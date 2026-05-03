سجلت أسعار البنزين في الولايات المتحدة أعلى مستوياتها منذ بدء الصراع، في انعكاس مباشر لتداعيات التوتر الجيوسياسي على أسواق الطاقة، وذلك بعد مرور أكثر من 60 يوماً على اندلاع الحرب مع إيران.


ووفقاً لبيانات صادرة عن الرابطة الأمريكية للسيارات (AAA)، ارتفع متوسط سعر غالون البنزين على مستوى الولايات المتحدة بنحو 8% خلال شهر واحد فقط، أي ما يقارب 40 سنتاً، ليصعد من 4.06 دولار إلى 4.39 دولار للغالون.


مواصلة الزحف


الصورة تصبح أكثر حدة عند المقارنة مع الفترة التي سبقت اندلاع الحرب، فمنذ أواخر فبراير الماضي، أي قبل بدء العمليات العسكرية المشتركة بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل ضد إيران، قفز متوسط سعر الغالون بنحو 50%، بزيادة تقترب من 1.50 دولار مقارنة بالأسبوع الذي سبق اندلاع النزاع، وفقاً لما نقلته «USA Today»، واطلعت عليه «العربية Business».


ورغم تباطؤ وتيرة الارتفاع خلال شهر أبريل الماضي، فإن أسعار البنزين واصلت الزحف صعوداً، مع تباينات واضحة بين الولايات. فقد شهدت ولايات مثل أوهايو وميشيغان وإنديانا ارتفاعات حادة تجاوزت 20% خلال أسبوع واحد فقط، في حين سجلت ولايات أخرى مثل فلوريدا وأريزونا زيادات أسبوعية هامشية تقل عن 2%.


كاليفورنيا تتصدر


ولا تزال كاليفورنيا تتصدر الولايات من حيث أعلى أسعار البنزين، إذ يدفع السائقون هناك في المتوسط 6.06 دولار للغالون، بزيادة تقارب 3% خلال أسبوع واحد، وهو اتجاه مستمر منذ بداية الصراع.


وعموماً، تتحمل ولايات الغرب والساحل الغربي العبء الأكبر من ارتفاع الأسعار، إذ تضم قائمة الولايات الخمس الأعلى سعراً كلاً من كاليفورنيا، وهاواي (5.64 دولار)، وواشنطن (5.61 دولار)، وأوريغون (5.21 دولار)، ونيفادا (5.15 دولار). ويعزى ذلك جزئياً إلى معايير بيئية أكثر صرامة وارتفاع الضرائب على الوقود في تلك الولايات.