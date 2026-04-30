بات نادي النصر على بعد 8 نقاط فقط من أصل 12 ممكنة في مبارياته الأربع المتبقية، لتتويجه رسميًا باللقب الـ «20» دون النظر إلى نتائج منافسيه، إذ سيخوض «العالمي» مواجهات حاسمة أمام القادسية، ثم الشباب، قبل القمة المرتقبة أمام الهلال، على أن يختتم موسمه بمواجهة ضمك، وسط ترقب جماهيري كبير لحسم اللقب.


وبحسابات النقاط، يكفي النصر تحقيق 3 انتصارات لضمان التتويج، حتى في حال خسارته أمام الهلال، فيما قد تتقلص الحاجة إلى 6 نقاط فقط إذا انتهت المواجهة المباشرة أمام الهلال بالتعادل، أو في حال تعثر المنافس في مبارياته القادمة.


وفي سياق متصل، يملك النصر تاريخًا حافلًا في بطولة الدوري، إذ حقق 19 لقبًا منذ انطلاق مسيرته، بدءًا من أول تتويج يوم 29 ديسمبر 1961 تحت مسمى دوري المنطقة الوسطى للدرجة الثانية، مرورًا بأول لقب للدوري العام للمنطقة الوسطى عام 1966، ثم أول لقب للدوري الممتاز عام 1980.


وكان آخر تتويج بالدوري في موسم 2018-2019 بقيادة المدرب البرتغالي روي فيتوريا، ليعود الفريق بعدها للمنافسة بقوة على اللقب في المواسم الأخيرة، ويأمل النصر في إضافة اللقب رقم 20 إلى خزائنه، في موسم استثنائي قد يُخلّد أيضًا بسلسلة تاريخية من الانتصارات، حيث يترقب عشاقه إمكانية الوصول إلى 24 انتصارًا متتاليًا، في إنجاز غير مسبوق يعكس قوة الفريق وهيمنته هذا الموسم.


حسابات النصر


- المتبقي: 4 مباريات


- النقاط الممكنة: 12 نقطة


- المطلوب: 8 نقاط


- عدد البطولات: 19 لقبًا


- آخر لقب: موسم 2018-2019


- آخر مدرب تتوج باللقب: فيتوريا