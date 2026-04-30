حسمت لجنة تراخيص الأندية ملف الرخصة المحلية لأندية دوري الدرجة الأولى للمحترفين (دوري يلو) للموسم الرياضي 2026-2027، وذلك بعد مراجعة شاملة لكافة الملفات المقدمة من الأندية.
وأعلنت اللجنة منح الرخصة لـ10 أندية بعد استيفائها جميع المعايير الإلزامية، والتي تشمل الجوانب الرياضية، والبنية التحتية، والإدارية، والقانونية، والمالية. وضمت قائمة الأندية المرخصة كلًا من: العلا، الفيصلي، الدرعية، أبها، البكيرية، الزلفي، العروبة، الجبلين، جدة، والأنوار.
في المقابل، لم تتمكن 8 أندية من الحصول على الرخصة خلال هذه المرحلة، وهي: الجندل، الطائي، الوحدة، الرائد، الجبيل، العربي، الباطن، والعدالة، لعدم استيفائها كامل الاشتراطات المطلوبة.
وأكدت اللجنة أن باب الاستئناف متاح أمام الأندية غير المرخصة، حيث يمكنها التقدم بطلب استئناف لدى لجنة الاستئناف المختصة قبل نهاية المهلة المحددة في 3 مايو 2026.
وتُعد الرخصة المحلية أحد أهم المتطلبات الأساسية للمشاركة في المنافسات الاحترافية، ضمن جهود تطوير كرة القدم السعودية وتعزيز معايير الحوكمة والاحتراف في الأندية.
The Clubs Licensing Committee has finalized the local license file for the first division professional league clubs (Yelo League) for the sports season 2026-2027, after a comprehensive review of all the files submitted by the clubs.
The committee announced the granting of licenses to 10 clubs after they met all mandatory criteria, which include sports, infrastructure, administrative, legal, and financial aspects. The list of licensed clubs includes: Al-Ula, Al-Faisaly, Al-Dhariyah, Abha, Al-Bukayriyah, Al-Zulfi, Al-Orobah, Al-Jabalin, Jeddah, and Al-Anwar.
On the other hand, 8 clubs were unable to obtain the license during this phase, namely: Al-Jandal, Al-Tai, Al-Wahda, Al-Raed, Al-Jubail, Al-Arabi, Al-Batin, and Al-Adalah, due to not meeting all the required conditions.
The committee confirmed that the door for appeals is open for the unlicensed clubs, as they can submit an appeal request to the relevant Appeals Committee before the deadline set on May 3, 2026.
The local license is considered one of the most important basic requirements for participation in professional competitions, as part of the efforts to develop Saudi football and enhance governance and professionalism standards in the clubs.