العمق التاريخي والإرث التجاري

جدة.. مدينة لا تحتاج لتعريف؛ فهي «عروس البحر الأحمر»، و«بوابة الحرمين الشريفين»، والقلب التجاري النابض الذي صاغ ملامح الاقتصاد في المنطقة عبر القرون. تاريخها ليس مجرد حكايات، بل هو سجل حافل بالريادة؛ حيث شكلت موانئها البحرية والجوية والبرية شريان الحياة، وارتبط أهلها تاريخياً بتقديم أرقى الخدمات لضيوف الرحمن. واليوم، تستمر قطاعات الحج والعمرة، السياحة، واللوجستيات كمرتكزات رئيسية لهذا الكيان الاقتصادي العريق.

ضرورة التحول: الاقتصاد المعرفي هو الحل

مع التوسع الأفقي والرأسي المتسارع لمدينة جدة، والنمو السكاني المطرد، لم يعد الاعتماد على الأنماط التجارية التقليدية كافياً. إن الاقتصاد الحديث بات لا يعترف إلا بالابتكار كمحرك أساسي لخلق القيمة، وتطوير الأسواق، وضمان الاستدامة. فنحن نعيش في عصرٍ أصبحت فيه الشركات التي تتبنى الابتكار كنهج عمل —مثل آبل وجوجل وأمازون— تتفوق في قيمتها السوقية وتأثيرها العالمي على عمالقة الصناعات التقليدية، مما يؤكد أن الابتكار لم يعد «خياراً»، بل هو «طوق نجاة» في سوق عالمي مفتوح لا يرحم المتأخرين.

جدة.. المؤهلات والفرص

تمتلك جدة كافة المقومات التي تؤهلها لتكون مركزاً دولياً للابتكار وريادة الأعمال. فهي تملك الموقع الاستراتيجي، البنية التحتية المتطورة، والروح الريادية الفطرية لدى سكانها. وبدعم غير محدود من القيادة الرشيدة —أيدها الله— وتماشياً مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، أصبح الطريق ممهداً لتحويل هذا الملف إلى واقع ملموس يضع جدة على قمة خريطة الابتكار الإقليمية والعالمية.

إطار العمل المقترح: «منظومة الابتكار المتكاملة»

إن الانتقال بجدة إلى هذه المرتبة العالمية يتطلب استراتيجية طموحة وواقعية، تقوم على تضافر جهود المثلث الذهبي: (القيادة الإدارية، المؤسسات الأكاديمية والبحثية، والقطاع الخاص). يجب أن يرتكز هذا الإطار على:

• تطوير رأس المال البشري: تأهيل المواهب المحلية لقيادة اقتصاد المستقبل.

• توفير المحفزات والممكنات: خلق بيئة تشريعية ومالية تدعم المبتكرين.

• البنية التحتية الذكية: الاستثمار في تقنيات المستقبل والخدمات المساندة.

• الشراكات الدولية: نقل وتوطين أفضل الممارسات العالمية في مجال الابتكار.

دعوة للعمل

إن الهدف الأسمى هو خلق اقتصاديات جديدة تفتح آفاقاً رحبة لشباب وشابات جدة، وتدعم خطط التنمية المستدامة في مدينتنا الغالية. ومن هنا، أوجه دعوة صادقة إلى جميع الجهات ذات العلاقة؛ بدءاً من محافظة جدة وأمانتها، مروراً بهيئة تطويرها وغرفتها التجارية، وصولاً إلى جامعاتها العريقة، للالتفاف حول طاولة واحدة لوضع التصورات والخطط التنفيذية لتحويل جدة إلى «عاصمة دولية للابتكار».