أكد وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر الخريف أن عام 2025 مَثّل محطة استثنائية في مسيرة النهوض بالقطاعين الصناعي والتعديني في المملكة، وأن الوزارة تمضي قدماً في تعزيز دور هذين القطاعين كركيزتين أساسيتين في إطار تنويع مصادر الدخل الوطني، تماشياً مع أهداف رؤية السعودية 2030.


وأشار الخريف إلى أن هذه الجهود تُرجمت إلى أرقام غير مسبوقة، إذ بلغت مساهمة القطاع الصناعي في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي نحو 502 مليار ريال، فيما سجلت الصادرات الصناعية 167.29 مليار ريال، كما شهد العام إصدار 1.660 ترخيصاً صناعياً جديداً باستثمارات بلغت 76.1 مليار ريال، إضافة إلى بدء الإنتاج في 1.201 مصنع جديد باستثمارات تجاوزت 31.2 مليار ريال.

مراتب متقدمة


وفيما يخص قطاع التعدين، أكد الخريف أن المملكة رسخت موقعها على الخارطة العالمية، وهو ما انعكس في حصولها على مراتب متقدمة في مؤشر جاذبية الاستثمار الصادر عن معهد «فرايزر».


وكشف التقرير السنوي إصدار 2.925 رخصة تعدينية، ووصول قيمة الصادرات التعدينية إلى ما يقارب 56 مليار ريال.

دعم غير محدود


وسلط الوزير الخريف الضوء على النجاحات التي تحققت في تيسير رحلة المستثمر، ومن أبرزها: «تقليص مدة إصدار الترخيص الصناعي إلى 48 ساعة فقط، تحقيق نسبة 91.50% في مؤشر قياس التحول الرقمي، تفعيل نظام الإنذار المبكر لتدابير الدفاع التجاري لدعم المنافسة العادلة، واستمرار إعفاء المنشآت الصناعية من رسوم العمالة الوافدة لتعزيز استقرار الأعمال».


واختتم الخريف تصريحه بالتأكيد على أن هذه الإنجازات تحققت بفضل الدعم غير المحدود من خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين، مشدداً على أن الوزارة ستواصل في عام 2026 البناء على هذه المكتسبات لتعزيز تنافسية المملكة إقليمياً ودولياً.