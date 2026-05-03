استقبل وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية عضو مجلس الوزراء مبعوث شؤون المناخ عادل بن أحمد الجبير في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم وفد البرلمان الأوروبي برئاسة النائب راينهولد لوباتكا.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات بين المملكة والاتحاد الأوروبي ومجالات تعزيز التعاون المشترك، إضافة إلى مناقشة مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.

حضر الاستقبال مدير إدارة الاتحاد الأوروبي في وكالة الوزارة للشؤون الدولية المتعددة طلال بن محمد العنزي.