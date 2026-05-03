As sadness enveloped the artistic community with the passing of the esteemed artist Hani Shakir, who left our world today (Sunday) after suffering from illness, social media activists circulated previous media statements by Shakir that included his vision and personal understanding of death.

I Wish for a Reunion with Loved Ones

The Arab singing prince confirmed in his last television interview that death is not a frightening specter as much as it is a bridge to connect with loved ones, and thus he "wishes for it and does not fear it," as he expressed, noting his deep sorrow over the loss of his mother, brother, and daughter Dina. He said: "I wish for a sudden death so I can meet my beloved ones who have passed away: my mother, my older brother, and my daughter Dina."

Sudden Death

With a tone filled with melancholy, Shakir said: "I wish for a sudden death; I don't like to suffer or make those around me suffer. The best thing from God is that it happens all at once, and this is the nature of life," pointing out that the loss of his daughter, in particular, was the most painful, as it left him with the feeling that a part of him was buried with her, which deepened his sense of being close to death and made the idea of meeting those who have departed a recurring wish in his heart.

He revealed the significant impact that the passing of his mother, older brother, and daughter Dina had on him, noting that the succession of these shocks made him more inclined to the idea of departure and more connected to the memories of his loved ones who are absent from him, yet have not faded from his consciousness.

The Grave is Close

The Arab singing prince confirmed in his statements that his perception of the grave has changed since the moment he buried his daughter, saying: "Since my daughter's death in 2011, I have felt that death and going to the grave are very close to me because a part of me has gone down there, and I want to meet her as soon as possible and hold her in my arms."

He pointed out that the pressures of daily life made him not wish for a long life, explaining that he is content with what he has lived and desires to join those he misses, commenting: "I don't wish for my life to be two lifetimes... this is enough for me so I can go to the people I miss."

Major Fears

Regarding illness, Hani Shakir revealed his major fears, which are disability or being a burden on those around him, wishing to remain fully strong and active until the last moment, concluding: "I want to be walking and moving until the very end."