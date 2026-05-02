In a world where we have been raised on the sanctity of "savings" as a lifeline during crises, Elon Musk emerged with a vision that turned the scales upside down, shattering our concepts of money and jobs: "Savings may become meaningless!" This statement is not just a call to spend, but an announcement of the end of the "era of scarcity" and the beginning of the "era of absolute abundance."

The world as we have never known it: Machines produce... and humans choose!

Musk envisions a future driven by an artificial intelligence revolution, where robots and intelligent systems manage factories, provide services, and produce almost everything at a cost approaching "zero." In this world, the challenge will not be "how do we produce more?" but "what do we choose from this production surplus?" Here, the value of financial storage collapses, because the future Musk envisions knows no meaning of "scarcity."

But if machines and artificial intelligence will perform all the physical and mental tasks we rely on today, what will humans do? The question is no longer "where do you work?" but has transformed into an existential dilemma: "What value do you add as a human?"

And here, the world divides into two camps:

The optimism camp: sees that we are facing a golden opportunity for a world without poverty, supported by "universal basic income," where humans can focus on creativity rather than survival.

The anxiety camp: warns of a "dystopian scenario" where immense wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few who hold the "keys to technology," creating a class gap larger than any era before.

It can be concluded that Elon Musk's statements did not provide solutions, but placed us in front of a mirror of the future. Today, we stand on the brink of a historical transformation that may make "hard work" a memory of the past, yet at the same time presents us with a question that will continue to haunt future generations: if we stop working, how will we determine the value of our existence?