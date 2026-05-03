Volunteering represents one of the fundamental pillars in building and developing communities educationally, morally, and socially. It is a civilized behavior that reflects individuals' awareness and their sense of responsibility towards their community and country. From this perspective, the book "Little Volunteer: How to Make Your Child a Volunteer?" aims to highlight the importance of instilling a culture of volunteering in children's hearts from the kindergarten stage, as it is one of the most fertile age stages for the growth of values and positive behaviors.

The book emphasizes that volunteering is not just a fleeting activity, but a genuine human and religious value, encouraged by the Holy Quran and the prophetic tradition, and regarded by advanced societies as a criterion for their advancement and cohesion. A child is inherently inclined to love goodness, and what they need is guidance and support to translate this innate readiness into practical, beneficial behavior.

The book focuses on the role of the family and educational institutions in nurturing this culture through simple practices and daily situations that enhance the child's concepts of giving, cooperation, and responsibility, away from expecting material rewards. It also addresses the importance of overcoming some incorrect social beliefs that may diminish the value of certain actions or limit volunteering to specific age groups.

"Little Volunteer" presents examples of volunteer activities suitable for the capabilities of kindergarten children, taking into account their psychological and physical characteristics, and ensuring their safety while participating in various events. It also suggests mechanisms for organizing volunteer work within schools and activating it through educational programs and national, religious, and environmental occasions.

The book confirms that raising a child to engage in volunteer work contributes to building a balanced personality, capable of positive interaction with the community, enhances their values of belonging and loyalty to the homeland, and instills in them a love for goodness towards others. Through early giving, we prepare a generation that is aware of its role and believes that serving the community is a responsibility that begins from a young age.