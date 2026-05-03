أتاحت المديرية العامة للجوازات لضيوف الرحمن التسجيل في منصة «أبشر» واستخراج هوية زائر الرقمية، وذلك لتنقل آمن وسهل داخل المملكة.
وأوضحت الجوازات أن هوية زائر الرقمية تعد بمثابة وثيقة رسمية معتمدة، تمكن ضيوف الرحمن من التنقل بسهولة وأمان خلال فترة تواجدهم داخل المملكة.
وأشارت إلى أن هذه الهوية تغني حاملها عن حمل جواز السفر الورقي أثناء التنقل داخل المملكة.
وشهدت منافذ السعودية وصول طلائع الحجاج القادمين من مختلف أنحاء العالم لأداء مناسك الحج لعام 1447هـ، وذلك بمتابعة من الجهات المختصة. وقد جرى إنهاء إجراءات دخول الحجاج بكل يسر وسهولة، بفضل تكامل منظومة الخدمات التي تقدمها الجهات الحكومية العاملة في المنافذ، بما يضمن انسيابية الحركة وسرعة إنجاز الإجراءات.
The General Directorate of Passports has allowed the guests of الرحمن to register on the "Absher" platform and obtain the digital visitor identity, for safe and easy movement within the Kingdom.
The passports department clarified that the digital visitor identity serves as an official accredited document, enabling the guests of الرحمن to move easily and safely during their stay in the Kingdom.
It pointed out that this identity frees its holder from carrying a paper passport while moving within the Kingdom.
The entry points in Saudi Arabia have witnessed the arrival of the first groups of pilgrims coming from various parts of the world to perform the Hajj rituals for the year 1447 AH, under the supervision of the relevant authorities. The procedures for the entry of pilgrims have been completed with ease and convenience, thanks to the integration of the services provided by the government agencies operating at the entry points, ensuring smooth movement and quick completion of procedures.