The Pilgrims City in the Hail region received (2,650) male and female pilgrims from the sisterly Republic of Iraq, amidst complete readiness for the services provided, and a synergy of efforts among various government, security, and non-profit sectors, supported by the wise leadership and direct follow-up from the region's prince, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz.

The Pilgrims City in Hail continues to provide its services to the guests of the Merciful around the clock, in light of the increasing number of pilgrims, with the participation of 22 government and non-profit entities under the supervision of the Hail region's Emirate, along with several other agencies, most notably the region's municipality, public security, the Hail Development Authority, the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services, the Ministry of Health, Civil Defense, Road Security, Hail Passports, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, in addition to the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, the Public Authority for Technical and Vocational Training, the Hail Health Cluster, the branch of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, and the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification.

Also participating in providing services is the strategic partner, the Princess Sita bint Abdulaziz Endowment, alongside several service entities and charitable associations, including the Northern Rescue and Search Association, the Safana Health Association, the Pilgrim and Umrah Association, the Blessing Preservation Association, the Dal Association, in addition to the Innovation Witness Company, as these entities work collaboratively to provide hospitality services, healthcare, and comfort facilities, ensuring the safety and comfort of the guests of the Merciful.

Several Iraqi pilgrims expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the warm welcome and distinguished organization they encountered, praising the level of services provided by the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince, and what they experienced in terms of care and attention that reflect the Kingdom's commitment to serving the guests of the Merciful and facilitating their spiritual journey.