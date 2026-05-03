يمثّل العمل التطوعي إحدى الركائز الأساسية في بناء المجتمعات وتنميتها تربويًا وأخلاقيًا واجتماعيًا، وهو سلوك حضاري يعكس وعي الأفراد وإحساسهم بالمسؤولية تجاه مجتمعهم ووطنهم. ومن هذا المنطلق جاء كتاب «متطوع صغير: كيف يصبح ابنك متطوعًا؟» ليسلط الضوء على أهمية غرس ثقافة التطوع في نفوس الأطفال منذ مرحلة رياض الأطفال، بوصفها من أخصب المراحل العمرية لنمو القيم والسلوكيات الإيجابية.

ينطلق الكتاب من التأكيد على أن التطوع ليس مجرد نشاط عابر، بل قيمة إنسانية ودينية أصيلة، حثّ عليها القرآن الكريم والسنة النبوية، وجعلتها المجتمعات المتقدمة معيارًا لرقيها وتماسكها. فالطفل مفطور على حب الخير، وما يحتاجه هو التوجيه والدعم ليترجم هذا الاستعداد الفطري إلى سلوك عملي نافع.

ويركّز الكتاب على دور الأسرة والمؤسسات التعليمية في تنمية هذه الثقافة، من خلال ممارسات بسيطة ومواقف يومية تعزز لدى الطفل مفاهيم العطاء، والتعاون، وتحمل المسؤولية، بعيدًا عن انتظار المقابل المادي. كما يتناول أهمية تجاوز بعض القناعات الاجتماعية الخاطئة التي قد تقلل من قيمة بعض الأعمال أو تحصر التطوع في فئات عمرية معينة.

ويستعرض «متطوع صغير» نماذج لأنشطة تطوعية تتناسب مع قدرات أطفال مرحلة رياض الأطفال، مع مراعاة خصائصهم النفسية والجسدية، وضمان سلامتهم أثناء المشاركة في الفعاليات المختلفة. كما يقترح آليات لتنظيم العمل التطوعي داخل المدارس، وتفعيله عبر البرامج التربوية والمناسبات الوطنية والدينية والبيئية.

ويؤكد الكتاب أن تنشئة الطفل على العمل التطوعي تسهم في بناء شخصية متوازنة، قادرة على التفاعل الإيجابي مع المجتمع، وتعزز لديه قيم الانتماء والولاء للوطن، وتغرس فيه حب الخير للآخرين. فبالعطاء المبكر نُعد جيلًا واعيًا بدوره، ومؤمنًا بأن خدمة المجتمع مسؤولية تبدأ منذ الصغر.