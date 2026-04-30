حسمت لجنة تراخيص الأندية ملف الرخصة المحلية لأندية دوري الدرجة الأولى للمحترفين (دوري يلو) للموسم الرياضي 2026-2027، وذلك بعد مراجعة شاملة لكافة الملفات المقدمة من الأندية.


وأعلنت اللجنة منح الرخصة لـ10 أندية بعد استيفائها جميع المعايير الإلزامية، والتي تشمل الجوانب الرياضية، والبنية التحتية، والإدارية، والقانونية، والمالية. وضمت قائمة الأندية المرخصة كلًا من: العلا، الفيصلي، الدرعية، أبها، البكيرية، الزلفي، العروبة، الجبلين، جدة، والأنوار.


في المقابل، لم تتمكن 8 أندية من الحصول على الرخصة خلال هذه المرحلة، وهي: الجندل، الطائي، الوحدة، الرائد، الجبيل، العربي، الباطن، والعدالة، لعدم استيفائها كامل الاشتراطات المطلوبة.


وأكدت اللجنة أن باب الاستئناف متاح أمام الأندية غير المرخصة، حيث يمكنها التقدم بطلب استئناف لدى لجنة الاستئناف المختصة قبل نهاية المهلة المحددة في 3 مايو 2026.


وتُعد الرخصة المحلية أحد أهم المتطلبات الأساسية للمشاركة في المنافسات الاحترافية، ضمن جهود تطوير كرة القدم السعودية وتعزيز معايير الحوكمة والاحتراف في الأندية.