The General Directorate of Passports has allowed the guests of الرحمن to register on the "Absher" platform and obtain the digital visitor identity, for safe and easy movement within the Kingdom.

The passports department clarified that the digital visitor identity serves as an official accredited document, enabling the guests of الرحمن to move easily and safely during their stay in the Kingdom.

It pointed out that this identity frees its holder from carrying a paper passport while moving within the Kingdom.

The entry points in Saudi Arabia have witnessed the arrival of the first groups of pilgrims coming from various parts of the world to perform the Hajj rituals for the year 1447 AH, under the supervision of the relevant authorities. The procedures for the entry of pilgrims have been completed with ease and convenience, thanks to the integration of the services provided by the government agencies operating at the entry points, ensuring smooth movement and quick completion of procedures.