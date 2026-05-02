أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عن مضاعفة إنتاج الولايات المتحدة من النفط، مؤكدًا تعزيز قوة بلاده الاقتصادية واستقلالها الطاقي.
وأضاف ترمب أن واشنطن أغلقت مضيق هرمز أمام إيران، معتبراً أن هذا الإجراء جاء ردًا على ما وصفه بـ"تنمر طهران على دول الشرق الأوسط".
وأشار إلى أن القوات الأمريكية قضت على نحو 85% من القدرات الصاروخية الإيرانية، وأن الولايات المتحدة تمتلك إمكانات متقدمة للتصدي للطائرات المسيرة الإيرانية.
كما كشف ترمب عن وجود نظام جديد في إيران يسعى بلاده للتواصل معه، مشيراً إلى أن مخزون الغذاء في إيران قد ينفد خلال ثلاثة أشهر.
وفيما يتعلق بالقيادة الإيرانية، أكد ترمب أن الصفين الأول والثاني قد تم القضاء عليهما، مؤكدًا أنه لن يسمح بأي اتفاق غير مرضٍ مع طهران. وأضاف أنه بعد إنهاء المهمة في إيران، ستتجه الولايات المتحدة إلى كوبا لمتابعة أهدافها الاستراتيجية.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced the doubling of the United States' oil production, emphasizing the strengthening of his country's economic power and energy independence.
Trump added that Washington has closed the Strait of Hormuz to Iran, considering this action a response to what he described as "Tehran's bullying of Middle Eastern countries."
He pointed out that U.S. forces have eliminated about 85% of Iran's missile capabilities, and that the United States possesses advanced capabilities to counter Iranian drones.
Trump also revealed the existence of a new regime in Iran that his country seeks to engage with, noting that Iran's food supply could run out within three months.
Regarding the Iranian leadership, Trump confirmed that the first and second ranks have been eliminated, asserting that he will not allow any unsatisfactory agreement with Tehran. He added that after completing the mission in Iran, the United States will turn its attention to Cuba to pursue its strategic objectives.