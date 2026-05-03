Kuwait's crude oil exports recorded zero in April for the first time since the Gulf War in 1991, according to data from "Tanker Trackers," which specializes in tracking maritime tanker movements.



It is worth noting that the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation has faced exceptional pressures in recent weeks related to navigation tensions in the Gulf and the risks of transit through the Strait of Hormuz. In March, it announced a state of force majeure and began reducing crude oil production and refining operations as a precautionary measure.



Force Majeure



Bloomberg News reported on April 20 that Kuwait declared a state of "force majeure" on oil shipments amid the halt of maritime traffic in the "Strait of Hormuz," which led to the disruption of export operations.



The agency mentioned that the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation informed its clients on Friday, April 17, 2026, of the activation of a contractual clause that allows for the postponement of shipment delivery dates due to emergency circumstances hindering maritime transport. Energy markets are experiencing increasing disruptions due to geopolitical tensions and their direct impact on supply chains and shipping through one of the world's most important oil corridors.