The Chinese Nonferrous Metals Industry Association revealed that the sector recorded a strong jump in profits during the first quarter of this year, with total profits rising by 110.7% year-on-year, driven by increased demand from emerging sectors.



Notable Growth



The association explained that about 12,325 major companies in the sector, each with annual revenues of no less than 20 million yuan (approximately 2.8 million dollars), achieved a combined profit of 192.85 billion yuan during the same period.



The association attributed this notable growth to several factors, most notably the increasing strategic importance of nonferrous metals, along with the impact of macroeconomic policies, efforts to regulate production capacity, as well as the accelerating demand from emerging industries and the sector's shift towards restructuring and focusing on high value-added activities.



Boosting Demand



The association pointed out that the rapid expansion in areas such as artificial intelligence, energy storage technologies, new energy vehicles, human-like robots, and the low-altitude economy has contributed to boosting demand for battery materials such as nickel, cobalt, and lithium, along with increased interest in copper and aluminum chips and advanced copper products.