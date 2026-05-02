ظهر رئيس نادي الخلود، بن هاربورغ، في بث مباشر وجّه خلاله دعوة صريحة إلى جماهير الاتحاد والأهلي لمساندة فريقه في نهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمام الهلال، قائلاً: «أطلب منكم الحضور ودعمنا ضد الهلال ليوم واحد فقط».


وتصدر هذا التصريح المشهد الرياضي، وعكس ذكاءً تسويقياً من رئيس النادي الذي يسعى إلى استثمار الشعبية الجارفة لقطبي جدة (الاتحاد والأهلي)، بهدف خلق ضغط جماهيري في النهائي المرتقب. ويهدف هاربورغ من خلال هذه الدعوة إلى استغلال التنافس التقليدي بين أندية جدة ونادي الهلال، لضمان حضور جماهيري كثيف يملأ مدرجات فريقه بجماهير معروفة بحماسها وخبرتها في التشجيع والمؤازرة.


يُذكر أن الخلود بلغ النهائي بعد مفاجأة مدوية بإقصاء الاتحاد بركلات الترجيح (5-4) في نصف النهائي، في إنجاز لافت يعكس طموحاً تاريخياً للنادي، الذي يُعد أول نادٍ في الدوري السعودي يحظى باستثمار أجنبي (مجموعة هاربورغ)، لتحقيق لقبه الأول. في المقابل، يدخل الهلال المباراة مرشحاً قوياً، ساعياً إلى إنقاذ موسمه الحالي.


تفاعل الجماهير


أثار هذا الطلب انقساماً لافتاً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي؛ إذ أبدى بعض مشجعي الاتحاد والأهلي استعدادهم للحضور، بدافع المنافسة مع الهلال ودعماً لـ«الجار الجديد» (الخلود). في المقابل، رأى آخرون أن تشجيع فريق أقصى فريقهم من البطولة أمراً غير مقبول، فيما اعتبر فريق ثالث أن هذه الدعوة تمثل خروجاً عن المألوف في سياق التنافس الرياضي السعودي.