U.S. President Donald Trump announced the doubling of the United States' oil production, emphasizing the strengthening of his country's economic power and energy independence.

Trump added that Washington has closed the Strait of Hormuz to Iran, considering this action a response to what he described as "Tehran's bullying of Middle Eastern countries."

He pointed out that U.S. forces have eliminated about 85% of Iran's missile capabilities, and that the United States possesses advanced capabilities to counter Iranian drones.

Trump also revealed the existence of a new regime in Iran that his country seeks to engage with, noting that Iran's food supply could run out within three months.

Regarding the Iranian leadership, Trump confirmed that the first and second ranks have been eliminated, asserting that he will not allow any unsatisfactory agreement with Tehran. He added that after completing the mission in Iran, the United States will turn its attention to Cuba to pursue its strategic objectives.