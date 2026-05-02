أكد وزير الإعلام اللبناني بول مرقص، أن التواصل بين الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، عكس مستوى عالياً من الثقة والتنسيق، وأسهم في الحشد الدبلوماسي الذي أتاح الوصول إلى وقف إطلاق النار.

وقال الوزير مرقص، في حوار مع «عكاظ»، إن الاتصالات السعودية اللبنانية ركيزة أساسية في مسار تثبيت الاستقرار في لبنان، لافتاً إلى أن الرئيس اللبناني وصف دور ولي العهد بـ«الحكيم». وأضاف، أن المملكة تلعب دوراً محورياً يتجاوز الدعم التقليدي، فهي تشكّل رافعة سياسية عربية ودولية للبنان، مجدداً التأكيد على أهمية اتفاق الطائف وضرورة تطبيقه.

وكشف الوزير اللبناني، أن الرؤية اللبنانية في المسار التفاوضي تقوم على تثبيت وقف النار والانسحاب الإسرائيلي الكامل واستعادة الأسرى، كمقدمة لإعادة الإعمار وعودة النازحين.

وأفاد الوزير مرقص، أن الرئيس اللبناني يهدف إلى تعزيز موقع الدولة ومؤسساتها الشرعية، وتكريس مبدأ السيادة وحصر السلاح بيد المؤسسات الشرعية، وهو خيار سيادي لبناني يحظى بدعم عربي، خصوصاً من المملكة.

وأكد، أنه لا تواصل مباشراً مع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، لافتاً إلى أن المقاربة اللبنانية تقوم على التفاوض، بما يحفظ السيادة اللبنانية ويمنع أي التباس. وذكر، أن الاتصالات تتركّز حصراً على وقف النار ومنع جرف القرى، وتأمين انسحاب إسرائيل، واستعادة الأسرى، ومعالجة النقاط الحدودية العالقة.

وفي ما يلي نص الحوار:

شريك أساسي في حماية لبنان واستقراره

• بداية كيف تنظرون إلى نتائج الاتصالات الرفيعة المستوى بين الرئيس جوزيف عون وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان؟

•• في الحقيقة نحن ننظر إلى هذه الاتصالات كركيزة أساسية في مسار تثبيت الاستقرار في لبنان. والتواصل بين الرئيس جوزيف عون وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، عكس مستوى عالياً من الثقة والتنسيق، وأسهم في الحشد الدبلوماسي الذي أتاح الوصول إلى وقف إطلاق النار، حيث وصف الرئيس دور ولي العهد بـ«الحكيم». والمملكة أثبتت مجدداً أنها شريك أساسي في حماية لبنان واستقراره وسيادته.

للمملكة دور محوري يتجاوز الدعم التقليدي

• ما هو الدور الذي يمكن أن تلعبه السعودية في دعم لبنان؟

•• في الواقع المملكة تلعب دوراً محورياً يتجاوز الدعم التقليدي، فهي تشكّل رافعة سياسية عربية ودولية للبنان، إضافة إلى دورها الحيوي في دعم الاقتصاد وإعادة النهوض، خصوصاً أن السعودية كانت دائماً إلى جانب لبنان في المحطات المفصلية لاسيما مع اتفاق الطائف ١٩٨٩م، الذي أنهى الحرب والذي يعاد التأكيد مجدداً على ضرورة تطبيقه.

مساعٍ سعودية لبنانية لتثبيت الهدنة

• هل هناك مساعٍ مشتركة سعودية لبنانية لإيجاد حلول سلمية للأزمة اللبنانية، وما رؤيتكم لهذه الحلول؟

•• نعم، هناك تنسيق وثيق ومستمر، والرئيس عبّر بوضوح عن تقديره الكبير لجهود المملكة في هذا الإطار. الرؤية اللبنانية تقوم على تثبيت وقف إطلاق النار وتحويله إلى مسار مستدام، يضمن الانسحاب الإسرائيلي الكامل واستعادة الأسرى تمهيداً لإعادة الإعمار وعودة جميع النازحين، ويحفظ سيادة لبنان واستقراره. الحل يجب أن يكون عربياً - دولياً متكاملاً، والمملكة عنصر أساسي فيه.

لا تواصل مباشراً مع نتنياهو

• على ضوء المفاوضات الجارية بين لبنان وإسرائيل بوساطة أمريكية، هل هناك إمكانية للتواصل المباشر مع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو؟

•• في الحقيقة، الموقف الذي عبّر عنه الرئيس عون واضح في جلسة مجلس الوزراء الأخيرة، إذ لا تواصل مباشراً مع نتنياهو على الإطلاق. هذا الأمر غير وارد، والمقاربة اللبنانية تقوم على التفاوض، بما يحفظ السيادة اللبنانية ويمنع أي التباس. كل الاتصالات تتركّز حصراً على وقف إطلاق النار ومنع جرف القرى، وتأمين انسحاب إسرائيل واستعادة الأسرى، ومعالجة النقاط الحدودية العالقة.

خطوة لفصل الدولة عن الدويلة

• هل تعتبرون أن المفاوضات المباشرة خطوة لفصل الدولة عن «الدويلة»؟

•• الرئيس اللبناني كان واضحاً في هذا الإطار: الهدف هو تعزيز موقع الدولة ومؤسساتها الشرعية. أي مسار يجب أن يصب في تكريس مبدأ سيادة الدولة واحتكار السلاح الشرعي، باعتباره أساس السيادة والاستقرار.

حصر السلاح خيار سيادي

• ما هي نظرتكم لبسط سيادة الدولة على كامل الأراضي اللبنانية؟

•• هذا الموضوع له أولوية مطلقة. وبسط السيادة الكاملة يتطلب مساراً متكاملاً، وفي صلبه حصر السلاح بيد المؤسسات الشرعية، وهو خيار سيادي لبناني يحظى بدعم عربي، وفي مقدمته المملكة العربية السعودية.

ننظر بإيجابية للدور الأمريكي

• هل أنتم راضون عن الوساطة الأمريكية؟

•• لبنان ينظر بإيجابية إلى أي جهد دولي يدعم الاستقرار، بما في ذلك خصوصاً الدور الأمريكي، الذي تجلّى في تواصل الرئيس عون مع الرئيس دونالد ترمب، الذي أعرب له عن محبته للبنان.

استعادة الحقوق السيادية واستقرار مستدام

• ما تعليقكم على أن الوساطة الأمريكية تحمل أبعاداً سياسية تتجاوز دور الوسيط؟

•• ما يهم لبنان هو النتائج. والرئيس يركّز على تحقيق استعادة الحقوق السيادية والوصول إلى استقرار فعلي ومستدام، وهنا يأتي التكامل بين الدورين الدولي والعربي، حيث تلعب دول مثل الولايات المتحدة والمملكة العربية السعودية دوراً محورياً.