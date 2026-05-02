The Portuguese "Jesus" is anticipating a new numerical achievement with Al-Nassr as he faces Al-Qadisiyah in the current season's competitions, in a match that holds special significance in terms of statistics.



Al-Nassr enters the match with an impressive record under Jesus's leadership, having played 44 matches across various competitions, achieving 38 victories, along with 2 draws and 4 losses, in statistics that reflect the team's strength and technical stability.



The match against Al-Qadisiyah carries a special character, as Jesus is just one step away from securing his 39th win this season, a figure that enhances his remarkable presence with the team and confirms the significant impact he has made since taking over the role.



Al-Nassr aims to continue its positive results and leverage the technical momentum to achieve the Roshn Saudi Pro League title, while Jesus aspires to reach a new milestone in his list of achievements this season.