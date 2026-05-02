أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عن مضاعفة إنتاج الولايات المتحدة من النفط، مؤكدًا تعزيز قوة بلاده الاقتصادية واستقلالها الطاقي.

وأضاف ترمب أن واشنطن أغلقت مضيق هرمز أمام إيران، معتبراً أن هذا الإجراء جاء ردًا على ما وصفه بـ"تنمر طهران على دول الشرق الأوسط".

وأشار إلى أن القوات الأمريكية قضت على نحو 85% من القدرات الصاروخية الإيرانية، وأن الولايات المتحدة تمتلك إمكانات متقدمة للتصدي للطائرات المسيرة الإيرانية.

كما كشف ترمب عن وجود نظام جديد في إيران يسعى بلاده للتواصل معه، مشيراً إلى أن مخزون الغذاء في إيران قد ينفد خلال ثلاثة أشهر.

وفيما يتعلق بالقيادة الإيرانية، أكد ترمب أن الصفين الأول والثاني قد تم القضاء عليهما، مؤكدًا أنه لن يسمح بأي اتفاق غير مرضٍ مع طهران. وأضاف أنه بعد إنهاء المهمة في إيران، ستتجه الولايات المتحدة إلى كوبا لمتابعة أهدافها الاستراتيجية.