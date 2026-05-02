The qualified Saudi personnel continue their work at Istanbul International Airport in the Republic of Turkey, as part of the "Makkah Route Initiative," to provide a comprehensive model of field services aimed at facilitating the journey of the guests of Allah from the moment they leave their countries until they arrive at their accommodations in the Kingdom, in a qualitative experience that reflects the development of the pilgrimage service system.

This personnel, which includes specialists in passports, technology, and logistics services, operates in high harmony within an advanced operational system, allowing for the completion of pilgrims' procedures in the country of departure, ensuring a smooth journey and saving time and effort.

A number of Saudi personnel working in the initiative confirmed that serving the guests of Allah represents a great honor and responsibility, noting that working in a spirit of teamwork and integration among the participating entities contributes to providing an easy and safe experience that reflects the level of care the Kingdom gives to the pilgrims.

Several pilgrims benefiting from the initiative expressed their satisfaction with the speed of the procedures and ease of movement, affirming that these services have helped alleviate the hardships of travel, allowing them to focus on performing their rituals with ease and tranquility.

The "Makkah Route Initiative" is part of the ongoing efforts made by the Kingdom to enhance the services for the guests of Allah, through adopting advanced digital solutions and developing operational procedures, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision to provide an easy and safe pilgrimage experience, starting from the country of departure and ending in the sanctity of the Two Holy Mosques.

It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Interior is implementing the initiative in its eighth year in collaboration with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health, Hajj and Umrah, Media, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the General Authority for Awqaf, the Guests of Allah Service Program, and the General Directorate of Passports, in integration with the digital partner (STC Group), and since its launch in the year (1438 AH/2017), the initiative has served (1,254,994) pilgrims.