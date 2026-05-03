Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef confirmed that the year 2025 represented an exceptional milestone in the advancement of the industrial and mining sectors in the Kingdom, and that the ministry is moving forward in enhancing the role of these two sectors as essential pillars in the framework of diversifying national income sources, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.



Al-Khorayef pointed out that these efforts have translated into unprecedented figures, with the contribution of the industrial sector to the GDP reaching approximately 502 billion riyals, while industrial exports recorded 167.29 billion riyals. The year also saw the issuance of 1,660 new industrial licenses with investments amounting to 76.1 billion riyals, in addition to the commencement of production in 1,201 new factories with investments exceeding 31.2 billion riyals.

Advanced Rankings



Regarding the mining sector, Al-Khorayef confirmed that the Kingdom has established its position on the global map, which is reflected in its advanced rankings in the Investment Attractiveness Index issued by the Fraser Institute.



The annual report revealed the issuance of 2,925 mining licenses, with the value of mining exports reaching nearly 56 billion riyals.

Unlimited Support



The minister highlighted the successes achieved in facilitating the investor journey, including: “Reducing the time for issuing industrial licenses to just 48 hours, achieving a 91.50% rate in the digital transformation measurement index, activating the early warning system for trade defense measures to support fair competition, and continuing to exempt industrial establishments from expatriate labor fees to enhance business stability.”



Al-Khorayef concluded his statement by emphasizing that these achievements have been made possible thanks to the unlimited support from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince, stressing that the ministry will continue in 2026 to build on these gains to enhance the Kingdom's competitiveness regionally and internationally.