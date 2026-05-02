تواصل الكوادر السعودية المؤهلة عملها في مطار إسطنبول الدولي بالجمهورية التركية، ضمن «مبادرة طريق مكة»، لتقديم نموذج متكامل من الخدمات الميدانية التي تستهدف تسهيل رحلة ضيوف الرحمن منذ لحظة مغادرتهم بلادهم وحتى وصولهم إلى مقار سكنهم في المملكة، في تجربة نوعية تعكس تطور منظومة خدمات الحج.
وتعمل هذه الكوادر، التي تضم متخصصين في الجوازات والتقنيات والخدمات اللوجستية، بتناغم عالٍ ضمن منظومة تشغيلية متقدمة، تتيح إنهاء إجراءات الحجاج في بلد المغادرة، بما يضمن انسيابية الرحلة واختصار الوقت والجهد.
وأكد عدد من الكوادر السعودية العاملة في المبادرة أن خدمتهم ضيوف الرحمن تمثل شرفاً ومسؤوليةً كبيرة، مشيرين إلى أن العمل بروح الفريق الواحد والتكامل بين الجهات المشاركة يسهم في تقديم تجربة ميسرة وآمنة، تعكس مستوى العناية التي توليها المملكة بالحجاج.
وأعرب عدد من الحجاج المستفيدين من المبادرة عن ارتياحهم لما لمسوه من سرعة في الإجراءات وسهولة في التنقل، مؤكدين أن هذه الخدمات أسهمت في تخفيف مشقة السفر، ومكنتهم من التفرغ لأداء مناسكهم بكل يسر وطمأنينة.
وتأتي «مبادرة طريق مكة» ضمن الجهود المستمرة التي تبذلها المملكة للارتقاء بخدمات ضيوف الرحمن، من خلال تبني حلول رقمية متقدمة وتطوير الإجراءات التشغيلية، بما يحقق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة في تقديم تجربة حج ميسرة وآمنة، تبدأ من بلد المغادرة وتنتهي في رحاب الحرمين الشريفين.
يُذكر أن وزارة الداخلية تنفذ المبادرة في عامها الثامن بالتعاون مع وزارات الخارجية، والصحة، والحج والعمرة، والإعلام، والهيئة العامة للطيران المدني، وهيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك، والهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي (سدايا)، والهيئة العامة للأوقاف، وبرنامج خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، والمديرية العامة للجوازات، بالتكامل مع الشريك الرقمي (مجموعة stc)، وشهدت المبادرة منذ إطلاقها عام (1438هـ/ 2017) خدمة (1,254,994) حاجاً.
The qualified Saudi personnel continue their work at Istanbul International Airport in the Republic of Turkey, as part of the "Makkah Route Initiative," to provide a comprehensive model of field services aimed at facilitating the journey of the guests of Allah from the moment they leave their countries until they arrive at their accommodations in the Kingdom, in a qualitative experience that reflects the development of the pilgrimage service system.
This personnel, which includes specialists in passports, technology, and logistics services, operates in high harmony within an advanced operational system, allowing for the completion of pilgrims' procedures in the country of departure, ensuring a smooth journey and saving time and effort.
A number of Saudi personnel working in the initiative confirmed that serving the guests of Allah represents a great honor and responsibility, noting that working in a spirit of teamwork and integration among the participating entities contributes to providing an easy and safe experience that reflects the level of care the Kingdom gives to the pilgrims.
Several pilgrims benefiting from the initiative expressed their satisfaction with the speed of the procedures and ease of movement, affirming that these services have helped alleviate the hardships of travel, allowing them to focus on performing their rituals with ease and tranquility.
The "Makkah Route Initiative" is part of the ongoing efforts made by the Kingdom to enhance the services for the guests of Allah, through adopting advanced digital solutions and developing operational procedures, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision to provide an easy and safe pilgrimage experience, starting from the country of departure and ending in the sanctity of the Two Holy Mosques.
It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Interior is implementing the initiative in its eighth year in collaboration with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health, Hajj and Umrah, Media, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the General Authority for Awqaf, the Guests of Allah Service Program, and the General Directorate of Passports, in integration with the digital partner (STC Group), and since its launch in the year (1438 AH/2017), the initiative has served (1,254,994) pilgrims.