سجلت صادرات الكويت من النفط الخام صفراً في شهر أبريل الماضي للمرة الأولى منذ حرب الخليج عام 1991، وذلك بحسب بيانات «Tanker Trackers» المتخصصة في تتبع حركة الناقلات البحرية.


يُذكر أن مؤسسة البترول الكويتية كانت قد شهدت خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة ضغوطاً استثنائية مرتبطة بتوترات الملاحة في الخليج ومخاطر العبور عبر مضيق هرمز، وقد أعلنت في مارس حالة القوة القاهرة وبدأت خفض إنتاج النفط الخام وعمليات التكرير كإجراء احترازي.


القوة القاهرة


أفادت وكالة «بلومبيرغ نيوز» يوم 20 أبريل الماضي بأن الكويت أعلنت حالة «القوة القاهرة» على شحنات النفط، في ظل توقف حركة الملاحة في «مضيق هرمز»، ما أدى إلى تعطل عمليات التصدير.


وذكرت الوكالة أن مؤسسة البترول الكويتية أبلغت عملاءها يوم الجمعة 17 أبريل 2026 بتفعيل بند تعاقدي يتيح تأجيل مواعيد تسليم الشحنات، نتيجة الظروف الطارئة التي تعيق عمليات النقل البحري. وتشهد أسواق الطاقة اضطرابات متزايدة بسبب التوترات الجيوسياسية، وتأثيرها المباشر على سلاسل الإمداد وحركة الشحن عبر أحد أهم الممرات النفطية في العالم.