يترقب البرتغالي «جيسوس»، تسجيل إنجاز رقمي جديد مع نادي النصر، عندما يواجه نادي القادسية ضمن منافسات الموسم الحالي، في لقاء يحمل أهمية خاصة على مستوى الأرقام.
ويدخل النصر المواجهة بسجل مميز تحت قيادة جيسوس، بعدما خاض الفريق 44 مباراة في مختلف البطولات، حقق خلالها 38 انتصاراً، مقابل تعادلين و4 خسائر، في أرقام تعكس قوة الفريق واستقراره الفني.
وتحمل مواجهة القادسية طابعاً خاصاً، إذ تفصل جيسوس خطوة واحدة فقط عن تحقيق فوزه رقم 39 هذا الموسم، وهو رقم يعزز من حضوره اللافت مع الفريق، ويؤكد التأثير الكبير الذي أحدثه منذ توليه المهمة.
ويسعى النصر لمواصلة نتائجه الإيجابية، واستثمار الزخم الفني، من أجل تحقيق لقب دوري روشن للمحترفين، في وقت يطمح فيه جيسوس لبلوغ محطة جديدة في سجل إنجازاته هذا الموسم.
The Portuguese "Jesus" is anticipating a new numerical achievement with Al-Nassr as he faces Al-Qadisiyah in the current season's competitions, in a match that holds special significance in terms of statistics.
Al-Nassr enters the match with an impressive record under Jesus's leadership, having played 44 matches across various competitions, achieving 38 victories, along with 2 draws and 4 losses, in statistics that reflect the team's strength and technical stability.
The match against Al-Qadisiyah carries a special character, as Jesus is just one step away from securing his 39th win this season, a figure that enhances his remarkable presence with the team and confirms the significant impact he has made since taking over the role.
Al-Nassr aims to continue its positive results and leverage the technical momentum to achieve the Roshn Saudi Pro League title, while Jesus aspires to reach a new milestone in his list of achievements this season.