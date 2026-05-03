The Acting Director General of Passports, Major General Dr. Saleh bin Saad Al-Murabba, inspected the passports at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina to assess the level of services provided to the guests of Allah and to review the workflow and procedures in place to facilitate their smooth and easy entry.

During the visit, he emphasized the importance of doubling efforts and providing services with high efficiency, reflecting the honorable image of the services offered to the pilgrims, urging passport staff to continue their dedication and exert maximum efforts to serve the guests of Allah.

This visit is part of the inspection tours aimed at monitoring the workflow in serving the guests of Allah at the passport halls across all entry points in the Kingdom (land, sea, and air), providing them with high-quality services from their arrival from their countries until their departure as pilgrims, safe and reassured.