بثّت السلطات الأمريكية مقاطع مصوّرة من كاميرات المراقبة، توثق لحظة هجوم مسلح استهدف قوات تأمين حفل عشاء مراسلي البيت الأبيض، بحضور الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، في حادثة أثارت صدمة أمنية واسعة.

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لقطات توثق لحظة الهجوم

وأظهرت المقاطع المصوّرة المتهم كول توماس ألين (31 عاماً)، وهو يركض عبر نقطة تفتيش أمنية قبل أن يفتح النار من مسافة قريبة على عناصر الخدمة السرية، في مشهد يعكس جرأة الهجوم وخطورته.

من جهتها، أكدت المدعية العامة في واشنطن جانين بيرو أن التحقيقات لا تزال جارية، مشيرة إلى أن السلطات تعتزم توجيه تهم إضافية بعد استكمال الفحوص الجنائية للأدلة.

وأوضحت أن الوثائق المقدمة للمحكمة أظهرت أن المتهم «تصرف بشكل محسوب وبنية مبيتة»، وكان يحمل «نية واضحة لقتل الرئيس وأي شخص يعترض طريقه».

تهم متعددة وعقوبة محتملة

ووجّهت السلطات إلى المتهم عدة تهم، أبرزها: الشروع في قتل الرئيس الأمريكي، إطلاق النار أثناء ارتكاب جريمة عنف، نقل سلاح ناري وذخيرة عبر حدود الولايات بقصد تنفيذ جناية.

وبحسب الشكوى الجنائية، يواجه المتهم عقوبة قد تصل إلى السجن مدى الحياة، في حال إدانته بمحاولة اغتيال الرئيس.

وتترقب الجهات الأمنية نتائج الفحوص الفنية والجنائية، وسط تشديد الإجراءات حول الفعاليات الرئاسية، في وقت يعيد الحادث طرح تساؤلات حول جاهزية المنظومة الأمنية في أكثر المناسبات حساسية داخل العاصمة الأمريكية.