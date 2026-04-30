Al-Nasr Club is now just 8 points away from a total of 12 possible in its remaining four matches, to officially crown itself with the "20th" title regardless of the results of its competitors. The "Global" team will face crucial matches against Al-Qadisiyah, then Al-Shabab, before the anticipated summit against Al-Hilal, and will conclude its season with a match against Damak, amid significant fan anticipation to secure the title.



In terms of points calculations, Al-Nasr only needs to achieve 3 victories to guarantee the championship, even if it loses against Al-Hilal. The need could be reduced to just 6 points if the direct encounter against Al-Hilal ends in a draw, or if the competitor stumbles in its upcoming matches.



In this context, Al-Nasr has a rich history in the league championship, having won 19 titles since the start of its journey, beginning with its first title on December 29, 1961, under the name of the Second Division Central Region League, followed by its first title in the Central Region General League in 1966, and then its first title in the Premier League in 1980.



The last league title was won in the 2018-2019 season under the leadership of Portuguese coach Rui Vitória. The team has since returned to compete strongly for the title in recent seasons, and Al-Nasr hopes to add the 20th title to its cabinet in an exceptional season that may also be immortalized by a historic series of victories, as its fans anticipate the possibility of reaching 24 consecutive wins, an unprecedented achievement that reflects the team's strength and dominance this season.



Al-Nasr's Calculations



- Remaining: 4 matches



- Possible points: 12 points



- Required: 8 points



- Number of championships: 19 titles



- Last title: 2018-2019 season



- Last coach to win the title: Vitória