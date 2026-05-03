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يمثّل العمل التطوعي إحدى الركائز الأساسية في بناء المجتمعات وتنميتها تربويًا وأخلاقيًا واجتماعيًا، وهو سلوك حضاري يعكس وعي الأفراد وإحساسهم بالمسؤولية تجاه مجتمعهم ووطنهم. ومن هذا المنطلق جاء كتاب «متطوع صغير: كيف يصبح ابنك متطوعًا؟» ليسلط الضوء على أهمية غرس ثقافة التطوع في نفوس الأطفال منذ مرحلة رياض الأطفال، بوصفها من أخصب المراحل العمرية لنمو القيم والسلوكيات الإيجابية.
ينطلق الكتاب من التأكيد على أن التطوع ليس مجرد نشاط عابر، بل قيمة إنسانية ودينية أصيلة، حثّ عليها القرآن الكريم والسنة النبوية، وجعلتها المجتمعات المتقدمة معيارًا لرقيها وتماسكها. فالطفل مفطور على حب الخير، وما يحتاجه هو التوجيه والدعم ليترجم هذا الاستعداد الفطري إلى سلوك عملي نافع.
ويركّز الكتاب على دور الأسرة والمؤسسات التعليمية في تنمية هذه الثقافة، من خلال ممارسات بسيطة ومواقف يومية تعزز لدى الطفل مفاهيم العطاء، والتعاون، وتحمل المسؤولية، بعيدًا عن انتظار المقابل المادي. كما يتناول أهمية تجاوز بعض القناعات الاجتماعية الخاطئة التي قد تقلل من قيمة بعض الأعمال أو تحصر التطوع في فئات عمرية معينة.
ويستعرض «متطوع صغير» نماذج لأنشطة تطوعية تتناسب مع قدرات أطفال مرحلة رياض الأطفال، مع مراعاة خصائصهم النفسية والجسدية، وضمان سلامتهم أثناء المشاركة في الفعاليات المختلفة. كما يقترح آليات لتنظيم العمل التطوعي داخل المدارس، وتفعيله عبر البرامج التربوية والمناسبات الوطنية والدينية والبيئية.
ويؤكد الكتاب أن تنشئة الطفل على العمل التطوعي تسهم في بناء شخصية متوازنة، قادرة على التفاعل الإيجابي مع المجتمع، وتعزز لديه قيم الانتماء والولاء للوطن، وتغرس فيه حب الخير للآخرين. فبالعطاء المبكر نُعد جيلًا واعيًا بدوره، ومؤمنًا بأن خدمة المجتمع مسؤولية تبدأ منذ الصغر.
Volunteering represents one of the fundamental pillars in building and developing communities educationally, morally, and socially. It is a civilized behavior that reflects individuals' awareness and their sense of responsibility towards their community and country. From this perspective, the book "Little Volunteer: How to Make Your Child a Volunteer?" aims to highlight the importance of instilling a culture of volunteering in children's hearts from the kindergarten stage, as it is one of the most fertile age stages for the growth of values and positive behaviors.
The book emphasizes that volunteering is not just a fleeting activity, but a genuine human and religious value, encouraged by the Holy Quran and the prophetic tradition, and regarded by advanced societies as a criterion for their advancement and cohesion. A child is inherently inclined to love goodness, and what they need is guidance and support to translate this innate readiness into practical, beneficial behavior.
The book focuses on the role of the family and educational institutions in nurturing this culture through simple practices and daily situations that enhance the child's concepts of giving, cooperation, and responsibility, away from expecting material rewards. It also addresses the importance of overcoming some incorrect social beliefs that may diminish the value of certain actions or limit volunteering to specific age groups.
"Little Volunteer" presents examples of volunteer activities suitable for the capabilities of kindergarten children, taking into account their psychological and physical characteristics, and ensuring their safety while participating in various events. It also suggests mechanisms for organizing volunteer work within schools and activating it through educational programs and national, religious, and environmental occasions.
The book confirms that raising a child to engage in volunteer work contributes to building a balanced personality, capable of positive interaction with the community, enhances their values of belonging and loyalty to the homeland, and instills in them a love for goodness towards others. Through early giving, we prepare a generation that is aware of its role and believes that serving the community is a responsibility that begins from a young age.