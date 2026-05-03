كشف الاتحاد الصيني لصناعة المعادن غير الحديدية أن القطاع سجّل قفزة قوية في الأرباح خلال الربع الأول من العام الحالي، إذ ارتفع إجمالي الأرباح بنسبة 110.7% على أساس سنوي، مدفوعاً بزيادة الطلب من القطاعات الناشئة.
نمو لافت
وأوضح الاتحاد أن نحو 12.325 شركة كبرى في القطاع، لا تقل الإيرادات السنوية لكل منها عن 20 مليون يوان (نحو 2.8 مليون دولار)، حققت أرباحاً مجمعة بلغت 192.85 مليار يوان خلال الفترة نفسها.
وأرجع الاتحاد هذا النمو اللافت إلى عدة عوامل، أبرزها تزايد الأهمية الإستراتيجية للمعادن غير الحديدية، إلى جانب تأثير السياسات الاقتصادية الكلية، وجهود ضبط الطاقة الإنتاجية، فضلاً عن تسارع الطلب من الصناعات الناشئة واتجاه القطاع نحو إعادة الهيكلة والتركيز على الأنشطة ذات القيمة المضافة العالية.
تعزيز الطلب
وأشار الاتحاد إلى أن التوسع السريع في مجالات مثل الذكاء الاصطناعي، وتقنيات تخزين الطاقة، ومركبات الطاقة الجديدة، والروبوتات الشبيهة بالبشر، واقتصاد الارتفاعات المنخفضة، أسهم في تعزيز الطلب على مواد البطاريات كالنيكل والكوبالت والليثيوم، إلى جانب زيادة الإقبال على رقائق النحاس والألمنيوم والمنتجات النحاسية المتطورة.
The Chinese Nonferrous Metals Industry Association revealed that the sector recorded a strong jump in profits during the first quarter of this year, with total profits rising by 110.7% year-on-year, driven by increased demand from emerging sectors.
Notable Growth
The association explained that about 12,325 major companies in the sector, each with annual revenues of no less than 20 million yuan (approximately 2.8 million dollars), achieved a combined profit of 192.85 billion yuan during the same period.
The association attributed this notable growth to several factors, most notably the increasing strategic importance of nonferrous metals, along with the impact of macroeconomic policies, efforts to regulate production capacity, as well as the accelerating demand from emerging industries and the sector's shift towards restructuring and focusing on high value-added activities.
Boosting Demand
The association pointed out that the rapid expansion in areas such as artificial intelligence, energy storage technologies, new energy vehicles, human-like robots, and the low-altitude economy has contributed to boosting demand for battery materials such as nickel, cobalt, and lithium, along with increased interest in copper and aluminum chips and advanced copper products.