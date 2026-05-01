بثّت السلطات الأمريكية مقاطع مصوّرة من كاميرات المراقبة، توثق لحظة هجوم مسلح استهدف قوات تأمين حفل عشاء مراسلي البيت الأبيض، بحضور الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، في حادثة أثارت صدمة أمنية واسعة.
لقطات توثق لحظة الهجوم
وأظهرت المقاطع المصوّرة المتهم كول توماس ألين (31 عاماً)، وهو يركض عبر نقطة تفتيش أمنية قبل أن يفتح النار من مسافة قريبة على عناصر الخدمة السرية، في مشهد يعكس جرأة الهجوم وخطورته.
من جهتها، أكدت المدعية العامة في واشنطن جانين بيرو أن التحقيقات لا تزال جارية، مشيرة إلى أن السلطات تعتزم توجيه تهم إضافية بعد استكمال الفحوص الجنائية للأدلة.
وأوضحت أن الوثائق المقدمة للمحكمة أظهرت أن المتهم «تصرف بشكل محسوب وبنية مبيتة»، وكان يحمل «نية واضحة لقتل الرئيس وأي شخص يعترض طريقه».
تهم متعددة وعقوبة محتملة
ووجّهت السلطات إلى المتهم عدة تهم، أبرزها: الشروع في قتل الرئيس الأمريكي، إطلاق النار أثناء ارتكاب جريمة عنف، نقل سلاح ناري وذخيرة عبر حدود الولايات بقصد تنفيذ جناية.
وبحسب الشكوى الجنائية، يواجه المتهم عقوبة قد تصل إلى السجن مدى الحياة، في حال إدانته بمحاولة اغتيال الرئيس.
وتترقب الجهات الأمنية نتائج الفحوص الفنية والجنائية، وسط تشديد الإجراءات حول الفعاليات الرئاسية، في وقت يعيد الحادث طرح تساؤلات حول جاهزية المنظومة الأمنية في أكثر المناسبات حساسية داخل العاصمة الأمريكية.
The American authorities broadcast video clips from surveillance cameras, documenting the moment of an armed attack targeting the security forces at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, attended by President Donald Trump, in an incident that sparked widespread security shock.
Footage Capturing the Moment of the Attack
The video clips showed the suspect, Cole Thomas Allen (31 years old), running through a security checkpoint before opening fire at close range on Secret Service agents, in a scene that reflects the boldness and danger of the attack.
For her part, Washington Attorney General Janine Piro confirmed that investigations are still ongoing, noting that authorities intend to file additional charges after completing forensic examinations of the evidence.
She explained that the documents submitted to the court showed that the suspect "acted with calculation and premeditated intent," and had "a clear intention to kill the president and anyone who stood in his way."
Multiple Charges and Potential Penalty
The authorities have charged the suspect with several offenses, most notably: attempted murder of the American president, shooting during the commission of a violent crime, and transporting a firearm and ammunition across state lines with the intent to commit a felony.
According to the criminal complaint, the suspect faces a penalty that could reach life in prison if convicted of attempting to assassinate the president.
Security agencies are awaiting the results of technical and forensic examinations, amid heightened security measures around presidential events, as the incident raises questions about the readiness of the security system during the most sensitive occasions in the U.S. capital.