي الشامل»، حيث يتفرغ البشر للإبداع لا للبقاء.
  • معسكر القلق: يحذر من «سيناريو قتامي» حيث تتركز الثروة الهائلة في يد قلةٍ قليلة تملك «مفاتيح التكنولوجيا»، مما يخلق فجوة طبقية أكبر من أي عصرٍ مضى.

ويمكن الخلوص إلى أن تصريحات إيلون ماسك لم تحمل الحلول، بل وضعتنا أمام مرآة المستقبل. فنحن نقف اليوم على أعتاب تحول تاريخي قد يجعل من «العمل الشاق» ذكرى من الماضي، لكنه في الوقت ذاته يضعنا أمام سؤالٍ سيظل يطارد الأجيال القادمة: إذا توقفنا عن العمل، فكيف سنحدد قيمة وجودنا؟