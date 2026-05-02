تسببت عبارة «جسمك حلو» في إدانة سائق توصيل تطبيقات بجريمة التحرش وسجنه 10 أشهر، إذ اعتبرت محكمة جزائية غربي السعودية، العبارة «تحرشاً لفظياً» يستوجب العقوبة الجزائية.

ونقلت مصادر «عكاظ»، أن محكمة جزائية قضت بإدانة سائق توصيل التطبيقات بجريمة التحرش اللفظي، وقررت تعزيره عن ذلك بسجنه مدة 10 أشهر تحتسب منها ما أمضاه موقوفاً على ذمة القضية.

وبحسب التفاصيل، أحيلت الواقعة إلى المحكمة بعد دعوى رفعتها الفتاة ضد الشاب، الذي أقر بقوله لها «جسمك حلو»، «من باب الإعجاب والرغبة في التقدم لخطبتها لاحقاً وليس من باب التحرش بها».

بعد أن استمعت الدائرة القضائية إلى طرفي الخصومة خلصت إلى إصدار حكمها، وجرى عرض الحكم على أطراف الدعوى وإفهام المدعى عليه بأن له حق طلب تدقيق الحكم، وإفهامهما بأن نسخة الحكم مودعة بنظام «ناجز»، وأن مدة الاعتراض 30 يوماً تبدأ من اليوم التالي، وإذا لم يتقدم أي من الأطراف بشيء، فسيسقط حقهم في طلب التدقيق حسب ما ورد بالمادة الـ194 من نظام الإجراءات الجزائية.

وفي وقت لاحق، اكتسب الحكم القطعية من محكمة الاستئناف الجزائية، وبات الحكم قطعياً بعد مروره بدرجات التقاضي، وأبلغت جهة الاختصاص.

الحكمي: كرامة الأفراد.. خط أحمر

المحامي حكم الحكمي، علق على الواقعة بالقول، إن نظام مكافحة جريمة التحرش أسهم في حفظ الحرية الشخصية للأفراد والمجتمع وردع المجرم، وانخفاض أعداد جريمة التحرش بنسبة كبيرة، وهو امتداد للقرارات والأنظمة الصادرة لحفظ الحقوق الشخصية، ومحاربة الجريمة، إيماناً بأهمية القيم الاجتماعية والآداب العامة، بما يضمن حياة كريمة للمواطنين والمقيمين ويردع مخالفي الأنظمة، خصوصاً تلك التي تمس كرامة الأفراد وتتجاوز على حرياتهم، كونها تمثل خطاً أحمر ولا تقبل المساس بحريات الآخرين أو التعدي عليها، ويظل القانون رادعاً لكل متجاوز.

ملحان: صيانة الحرية الشخصية

المحامي نبيل ملحان، قال: إن نظام مكافحة جريمة التحرش يتضمن عقوبات للمتحرشين بالسجن والغرامة، وأضيفت لها مادة تُجيز التشهير بالمتحرشين، إذ يهدف النظام إلى مكافحة جريمة التحرش والحيلولة دون وقوعها، وتطبيق العقوبة على مرتكبيها وحماية المجني عليه، وذلك صيانة لخصوصية الفرد وكرامته وحريته الشخصية التي كفلتها أحكام الشريعة الإسلامية والأنظمة.

الحارثي: التشهير.. تقدير من المحكمة

المحامية منال الحارثي، شددت أن التحرش ينطبق على المتحرش لفظياً وجسدياً وبوسيلة إلكترونية، وفرض النظام عقوبات مشددة تتضمن السجن لمدة تصل إلى 5 سنوات وغرامات مالية تتناسب مع حجم السلوك والفعل الإجرامي المرتكب على المدان في مثل هذه القضايا، وتمت إضافة عقوبة التشهير إلى العقوبات، وذلك بحسب جسامة الجريمة وتأثيرها على المجتمع، وتخضع عقوبة التشهير لتقدير المحكمة وفقاً لجسامة الفعل الإجرامي المرتكب، أو في حالات العَود لارتكاب الجريمة ومدى تأثير الجريمة على المجتمع.