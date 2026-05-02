يترقب البرتغالي «جيسوس»، تسجيل إنجاز رقمي جديد مع نادي النصر، عندما يواجه نادي القادسية ضمن منافسات الموسم الحالي، في لقاء يحمل أهمية خاصة على مستوى الأرقام.


ويدخل النصر المواجهة بسجل مميز تحت قيادة جيسوس، بعدما خاض الفريق 44 مباراة في مختلف البطولات، حقق خلالها 38 انتصاراً، مقابل تعادلين و4 خسائر، في أرقام تعكس قوة الفريق واستقراره الفني.


وتحمل مواجهة القادسية طابعاً خاصاً، إذ تفصل جيسوس خطوة واحدة فقط عن تحقيق فوزه رقم 39 هذا الموسم، وهو رقم يعزز من حضوره اللافت مع الفريق، ويؤكد التأثير الكبير الذي أحدثه منذ توليه المهمة.


ويسعى النصر لمواصلة نتائجه الإيجابية، واستثمار الزخم الفني، من أجل تحقيق لقب دوري روشن للمحترفين، في وقت يطمح فيه جيسوس لبلوغ محطة جديدة في سجل إنجازاته هذا الموسم.