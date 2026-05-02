The Vice President of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), Dr. Bandar bin Ahmed Aba Al-Khail, today inspected the regions of Makkah and Madinah as part of Nazaha's comprehensive oversight efforts, in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership, and as an extension of the state's efforts to serve the guests of Allah, enabling them to perform their rituals with ease, comfort, and reassurance.

The purpose of the tour was to ensure that the relevant authorities have completed all necessary arrangements and preparations to serve the guests of Allah in Makkah, Madinah, and the holy sites, as well as the land, sea, and air entry points for pilgrims, and to verify the extent of compliance of those authorities with their operational plans during the Hajj season of 1447.

This tour is part of the oversight efforts carried out by Nazaha to monitor the performance of government entities involved in Hajj operations, contributing to enhancing the quality of services provided to the guests of Allah and improving coordination among the relevant authorities.

Nazaha confirmed its commitment to continue its field oversight activities during the Hajj season, ensuring the highest standards of quality and efficiency in the services provided, and enabling the guests of Allah to perform their rituals with ease and reassurance.

It is worth noting that Nazaha provides a service for receiving reports and observations during the Hajj season, addressing them immediately via the toll-free phone number (980), or through its official digital platforms.