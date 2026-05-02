The international conference "The Future of Human Civilization in the Age of Artificial Intelligence," hosted by the Euro-Mediterranean University in the city of "Fes" in the Kingdom of Morocco, under the patronage of King Mohammed VI, concluded its proceedings with the "Fes Message on Human Civilization and Artificial Intelligence." This event featured the participation of the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, as the "keynote speaker" at the opening of the conference, along with global figures, the UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations, and a select group of academics and thinkers from 75 countries, with an attendance exceeding 2,000 people.

The participants in the conference's final statement affirmed that artificial intelligence represents a significant opportunity to enhance human progress, provided that it is developed within a framework that respects universal values, human dignity, and principles of fairness.

They emphasized the necessity for AI governance to be based on principles of transparency, responsibility, accountability, and interpretability, ensuring the enhancement of trust in intelligent systems.

They pointed out that the challenges related to algorithmic biases and data quality necessitate the establishment of appropriate and adaptable international regulatory frameworks, and that AI applications in health and other fields open promising horizons, with the need to protect data and ensure scientific reliability.

They confirmed that enhancing trust in AI systems requires the development of mechanisms for evaluation, auditing, and monitoring, with better integration of the human dimension.

They stressed that artificial intelligence constitutes a strategic lever in international relations, necessitating the enhancement of multilateral cooperation to avoid imbalances and technological fragmentation, making it hostage to certain parties at the expense of others.

They asserted that the risks associated with cybersecurity, misinformation, and hate speech require the development of effective mechanisms for monitoring, alerting, and responding, calling for the encouragement of AI models that consider cultural and linguistic particularities, thereby enhancing digital sovereignty and ensuring equitable access to this technology.

They noted that investment in youth, human capital, and infrastructure represents a fundamental pillar for building a responsible and inclusive digital future. They concluded by emphasizing the need to direct artificial intelligence to serve peace, sustainable development, and enhance the convergence between cultures and civilizations.

The conference featured four general sessions, the first addressing the topic "Questions of Transparency, Responsibility, and Trust: Foundations of Global Governance in the Age of Artificial Intelligence," the second on "Applications and Ethics of Artificial Intelligence in Health," while the third discussed "Artificial Intelligence as an Opportunity to Revive Shared Human Values," and the fourth session examined "Scenarios for the Future of Civilization in the Age of Artificial Intelligence." Additionally, five parallel sessions discussed topics such as "Coexistence in the Age of Artificial Intelligence," "AI Governance and Its Impact on Development Building," "Ethics of Artificial Intelligence: From Principles to Civilizational Practices," "Artificial Intelligence and the Technological Revolution: Cybersecurity, Health, and Smart Cities in the Postmodern Era," and "Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Systems: Robots and Smart Infrastructure for Future Cities."

Along with lectures and meetings, these collectively formed an international occasion for dialogue and strategic thinking about the profound transformations imposed by artificial intelligence.