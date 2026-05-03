“Okaz” learned that the General Authority for Competition has identified suspicions of violations related to “collusion in bids and tenders” with a total value exceeding half a billion riyals (509.67 million riyals). The authority confirmed that monitoring these violations clearly reflects the potential impact of such practices on the efficiency of public spending.



The authority clarified that it continued its work of investigation, research, gathering evidence, and probing into the suspicion of collusion in competitions, for which preliminary indicators of prohibited practices were available.



The authority has charged 16 entities for their involvement in collusion violations in bids and tenders, and it has reached settlement agreements with 13 entities after they submitted requests for settlement according to the approved procedures, with a total financial settlement amounting to 7.53 million riyals.

Criminal Lawsuit

The authority has initiated a criminal lawsuit against 3 entities for failing to reach a settlement with them, and the cases are still pending before the committee for adjudicating violations of the competition system.



In this context, the authority confirmed the most affected sectors by collusion practices, with the telecommunications and information technology sector topping the list of the most affected sectors at 46%, followed by the trade sector at 39%, while the construction sector accounted for 15% of the total practices. This distribution reflects the wide scope of markets exposed to collusion risks, emphasizing the importance of continuing intensive monitoring and investigative efforts across various economic sectors to ensure the integrity of competition.

Equal Opportunities



The authority indicated that uncovering and addressing these practices contributes to enhancing fairness in competition and solidifying the principle of equal opportunities among entities, alongside its essential role in improving the efficiency of government spending and reducing financial waste resulting from illegal agreements. These efforts aim to enhance trust in government competition procedures and their transparency, support the creation of a fair and stimulating business environment for investment, and the authority confirms its commitment to advancing the development of early detection tools, enhancing compliance and awareness programs, and activating enforcement procedures, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 aimed at building a competitive and prosperous economy and protecting public funds.