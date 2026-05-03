فيما خيم الحزن على الوسط الفني بوفاة الفنان القدير هاني شاكر الذي رحل عن عالمنا اليوم (الأحد) بعد معاناة مع المرض، تداول نشطاء مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي تصريحات إعلامية سابقة لشاكر تضمنت رؤيته ومفهومه الشخصي عن الموت.

أتمناه للقاء الأحباب

وأكد أمير الغناء العربي في آخر لقاء تلفزيوني له أن الموت ليس شبحًا مخيفًا بقدر ما يراه جسرًا للتواصل مع الأحبة، وبالتالي فهو «يتمناه ولا يخشاه»، وفق تعبيره، مشيرًا إلى تأثره الشديد بفقدان والدته وشقيقه وابنته دينا، وقال: «أتمنى الموت المفاجئ لألتقي أحبتي الراحلين والدتي وشقيقي الأكبر وابنتي دينا».

الموت المفاجئ

وبنبرة يملؤها الشجن، قال شاكر: «أتمنى الموت المفاجئ أنا لا بحب اتعذب ولا أعذب اللي حواليا، أحلى حاجه من عند ربنا أنه يبقى مرة واحدة وهي دي سنة الحياة»، مشيراً إلى أن فقدان ابنته تحديدًا كان الأكثر قسوة، إذ ترك داخله شعورًا بأن جزءًا منه قد دفن معها، وهو ما عمق إحساسه بقرب الموت، وجعل فكرة اللقاء بمن رحلوا عنه أمنية تتكرر في وجدانه باستمرار.

وكشف التأثير الكبير الذي تركه رحيل والدته وشقيقه الأكبر وابنته دينا في نفسه، مشيرًا إلى أن تتابع هذه الصدمات جعله أكثر اقترابًا من فكرة الرحيل، وأكثر ارتباطًا بذكريات أحبائه الذين غابوا عنه، لكنها لم تغب عن وجدانه.

القبر قريب

وأكد أمير الغناء العربي في تصريحاته تغير مفهوم القبر في نظره منذ لحظة دفن ابنته، قائلاً: «من ساعة وفاة بنتي في 2011، الموت والنزول للقبر حسيته قريب مني جدًا، لأن حته مني نزلت تحت ونفسي أقابلها في أسرع وقت وأخدها في حضني».

وأشار إلى أن ضغوط الحياة اليومية جعلته لا يتمنى طول العمر، موضحًا أنه يكتفي بما عاشه ويرغب في اللحاق بمن يفتقدهم، معلقًا: «متمناش عمري يكون عمرين.. كفايه كده عشان الناس اللي واحشاني أروح لهم».

مخاوف كبرى

وفي ما يخص المرض، كشف هاني شاكر مخاوفه الكبرى، وهي العجز أو أن يكون عبئًا على من حوله، متمنياً بأن يظل محتفظًا بكامل قوته ونشاطه حتى اللحظة الأخيرة، مختتمًا: «أحب لآخر وقتي أكون ماشي وبتحرك».