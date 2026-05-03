علمت «عكاظ» أن الهيئة العامة للمنافسة وضعت يدها على شبهة مخالفات «تواطؤ في العروض والمناقصات» تجاوزت قيمتها الإجمالية حاجز نصف مليار ريال (509.67 مليون ريال). وأكدت الهيئة أن رصد هذه التجاوزات يعكس بوضوح حجم الأثر المحتمل لتلك الممارسات على كفاءة الإنفاق العام.


وأوضحت الهيئة أنها واصلت أعمال التقصي والبحث وجمع الاستدلالات والتحقيق في شبهة مخالفة التواطؤ في المنافسات التي توافرت بشأنها مؤشرات أولية على وجود ممارسات محظورة.


ووجهت الهيئة الاتهامات إلى 16 منشأة لثبوت تورطها في مخالفات التواطؤ في العروض والمناقصات، وأبرمت اتفاقيات تسوية مع 13 منشأة بعد تقدمها بطلبات تسوية وفق الإجراءات المعتمدة، بإجمالي مبالغ تسوية مالية قدره 7.53 مليون ريال.

الدعوى الجزائية

وتقدمت الهيئة بتحريك دعوى جزائية بحق 3 منشآت لعدم التوصل إلى تسوية معها، ولا تزال القضايا منظورة أمام لجنة الفصل في مخالفات نظام المنافسة.


وفي هذا السياق، أكدت الهيئة عن أكثر القطاعات المتأثرة بممارسات التواطؤ، إذ تصدر قطاع الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات قائمة القطاعات الأكثر تأثراً بنسبة بلغت 46%، تلاه قطاع التجارة بنسبة 39%، بينما شكل قطاع المقاولات نسبة 15% من إجمالي تلك الممارسات. ويعكس هذا التوزع اتساع نطاق الأسواق المعرضة لمخاطر التواطؤ، مما يؤكد أهمية استمرار الجهود الرقابية والتحقيقية المكثفة في مختلف القطاعات الاقتصادية لضمان سلامة المنافسة.

تكافؤ الفرص


وبينت الهيئة أن كشف ومعالجة هذه الممارسات تسهم في تعزيز عدالة المنافسة وترسخ مبدأ تكافؤ الفرص بين المنشآت، إلى جانب دورها الجوهري في رفع كفاءة الإنفاق الحكومي والحد من الهدر المالي الناتج عن الاتفاقات غير المشروعة، كما تهدف هذه التحركات إلى تعزيز الثقة في إجراءات المنافسات الحكومية وشفافيتها، ودعم خلق بيئة أعمال عادلة ومحفزة للاستثمار، وتؤكد الهيئة مضيها قدماً في تطوير أدوات الكشف المبكر وتعزيز برامج الامتثال والتوعية وتفعيل إجراءات الإنفاذ، بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 الرامية لبناء اقتصاد تنافسي مزدهر وحماية المال العام.