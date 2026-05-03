أتاحت المديرية العامة للجوازات لضيوف الرحمن التسجيل في منصة «أبشر» واستخراج هوية زائر الرقمية، وذلك لتنقل آمن وسهل داخل المملكة.

وأوضحت الجوازات أن هوية زائر الرقمية تعد بمثابة وثيقة رسمية معتمدة، تمكن ضيوف الرحمن من التنقل بسهولة وأمان خلال فترة تواجدهم داخل المملكة.

وأشارت إلى أن هذه الهوية تغني حاملها عن حمل جواز السفر الورقي أثناء التنقل داخل المملكة.

وشهدت منافذ السعودية وصول طلائع الحجاج القادمين من مختلف أنحاء العالم لأداء مناسك الحج لعام 1447هـ، وذلك بمتابعة من الجهات المختصة. وقد جرى إنهاء إجراءات دخول الحجاج بكل يسر وسهولة، بفضل تكامل منظومة الخدمات التي تقدمها الجهات الحكومية العاملة في المنافذ، بما يضمن انسيابية الحركة وسرعة إنجاز الإجراءات.