استقبلت مدينة الحجاج بمنطقة حائل (2,650) حاجًا وحاجةً من حجاج جمهورية العراق الشقيقة، وسط جاهزية متكاملة للخدمات المقدمة، وتكامل في الجهود بين مختلف الجهات الحكومية والأمنية والقطاع غير الربحي، وذلك بدعم من القيادة الرشيدة، ومتابعة مباشرة من أمير المنطقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز.
وتواصل مدينة الحجاج في حائل تقديم خدماتها لضيوف الرحمن المارين بالمنطقة على مدار الساعة، في ظل تزايد أعداد الحجاج، حيث تشارك 22 جهة حكومية وغير ربحية بإشراف إمارة منطقة حائل، وبمشاركة عدد من الجهات، من أبرزها أمانة المنطقة، والأمن العام، وهيئة تطوير منطقة حائل، ووزارة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية، ووزارة الصحة، والدفاع المدني، وأمن الطرق، وجوازات حائل، ووزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد، إضافة إلى هيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي، والمؤسسة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني، وتجمع حائل الصحي، وفرع وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، والمركز الوطني لتنمية الغطاء النباتي ومكافحة التصحر.
كما يشارك في تقديم الخدمات الشريك الإستراتيجي وقف الأميرة صيتة بنت عبدالعزيز، إلى جانب عدد من الجهات الخدمية والجمعيات الأهلية، منها جمعية فزعة الشمال للبحث والإنقاذ، وجمعية سفانة الصحية، وجمعية الحاج والمعتمر، وجمعية حفظ النعمة، وجمعية دال، إضافة إلى شركة شواهد الابتكار، حيث تعمل هذه الجهات بشكل تكاملي لتقديم خدمات الضيافة والرعاية الصحية ومرافق الراحة، بما يضمن سلامة وراحة ضيوف الرحمن.
وأعرب عدد من حجاج جمهورية العراق الشقيقة عن شكرهم وتقديرهم لما وجدوه من حفاوة استقبال وتنظيم متميز، مشيدين بمستوى الخدمات المقدمة من حكومة خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين، وما لمسوه من عناية واهتمام يعكسان حرص المملكة على خدمة ضيوف الرحمن وتيسير رحلتهم الإيمانية.
The Pilgrims City in the Hail region received (2,650) male and female pilgrims from the sisterly Republic of Iraq, amidst complete readiness for the services provided, and a synergy of efforts among various government, security, and non-profit sectors, supported by the wise leadership and direct follow-up from the region's prince, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz.
The Pilgrims City in Hail continues to provide its services to the guests of the Merciful around the clock, in light of the increasing number of pilgrims, with the participation of 22 government and non-profit entities under the supervision of the Hail region's Emirate, along with several other agencies, most notably the region's municipality, public security, the Hail Development Authority, the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services, the Ministry of Health, Civil Defense, Road Security, Hail Passports, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, in addition to the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, the Public Authority for Technical and Vocational Training, the Hail Health Cluster, the branch of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, and the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification.
Also participating in providing services is the strategic partner, the Princess Sita bint Abdulaziz Endowment, alongside several service entities and charitable associations, including the Northern Rescue and Search Association, the Safana Health Association, the Pilgrim and Umrah Association, the Blessing Preservation Association, the Dal Association, in addition to the Innovation Witness Company, as these entities work collaboratively to provide hospitality services, healthcare, and comfort facilities, ensuring the safety and comfort of the guests of the Merciful.
Several Iraqi pilgrims expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the warm welcome and distinguished organization they encountered, praising the level of services provided by the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince, and what they experienced in terms of care and attention that reflect the Kingdom's commitment to serving the guests of the Merciful and facilitating their spiritual journey.