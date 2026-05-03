ما بين دمعةٍ تنهمر في لقاء، وصوتٍ يحاول أن يبقى متماسكًا فوق المسرح، لم يُبعد المرض الفنان هاني شاكر عن تنفيذ وصية ابنته «دينا» منذ أن غيّبها السرطان في 2011، إذ لم يكن رحيل ابنة «أمير الغناء العربي» مجرد فصلٍ حزين في حياة فنان، بل جرح مفتوح ظلّ ينزف بصمتٍ خلف كل لحنٍ وكل ظهور، إذ لم يعد السؤال عن الحزن وحده، بل عن تلك الوصية التي همست بها على سرير المرض: «لا تترك الغناء». ليستمر الأب المكلوم في مواصلة مشواره كما أرادت، حاملًا وجعه إلى الجمهور، كأن الغناء لم يعد مهنة… بل عهد لا يُكسر.

وصية دينا

فراق دينا أثَّر على أمير الغناء العربي الذي كان دائمًا يتحدث عنها ودموعه تسبقه، وفى أحد اللقاءات القديمة له مع الإعلامى عمرو الليثى، قال: «إحساس صعب واختبار صعب من ربنا ونضال كبير أنى كنت أرجع للجمهور وحزن دينا هيفضل العمر كله جوايا معايا في كل لحظة وبشوف أولادها أشوفها قدامي وكانت وصيتها أني مسيبش الغناء أبدًا، واتعلمت منها الصبر على البلاء وكانت دائمًا توصيني في المستشفى أفضل أغني حتى وأنا جنبها تقولي متعتذرش غني، وصعب التغلب على الألم بعد فراق دينا».

هاني شاكر متأثراً في أحد لقاءاته بوصية ابنته.

هاني شاكر متأثراً في أحد لقاءاته بوصية ابنته.

اختبار قاسٍ

وأضاف: «الفراق صعب وخصوصًا لما يكون فراق الضنا، والسنين مش بتنسي، والوجع ما بيروحش، وفاة الأبناء اختبار قاسٍ من ربنا، بس الحمد لله إداني الصبر والقوة بعيط كل ما تتجاب سيرتها، دينا ما سابتناش ولا فارقتنا، لا أنا ولا أمها ولا إخواتها، وبحس إنها لسه عايشة وسطنا، وأولادها هما روحها اللي لسه موجودة، لو دينا قدامي دلوقتي، هقولها: وحشتيني جدًا ومفتقدك، وعمرك ما غبتي عن بالي لحظة، وربنا يرحمك ويبارك في أولادك».