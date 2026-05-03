Between a tear that falls during a meeting and a voice trying to remain composed on stage, illness did not prevent the artist Hani Shakir from fulfilling his daughter "Dina's" last wish since cancer took her away in 2011. The departure of the daughter of the "Prince of Arab Singing" was not just a sad chapter in the life of an artist, but an open wound that continued to bleed silently behind every melody and every appearance. The question is no longer just about sadness, but about that wish she whispered to him on her sickbed: "Do not stop singing." Thus, the grieving father continues his journey as she wanted, carrying his pain to the audience, as if singing is no longer a profession… but a vow that cannot be broken.

Dina's Wish

The separation from Dina affected the Prince of Arab Singing, who always spoke of her with tears preceding his words. In one of his old interviews with the journalist Amr El-Leithi, he said: "It's a difficult feeling and a tough test from God, and a great struggle that I had to return to the audience while Dina's sadness will remain with me for a lifetime in every moment. When I see her children, I see her in front of me, and her wish was that I never stop singing. I learned patience from her during hardship, and she always advised me in the hospital to keep singing even while I was beside her, telling me not to apologize, just sing. It's hard to overcome the pain after losing Dina."

A Harsh Test

He added: "Separation is difficult, especially when it is the separation from a child. The years do not forget, and the pain does not go away. The death of children is a harsh test from God, but thank God He granted me patience and strength. I cry every time her name is mentioned. Dina has not left us or separated from us, neither me nor her mother nor her siblings. I feel she is still living among us, and her children are her spirit that still exists. If Dina were here with me now, I would tell her: I miss you so much and I long for you, and you have never left my mind for a moment. May God have mercy on you and bless your children."