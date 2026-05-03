Gasoline prices in the United States have reached their highest levels since the onset of the conflict, directly reflecting the geopolitical tensions' impact on energy markets, following more than 60 days since the outbreak of war with Iran.



According to data released by the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average price of a gallon of gasoline across the United States rose by about 8% in just one month, approximately 40 cents, increasing from $4.06 to $4.39 per gallon.



Continuing the Climb



The situation becomes more acute when compared to the period before the outbreak of the war. Since late February, just before the commencement of joint military operations between the United States and Israel against Iran, the average price per gallon has jumped by about 50%, with an increase nearing $1.50 compared to the week prior to the conflict, according to reports from "USA Today," which "Al Arabiya Business" has reviewed.



Despite a slowdown in the rate of increase during April, gasoline prices continued to creep upward, with clear variations between states. States like Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana experienced sharp increases exceeding 20% in just one week, while other states like Florida and Arizona recorded marginal weekly increases of less than 2%.



California Leads



California still leads the states with the highest gasoline prices, with drivers there paying an average of $6.06 per gallon, an increase of nearly 3% in just one week, a trend that has continued since the beginning of the conflict.



Overall, the western states and the West Coast bear the brunt of the price increases, with the list of the five highest-priced states including California, Hawaii ($5.64), Washington ($5.61), Oregon ($5.21), and Nevada ($5.15). This is partly attributed to stricter environmental standards and higher fuel taxes in those states.