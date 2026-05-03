كشف الاتحاد الصيني لصناعة المعادن غير الحديدية أن القطاع سجّل قفزة قوية في الأرباح خلال الربع الأول من العام الحالي، إذ ارتفع إجمالي الأرباح بنسبة 110.7% على أساس سنوي، مدفوعاً بزيادة الطلب من القطاعات الناشئة.


نمو لافت


وأوضح الاتحاد أن نحو 12.325 شركة كبرى في القطاع، لا تقل الإيرادات السنوية لكل منها عن 20 مليون يوان (نحو 2.8 مليون دولار)، حققت أرباحاً مجمعة بلغت 192.85 مليار يوان خلال الفترة نفسها.


وأرجع الاتحاد هذا النمو اللافت إلى عدة عوامل، أبرزها تزايد الأهمية الإستراتيجية للمعادن غير الحديدية، إلى جانب تأثير السياسات الاقتصادية الكلية، وجهود ضبط الطاقة الإنتاجية، فضلاً عن تسارع الطلب من الصناعات الناشئة واتجاه القطاع نحو إعادة الهيكلة والتركيز على الأنشطة ذات القيمة المضافة العالية.


تعزيز الطلب


وأشار الاتحاد إلى أن التوسع السريع في مجالات مثل الذكاء الاصطناعي، وتقنيات تخزين الطاقة، ومركبات الطاقة الجديدة، والروبوتات الشبيهة بالبشر، واقتصاد الارتفاعات المنخفضة، أسهم في تعزيز الطلب على مواد البطاريات كالنيكل والكوبالت والليثيوم، إلى جانب زيادة الإقبال على رقائق النحاس والألمنيوم والمنتجات النحاسية المتطورة.