The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Member of the Council of Ministers, and Climate Affairs Envoy, Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, received today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh a delegation from the European Parliament headed by Member Reinhold Lopatka.

During the reception, the relations between the Kingdom and the European Union were reviewed, along with areas for enhancing joint cooperation, in addition to discussing the latest developments in the region and the efforts being made regarding them.

The Director of the European Union Department at the Ministry's Agency for International Multilateral Affairs, Talal bin Mohammed Al-Anzi, attended the reception.