The phrase "Your body is sweet" led to the conviction of a delivery driver for harassment and a 10-month prison sentence, as a criminal court in western Saudi Arabia considered the phrase "verbal harassment" that warrants penal punishment.

Sources from "Okaz" reported that a criminal court convicted the app delivery driver of verbal harassment and decided to punish him with a 10-month prison sentence, accounting for the time he spent in custody pending the case.

According to the details, the incident was referred to the court after a lawsuit was filed by the girl against the young man, who admitted to saying to her "Your body is sweet," "out of admiration and a desire to propose to her later, and not out of harassment."

After the judicial panel listened to both parties, it reached its verdict, and the ruling was presented to the parties involved, informing the defendant that he had the right to request a review of the ruling, and informing them that a copy of the ruling was deposited in the "Najiz" system, and that the objection period is 30 days starting from the following day. If neither party submits anything, their right to request a review will be forfeited according to Article 194 of the Criminal Procedure Law.

Later, the ruling became final from the Criminal Appeals Court and was confirmed after passing through the stages of litigation, and the relevant authority was notified.

Al-Hakami: The Dignity of Individuals is a Red Line

Lawyer Hakem Al-Hakami commented on the incident by stating that the Anti-Harassment Law has contributed to preserving the personal freedom of individuals and society, deterring criminals, and significantly reducing the number of harassment cases. It is an extension of the decisions and regulations issued to protect personal rights and combat crime, believing in the importance of social values and public morals, ensuring a dignified life for citizens and residents, and deterring violators of regulations, especially those that affect the dignity of individuals and infringe upon their freedoms, as they represent a red line and do not accept encroachment on the freedoms of others. The law remains a deterrent to all transgressors.

Malhan: Preserving Personal Freedom

Lawyer Nabil Malhan stated that the Anti-Harassment Law includes penalties for harassers, including imprisonment and fines, and a provision was added allowing for the public shaming of harassers. The law aims to combat harassment and prevent its occurrence, apply penalties to offenders, and protect the victim, thus preserving the individual's privacy, dignity, and personal freedom guaranteed by Islamic law and regulations.

Al-Harithi: Public Shaming is at the Court's Discretion

Lawyer Manal Al-Harithi emphasized that harassment applies to verbal, physical, and electronic harassment, and the law imposes strict penalties that include imprisonment for up to 5 years and financial fines commensurate with the severity of the behavior and the criminal act committed by the convicted in such cases. The penalty of public shaming has been added to the punishments, depending on the severity of the crime and its impact on society, and the penalty of public shaming is subject to the court's discretion based on the severity of the criminal act committed, or in cases of recidivism and the extent of the crime's impact on society.