The police in the Asir region arrested a citizen for committing fraud by posting misleading advertisements for fake Hajj services on social media. He was detained, and legal procedures were taken against him, and he was referred to the public prosecutor.

The public security urged everyone to adhere to the Hajj regulations and instructions and to report any violations via the number (911) in the Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and the number (999) in the rest of the Kingdom.