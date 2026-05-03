تفقّد مدير عام الجوازات المكلّف اللواء الدكتور صالح بن سعد المربع جوازات مطار الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز الدولي بالمدينة المنورة، للوقوف ميدانيًا على مستوى الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن، والاطلاع على سير العمل والإجراءات المتبعة لتيسير دخولهم بسلاسة ويسر.
وأكد خلال الزيارة أهمية مضاعفة الجهود وتقديم الخدمات بكفاءة عالية، بما يعكس الصورة المشرفة للخدمات المقدمة للحجاج، داعيًا منسوبي الجوازات إلى مواصلة العطاء وبذل أقصى الإمكانات لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن.
وتأتي هذه الزيارة ضمن الجولات التفقدية التي تهدف إلى متابعة سير العمل في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن في صالات الجوازات في منافذ المملكة كافة (البرية، والبحرية، والجوية)، وتقديم خدمات ذات جودة عالية لهم منذ قدومهم من بلدانهم حتى مغادرتهم حاجين، آمنين، مطمئنين.
The Acting Director General of Passports, Major General Dr. Saleh bin Saad Al-Murabba, inspected the passports at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina to assess the level of services provided to the guests of Allah and to review the workflow and procedures in place to facilitate their smooth and easy entry.
During the visit, he emphasized the importance of doubling efforts and providing services with high efficiency, reflecting the honorable image of the services offered to the pilgrims, urging passport staff to continue their dedication and exert maximum efforts to serve the guests of Allah.
This visit is part of the inspection tours aimed at monitoring the workflow in serving the guests of Allah at the passport halls across all entry points in the Kingdom (land, sea, and air), providing them with high-quality services from their arrival from their countries until their departure as pilgrims, safe and reassured.