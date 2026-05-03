The Historical Depth and Commercial Heritage

Jeddah.. a city that needs no introduction; it is the "Bride of the Red Sea," the "Gateway to the Two Holy Mosques," and the vibrant commercial heart that has shaped the economic features of the region over the centuries. Its history is not just tales, but a rich record of leadership; its maritime, air, and land ports have formed a lifeline, and its people have historically been connected to providing the finest services to the guests of God. Today, the sectors of Hajj and Umrah, tourism, and logistics continue to be the main pillars of this ancient economic entity.

The Necessity of Transformation: The Knowledge Economy is the Solution

With the rapid horizontal and vertical expansion of the city of Jeddah and the steady population growth, reliance on traditional commercial patterns is no longer sufficient. The modern economy recognizes only innovation as a fundamental driver for creating value, developing markets, and ensuring sustainability. We live in an era where companies that adopt innovation as a business approach — such as Apple, Google, and Amazon — excel in market value and global influence over traditional industry giants, confirming that innovation is no longer an "option," but a "lifeline" in an unforgiving open global market for those who lag behind.

Jeddah.. Qualifications and Opportunities

Jeddah possesses all the elements that qualify it to be an international center for innovation and entrepreneurship. It has a strategic location, advanced infrastructure, and the innate entrepreneurial spirit of its residents. With unlimited support from the wise leadership — may God support them — and in line with the goals of Vision 2030, the path has been paved to turn this file into a tangible reality that places Jeddah at the top of the regional and global innovation map.

Proposed Framework: "The Integrated Innovation System"

Transitioning Jeddah to this global rank requires an ambitious and realistic strategy, based on the collaboration of the golden triangle: (administrative leadership, academic and research institutions, and the private sector). This framework should focus on:

• Developing Human Capital: Qualifying local talents to lead the economy of the future.

• Providing Incentives and Enablers: Creating a legislative and financial environment that supports innovators.

• Smart Infrastructure: Investing in future technologies and supporting services.

• International Partnerships: Transferring and localizing the best global practices in the field of innovation.

Call to Action

The ultimate goal is to create new economies that open wide horizons for the youth of Jeddah and support sustainable development plans in our beloved city. From here, I extend a sincere invitation to all relevant parties; starting from the Governorate of Jeddah and its secretariat, through its development authority and chamber of commerce, to its prestigious universities, to come together at one table to lay out visions and executive plans to transform Jeddah into an "International Capital of Innovation."