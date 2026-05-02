The president of Al-Khulood Club, Ben Harburg, appeared in a live broadcast where he made a direct appeal to the fans of Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli to support his team in the King’s Cup final against Al-Hilal, saying: “I ask you to attend and support us against Al-Hilal for just one day.”



This statement dominated the sports scene and reflected the marketing intelligence of the club president, who aims to capitalize on the overwhelming popularity of the Jeddah giants (Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli) to create fan pressure in the anticipated final. Harburg's goal with this invitation is to exploit the traditional rivalry between Jeddah clubs and Al-Hilal, ensuring a massive turnout that fills his team's stands with fans known for their enthusiasm and experience in cheering and supporting.



It is noteworthy that Al-Khulood reached the final after a stunning upset by eliminating Al-Ittihad in a penalty shootout (5-4) in the semifinals, a remarkable achievement that reflects the club's historic ambition, being the first club in the Saudi league to have foreign investment (Harburg Group) to achieve its first title. Meanwhile, Al-Hilal enters the match as a strong contender, seeking to salvage its current season.



Fan Reactions



This request sparked a notable division on social media platforms; some fans of Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli expressed their willingness to attend, motivated by competition with Al-Hilal and support for the “new neighbor” (Al-Khulood). Conversely, others felt that supporting a team that eliminated theirs from the tournament was unacceptable, while a third group considered this invitation an unusual departure from the norm in the context of Saudi sports rivalry.