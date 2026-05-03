فيما خيم الحزن على الوسط الفني بوفاة الفنان القدير هاني شاكر الذي رحل عن عالمنا اليوم (الأحد) بعد معاناة مع المرض، تداول نشطاء مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي تصريحات إعلامية سابقة لشاكر تضمنت رؤيته ومفهومه الشخصي عن الموت.
أتمناه للقاء الأحباب
وأكد أمير الغناء العربي في آخر لقاء تلفزيوني له أن الموت ليس شبحًا مخيفًا بقدر ما يراه جسرًا للتواصل مع الأحبة، وبالتالي فهو «يتمناه ولا يخشاه»، وفق تعبيره، مشيرًا إلى تأثره الشديد بفقدان والدته وشقيقه وابنته دينا، وقال: «أتمنى الموت المفاجئ لألتقي أحبتي الراحلين والدتي وشقيقي الأكبر وابنتي دينا».
الموت المفاجئ
وبنبرة يملؤها الشجن، قال شاكر: «أتمنى الموت المفاجئ أنا لا بحب اتعذب ولا أعذب اللي حواليا، أحلى حاجه من عند ربنا أنه يبقى مرة واحدة وهي دي سنة الحياة»، مشيراً إلى أن فقدان ابنته تحديدًا كان الأكثر قسوة، إذ ترك داخله شعورًا بأن جزءًا منه قد دفن معها، وهو ما عمق إحساسه بقرب الموت، وجعل فكرة اللقاء بمن رحلوا عنه أمنية تتكرر في وجدانه باستمرار.
وكشف التأثير الكبير الذي تركه رحيل والدته وشقيقه الأكبر وابنته دينا في نفسه، مشيرًا إلى أن تتابع هذه الصدمات جعله أكثر اقترابًا من فكرة الرحيل، وأكثر ارتباطًا بذكريات أحبائه الذين غابوا عنه، لكنها لم تغب عن وجدانه.
القبر قريب
وأكد أمير الغناء العربي في تصريحاته تغير مفهوم القبر في نظره منذ لحظة دفن ابنته، قائلاً: «من ساعة وفاة بنتي في 2011، الموت والنزول للقبر حسيته قريب مني جدًا، لأن حته مني نزلت تحت ونفسي أقابلها في أسرع وقت وأخدها في حضني».
وأشار إلى أن ضغوط الحياة اليومية جعلته لا يتمنى طول العمر، موضحًا أنه يكتفي بما عاشه ويرغب في اللحاق بمن يفتقدهم، معلقًا: «متمناش عمري يكون عمرين.. كفايه كده عشان الناس اللي واحشاني أروح لهم».
مخاوف كبرى
وفي ما يخص المرض، كشف هاني شاكر مخاوفه الكبرى، وهي العجز أو أن يكون عبئًا على من حوله، متمنياً بأن يظل محتفظًا بكامل قوته ونشاطه حتى اللحظة الأخيرة، مختتمًا: «أحب لآخر وقتي أكون ماشي وبتحرك».
As sadness enveloped the artistic community with the passing of the esteemed artist Hani Shakir, who left our world today (Sunday) after suffering from illness, social media activists circulated previous media statements by Shakir that included his vision and personal understanding of death.
I Wish for a Reunion with Loved Ones
The Arab singing prince confirmed in his last television interview that death is not a frightening specter as much as it is a bridge to connect with loved ones, and thus he "wishes for it and does not fear it," as he expressed, noting his deep sorrow over the loss of his mother, brother, and daughter Dina. He said: "I wish for a sudden death so I can meet my beloved ones who have passed away: my mother, my older brother, and my daughter Dina."
Sudden Death
With a tone filled with melancholy, Shakir said: "I wish for a sudden death; I don't like to suffer or make those around me suffer. The best thing from God is that it happens all at once, and this is the nature of life," pointing out that the loss of his daughter, in particular, was the most painful, as it left him with the feeling that a part of him was buried with her, which deepened his sense of being close to death and made the idea of meeting those who have departed a recurring wish in his heart.
He revealed the significant impact that the passing of his mother, older brother, and daughter Dina had on him, noting that the succession of these shocks made him more inclined to the idea of departure and more connected to the memories of his loved ones who are absent from him, yet have not faded from his consciousness.
The Grave is Close
The Arab singing prince confirmed in his statements that his perception of the grave has changed since the moment he buried his daughter, saying: "Since my daughter's death in 2011, I have felt that death and going to the grave are very close to me because a part of me has gone down there, and I want to meet her as soon as possible and hold her in my arms."
He pointed out that the pressures of daily life made him not wish for a long life, explaining that he is content with what he has lived and desires to join those he misses, commenting: "I don't wish for my life to be two lifetimes... this is enough for me so I can go to the people I miss."
Major Fears
Regarding illness, Hani Shakir revealed his major fears, which are disability or being a burden on those around him, wishing to remain fully strong and active until the last moment, concluding: "I want to be walking and moving until the very end."