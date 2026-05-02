The Lebanese Minister of Information, Paul Marqous, confirmed that the communication between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reflects a high level of trust and coordination, contributing to the diplomatic mobilization that enabled the ceasefire.

Minister Marqous stated in an interview with "Okaz" that Saudi-Lebanese communications are a fundamental pillar in the process of stabilizing Lebanon, noting that the Lebanese president described the Crown Prince's role as "wise." He added that the Kingdom plays a pivotal role that goes beyond traditional support, serving as a political lever for Lebanon on both Arab and international levels, reiterating the importance of the Taif Agreement and the necessity of its implementation.

The Lebanese minister revealed that the Lebanese vision in the negotiation process is based on establishing a ceasefire, complete Israeli withdrawal, and the return of prisoners as a precursor to reconstruction and the return of displaced persons.

Minister Marqous indicated that the Lebanese president aims to enhance the position of the state and its legitimate institutions, enshrining the principle of sovereignty and limiting weapons to the hands of legitimate institutions, which is a Lebanese sovereign choice that enjoys Arab support, particularly from the Kingdom.

He confirmed that there is no direct communication with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, noting that the Lebanese approach is based on negotiation that preserves Lebanese sovereignty and prevents any ambiguity. He mentioned that communications are focused exclusively on the ceasefire, preventing the razing of villages, ensuring Israel's withdrawal, recovering prisoners, and addressing the unresolved border points.

Below is the text of the interview:

A Key Partner in Protecting Lebanon and Its Stability

• To begin with, how do you view the results of the high-level communications between President Joseph Aoun and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman?

•• In fact, we view these communications as a fundamental pillar in the process of stabilizing Lebanon. The communication between President Joseph Aoun and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reflects a high level of trust and coordination, contributing to the diplomatic mobilization that enabled the ceasefire, where the president described the Crown Prince's role as "wise." The Kingdom has once again proven to be a key partner in protecting Lebanon, its stability, and its sovereignty.

The Kingdom Plays a Pivotal Role Beyond Traditional Support

• What role can Saudi Arabia play in supporting Lebanon?

•• In reality, the Kingdom plays a pivotal role that goes beyond traditional support; it serves as a political lever for Lebanon on both Arab and international levels, in addition to its vital role in supporting the economy and revitalization, especially since Saudi Arabia has always stood by Lebanon during critical junctures, particularly with the Taif Agreement of 1989, which ended the war and is being reaffirmed as necessary for implementation.

Saudi-Lebanese Efforts to Stabilize the Ceasefire

• Are there joint Saudi-Lebanese efforts to find peaceful solutions to the Lebanese crisis, and what is your vision for these solutions?

•• Yes, there is close and ongoing coordination, and the president has clearly expressed his great appreciation for the Kingdom's efforts in this regard. The Lebanese vision is based on establishing a ceasefire and transforming it into a sustainable process that guarantees complete Israeli withdrawal and the return of prisoners as a precursor to reconstruction and the return of all displaced persons, while preserving Lebanon's sovereignty and stability. The solution must be a comprehensive Arab-international one, with the Kingdom being a key component.

No Direct Communication with Netanyahu

• In light of the ongoing negotiations between Lebanon and Israel under American mediation, is there a possibility for direct communication with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu?

•• In fact, the position expressed by President Aoun is clear in the last Cabinet session; there is no direct communication with Netanyahu at all. This is out of the question, and the Lebanese approach is based on negotiation that preserves Lebanese sovereignty and prevents any ambiguity. All communications are focused exclusively on the ceasefire, preventing the razing of villages, ensuring Israel's withdrawal, recovering prisoners, and addressing the unresolved border points.

A Step to Separate the State from the "Statelet"

• Do you consider that direct negotiations are a step towards separating the state from the "statelet"?

•• The Lebanese president has been clear in this regard: the goal is to enhance the position of the state and its legitimate institutions. Any path must contribute to enshrining the principle of state sovereignty and monopolizing legitimate arms, as it is the foundation of sovereignty and stability.

Limiting Weapons is a Sovereign Choice

• What is your perspective on establishing the state's sovereignty over all Lebanese territory?

•• This issue is of absolute priority. Establishing full sovereignty requires a comprehensive approach, at the core of which is limiting weapons to the hands of legitimate institutions, which is a Lebanese sovereign choice that enjoys Arab support, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

We View the American Role Positively

• Are you satisfied with the American mediation?

•• Lebanon views positively any international effort that supports stability, including particularly the American role, which was evident in President Aoun's communication with President Donald Trump, who expressed his affection for Lebanon.

Restoring Sovereign Rights and Achieving Sustainable Stability

• What is your comment on the fact that American mediation carries political dimensions that go beyond the role of a mediator?

•• What matters to Lebanon are the results. The president focuses on achieving the restoration of sovereign rights and reaching actual and sustainable stability, where the integration of international and Arab roles comes into play, with countries like the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia playing a pivotal role.