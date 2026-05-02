أكد وزير الإعلام اللبناني بول مرقص، أن التواصل بين الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، عكس مستوى عالياً من الثقة والتنسيق، وأسهم في الحشد الدبلوماسي الذي أتاح الوصول إلى وقف إطلاق النار.
وقال الوزير مرقص، في حوار مع «عكاظ»، إن الاتصالات السعودية اللبنانية ركيزة أساسية في مسار تثبيت الاستقرار في لبنان، لافتاً إلى أن الرئيس اللبناني وصف دور ولي العهد بـ«الحكيم». وأضاف، أن المملكة تلعب دوراً محورياً يتجاوز الدعم التقليدي، فهي تشكّل رافعة سياسية عربية ودولية للبنان، مجدداً التأكيد على أهمية اتفاق الطائف وضرورة تطبيقه.
وكشف الوزير اللبناني، أن الرؤية اللبنانية في المسار التفاوضي تقوم على تثبيت وقف النار والانسحاب الإسرائيلي الكامل واستعادة الأسرى، كمقدمة لإعادة الإعمار وعودة النازحين.
وأفاد الوزير مرقص، أن الرئيس اللبناني يهدف إلى تعزيز موقع الدولة ومؤسساتها الشرعية، وتكريس مبدأ السيادة وحصر السلاح بيد المؤسسات الشرعية، وهو خيار سيادي لبناني يحظى بدعم عربي، خصوصاً من المملكة.
وأكد، أنه لا تواصل مباشراً مع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، لافتاً إلى أن المقاربة اللبنانية تقوم على التفاوض، بما يحفظ السيادة اللبنانية ويمنع أي التباس. وذكر، أن الاتصالات تتركّز حصراً على وقف النار ومنع جرف القرى، وتأمين انسحاب إسرائيل، واستعادة الأسرى، ومعالجة النقاط الحدودية العالقة.
وفي ما يلي نص الحوار:
شريك أساسي في حماية لبنان واستقراره
• بداية كيف تنظرون إلى نتائج الاتصالات الرفيعة المستوى بين الرئيس جوزيف عون وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان؟
•• في الحقيقة نحن ننظر إلى هذه الاتصالات كركيزة أساسية في مسار تثبيت الاستقرار في لبنان. والتواصل بين الرئيس جوزيف عون وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، عكس مستوى عالياً من الثقة والتنسيق، وأسهم في الحشد الدبلوماسي الذي أتاح الوصول إلى وقف إطلاق النار، حيث وصف الرئيس دور ولي العهد بـ«الحكيم». والمملكة أثبتت مجدداً أنها شريك أساسي في حماية لبنان واستقراره وسيادته.
للمملكة دور محوري يتجاوز الدعم التقليدي
• ما هو الدور الذي يمكن أن تلعبه السعودية في دعم لبنان؟
•• في الواقع المملكة تلعب دوراً محورياً يتجاوز الدعم التقليدي، فهي تشكّل رافعة سياسية عربية ودولية للبنان، إضافة إلى دورها الحيوي في دعم الاقتصاد وإعادة النهوض، خصوصاً أن السعودية كانت دائماً إلى جانب لبنان في المحطات المفصلية لاسيما مع اتفاق الطائف ١٩٨٩م، الذي أنهى الحرب والذي يعاد التأكيد مجدداً على ضرورة تطبيقه.
مساعٍ سعودية لبنانية لتثبيت الهدنة
• هل هناك مساعٍ مشتركة سعودية لبنانية لإيجاد حلول سلمية للأزمة اللبنانية، وما رؤيتكم لهذه الحلول؟
•• نعم، هناك تنسيق وثيق ومستمر، والرئيس عبّر بوضوح عن تقديره الكبير لجهود المملكة في هذا الإطار. الرؤية اللبنانية تقوم على تثبيت وقف إطلاق النار وتحويله إلى مسار مستدام، يضمن الانسحاب الإسرائيلي الكامل واستعادة الأسرى تمهيداً لإعادة الإعمار وعودة جميع النازحين، ويحفظ سيادة لبنان واستقراره. الحل يجب أن يكون عربياً - دولياً متكاملاً، والمملكة عنصر أساسي فيه.
لا تواصل مباشراً مع نتنياهو
• على ضوء المفاوضات الجارية بين لبنان وإسرائيل بوساطة أمريكية، هل هناك إمكانية للتواصل المباشر مع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو؟
•• في الحقيقة، الموقف الذي عبّر عنه الرئيس عون واضح في جلسة مجلس الوزراء الأخيرة، إذ لا تواصل مباشراً مع نتنياهو على الإطلاق. هذا الأمر غير وارد، والمقاربة اللبنانية تقوم على التفاوض، بما يحفظ السيادة اللبنانية ويمنع أي التباس. كل الاتصالات تتركّز حصراً على وقف إطلاق النار ومنع جرف القرى، وتأمين انسحاب إسرائيل واستعادة الأسرى، ومعالجة النقاط الحدودية العالقة.
خطوة لفصل الدولة عن الدويلة
• هل تعتبرون أن المفاوضات المباشرة خطوة لفصل الدولة عن «الدويلة»؟
•• الرئيس اللبناني كان واضحاً في هذا الإطار: الهدف هو تعزيز موقع الدولة ومؤسساتها الشرعية. أي مسار يجب أن يصب في تكريس مبدأ سيادة الدولة واحتكار السلاح الشرعي، باعتباره أساس السيادة والاستقرار.
حصر السلاح خيار سيادي
• ما هي نظرتكم لبسط سيادة الدولة على كامل الأراضي اللبنانية؟
•• هذا الموضوع له أولوية مطلقة. وبسط السيادة الكاملة يتطلب مساراً متكاملاً، وفي صلبه حصر السلاح بيد المؤسسات الشرعية، وهو خيار سيادي لبناني يحظى بدعم عربي، وفي مقدمته المملكة العربية السعودية.
ننظر بإيجابية للدور الأمريكي
• هل أنتم راضون عن الوساطة الأمريكية؟
•• لبنان ينظر بإيجابية إلى أي جهد دولي يدعم الاستقرار، بما في ذلك خصوصاً الدور الأمريكي، الذي تجلّى في تواصل الرئيس عون مع الرئيس دونالد ترمب، الذي أعرب له عن محبته للبنان.
استعادة الحقوق السيادية واستقرار مستدام
• ما تعليقكم على أن الوساطة الأمريكية تحمل أبعاداً سياسية تتجاوز دور الوسيط؟
•• ما يهم لبنان هو النتائج. والرئيس يركّز على تحقيق استعادة الحقوق السيادية والوصول إلى استقرار فعلي ومستدام، وهنا يأتي التكامل بين الدورين الدولي والعربي، حيث تلعب دول مثل الولايات المتحدة والمملكة العربية السعودية دوراً محورياً.
The Lebanese Minister of Information, Paul Marqous, confirmed that the communication between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reflects a high level of trust and coordination, contributing to the diplomatic mobilization that enabled the ceasefire.
Minister Marqous stated in an interview with "Okaz" that Saudi-Lebanese communications are a fundamental pillar in the process of stabilizing Lebanon, noting that the Lebanese president described the Crown Prince's role as "wise." He added that the Kingdom plays a pivotal role that goes beyond traditional support, serving as a political lever for Lebanon on both Arab and international levels, reiterating the importance of the Taif Agreement and the necessity of its implementation.
The Lebanese minister revealed that the Lebanese vision in the negotiation process is based on establishing a ceasefire, complete Israeli withdrawal, and the return of prisoners as a precursor to reconstruction and the return of displaced persons.
Minister Marqous indicated that the Lebanese president aims to enhance the position of the state and its legitimate institutions, enshrining the principle of sovereignty and limiting weapons to the hands of legitimate institutions, which is a Lebanese sovereign choice that enjoys Arab support, particularly from the Kingdom.
He confirmed that there is no direct communication with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, noting that the Lebanese approach is based on negotiation that preserves Lebanese sovereignty and prevents any ambiguity. He mentioned that communications are focused exclusively on the ceasefire, preventing the razing of villages, ensuring Israel's withdrawal, recovering prisoners, and addressing the unresolved border points.
Below is the text of the interview:
A Key Partner in Protecting Lebanon and Its Stability
• To begin with, how do you view the results of the high-level communications between President Joseph Aoun and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman?
•• In fact, we view these communications as a fundamental pillar in the process of stabilizing Lebanon. The communication between President Joseph Aoun and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reflects a high level of trust and coordination, contributing to the diplomatic mobilization that enabled the ceasefire, where the president described the Crown Prince's role as "wise." The Kingdom has once again proven to be a key partner in protecting Lebanon, its stability, and its sovereignty.
The Kingdom Plays a Pivotal Role Beyond Traditional Support
• What role can Saudi Arabia play in supporting Lebanon?
•• In reality, the Kingdom plays a pivotal role that goes beyond traditional support; it serves as a political lever for Lebanon on both Arab and international levels, in addition to its vital role in supporting the economy and revitalization, especially since Saudi Arabia has always stood by Lebanon during critical junctures, particularly with the Taif Agreement of 1989, which ended the war and is being reaffirmed as necessary for implementation.
Saudi-Lebanese Efforts to Stabilize the Ceasefire
• Are there joint Saudi-Lebanese efforts to find peaceful solutions to the Lebanese crisis, and what is your vision for these solutions?
•• Yes, there is close and ongoing coordination, and the president has clearly expressed his great appreciation for the Kingdom's efforts in this regard. The Lebanese vision is based on establishing a ceasefire and transforming it into a sustainable process that guarantees complete Israeli withdrawal and the return of prisoners as a precursor to reconstruction and the return of all displaced persons, while preserving Lebanon's sovereignty and stability. The solution must be a comprehensive Arab-international one, with the Kingdom being a key component.
No Direct Communication with Netanyahu
• In light of the ongoing negotiations between Lebanon and Israel under American mediation, is there a possibility for direct communication with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu?
•• In fact, the position expressed by President Aoun is clear in the last Cabinet session; there is no direct communication with Netanyahu at all. This is out of the question, and the Lebanese approach is based on negotiation that preserves Lebanese sovereignty and prevents any ambiguity. All communications are focused exclusively on the ceasefire, preventing the razing of villages, ensuring Israel's withdrawal, recovering prisoners, and addressing the unresolved border points.
A Step to Separate the State from the "Statelet"
• Do you consider that direct negotiations are a step towards separating the state from the "statelet"?
•• The Lebanese president has been clear in this regard: the goal is to enhance the position of the state and its legitimate institutions. Any path must contribute to enshrining the principle of state sovereignty and monopolizing legitimate arms, as it is the foundation of sovereignty and stability.
Limiting Weapons is a Sovereign Choice
• What is your perspective on establishing the state's sovereignty over all Lebanese territory?
•• This issue is of absolute priority. Establishing full sovereignty requires a comprehensive approach, at the core of which is limiting weapons to the hands of legitimate institutions, which is a Lebanese sovereign choice that enjoys Arab support, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
We View the American Role Positively
• Are you satisfied with the American mediation?
•• Lebanon views positively any international effort that supports stability, including particularly the American role, which was evident in President Aoun's communication with President Donald Trump, who expressed his affection for Lebanon.
Restoring Sovereign Rights and Achieving Sustainable Stability
• What is your comment on the fact that American mediation carries political dimensions that go beyond the role of a mediator?
•• What matters to Lebanon are the results. The president focuses on achieving the restoration of sovereign rights and reaching actual and sustainable stability, where the integration of international and Arab roles comes into play, with countries like the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia playing a pivotal role.