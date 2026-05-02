أصدر المؤتمر الدولي «مستقبل الحضارة الإنسانية في ظلّ الذكاء الاصطناعي»، الذي استضافته الجامعة الأورومتوسطية بمدينة «فاس» في المملكة المغربية، تحت رعاية الملك محمد السادس، في ختام أعماله «رسالة فاس في مجال الحضارة الإنسانية والذكاء الاصطناعي»، وذلك بمشاركة الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد العيسى، «متحدثاً رئيسيّاً» في افتتاح المؤتمر، وشخصيات عالمية، والمُمثّل السامي للأمم المتحدة لتحالف الحضارات، إلى جانب نُخبةٍ من الأكاديميين والمفكرين من 75 دولة، بحضور تجاوز 2000 شخص.

وأكّد المشاركون في البيان الختامي للمؤتمر، أنّ الذكاء الاصطناعي يُمثّل فرصةً كبرى لتعزيز التقدم الإنساني، شريطة أن يتمّ تطويره ضمن إطارٍ يحترم القيم الكونية والكرامة الإنسانية ومبادئ الإنصاف.

وشدّدوا على ضرورة أن ترتكز حكامة الذكاء الاصطناعي على مبادئ الشفافية والمسؤولية والمساءلة وقابلية التفسير، بما يضمن تعزيز الثقة في الأنظمة الذكية.

وأشاروا إلى أنَّ التحديات المرتبطة بالتحيزات الخوارزمية وجودة البيانات تستوجب وضع أُطُرٍ تنظيمية دولية ملائمة وقابلة للتطور، وأنّ تطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي في مجال الصحة وغيرها تفتح آفاقاً واعدة، مع ضرورة حماية المعطيات وضمان الموثوقية العلمية.

وأكّدوا أنّ تعزيز الثقة في أنظمة الذكاء الاصطناعي يقتضي تطوير آليات للتقييم والتدقيق والمراقبة، مع إدماج البعد الإنساني بشكل أفضل.

وشدّدوا على أنّ الذكاء الاصطناعي يُشكّل رافعة استراتيجية في العلاقات الدولية، ما يستدعي تعزيز التعاون متعدد الأطراف لتفادي الاختلالات والتجزئة التكنولوجية، وجعلها رهينة بعض الأطراف على حساب الآخرين.

وأكدوا أنّ المخاطر المرتبطة بالأمن السيبراني والتضليل الإعلامي وخطابات الكراهية تتطلب تطوير آليات فعالة للرصد والإنذار والاستجابة، داعين إلى تشجيع تطوير نماذج ذكاءٍ اصطناعيٍّ تُراعي الخصوصيات الثقافية واللغوية، بما يُعزّزُ السيادة الرقمية ويضمن ولوجاً عادلاً لهذه التكنولوجيا.

وأشاروا إلى أنّ الاستثمار في الشباب والرأسمال البشري والبنيات التحتية يُمثّل ركيزةً أساسية لبناء مستقبل رقميٍّ مسؤول وشامل. واختتموا بالتأكيد على ضرورة توجيه الذكاء الاصطناعي لخدمة السلام والتنمية المستدامة وتعزيز التقارب بين الثقافات والحضارات.

وشهد المؤتمر أربع جلسات عامة تناولت الأولى موضوع «أسئلة الشفافية، المسؤولية والثقة: أسس حكامة عالمية في زمن الذكاء الاصطناعي»، والثانية موضوع «تطبيقات وأخلاقيات الذكاء الاصطناعي في مجال الصحة»، فيما تطرّقت الثالثة إلى «الذكاء الاصطناعي كفرصة لإحياء القيم الإنسانية المشتركة»، وناقشت الجلسة الرابعة «سيناريوهات مستقبل الحضارة في عصر الذكاء الاصطناعي». وعُقدت خمس جلسات موازية ناقشت موضوعات: «العيش المشترك في عصر الذكاء الاصطناعي»، و«حوكمة الذكاء الاصطناعي وأثرها على بناء التنمية»، و«أخلاقيات الذكاء الاصطناعي: من المبادئ إلى الممارسات الحضارية»، و«الذكاء الاصطناعي والثورة التكنولوجية: الأمن السيبراني، الصحة والمدن الذكية في عصر ما بعد الحداثة»، و«الذكاء الاصطناعي والأنظمة الذاتية: روبوتات وبنى تحتية ذكية لمدن المستقبل».

إضافةً إلى محاضرات ولقاءات شكّلتْ بمجموعِها مناسبةً دولية للحوار والتفكير الاستراتيجي حول التحولات العميقة التي يفرضها الذكاء الاصطناعي.