لم تكن جدران منزلهم في منطقة «أبو قير» بالإسكندرية تتوقع أن تشهد هذا القدر من القسوة. في ليلة كان يفترض أن تسودها السكينة الأسرية، انطفأت حياة زوجة شابة بطريقةٍ لم يصدقها جيرانها، ولم يستوعبها أحد إلا بعد أن كشفت أوراق المحكمة تفاصيل «خطة شيطانية» وضعها الزوج لإنهاء حياة شريكة عمره بدمٍ بارد.
«خطة شيطانية».. الهدوء قبل العاصفة
لم يندفع الزوج تحت تأثير لحظة غضب عابرة، بل كشفت التحقيقات أنه رسم سيناريو الجريمة بدقة. بدأ المشهد بإبعاد طفلهما الصغير، الذي لم يتجاوز السنوات الثلاث، خارج المنزل. كان يريد ساحة خالية، ومسرحاً يضمن فيه ألا يقطع صراخ أحدٌ تنفيذ مخططه. وبمجرد أن خلا المكان، بدأ الشجار المفتعل الذي كان مجرد ذريعة لفتح أبواب الجحيم.
في لحظة تحول فيها الزوج إلى ما يشبه «الوحش»، استل زجاجة بنزين كان قد أعدها مسبقاً، وسكبها على جسد زوجته. لم تكن هناك كلمات وداع، ولم تكن هناك فرصة للنجاة. وبلمسة من قداحة، تحولت الغرفة إلى فرن بشري. لكن الصدمة التي هزت قاعة المحكمة لم تكن فقط في بشاعة الجريمة، بل في «برود الأعصاب» الذي وصفته النيابة، إذ وقف الزوج يراقب جسد زوجته وهو يذوب في النيران، غير مكترثٍ بصرخات الألم التي كانت تطلب الرحمة.
وفي محكمة جنايات الإسكندرية، لم تكن الجلسة مجرد إجراء قضائي، بل كانت مواجهة مع «انهيار الإنسانية». قدمت النيابة العامة المصرية مرافعة زلزلت أركان القاعة، واصفةً الجريمة بأنها تتجاوز كل معاني الرحمة في «الميثاق الغليظ» للزواج. وبينما كان المتهم يقف في قفص الاتهام، كان الحضور يتساءلون: كيف يمكن لمن وعد يوماً بأن يكون «السكن والمودة» أن يتحول إلى «نار» تلتهم كل شيء؟
بعد المداولات، أصدرت المحكمة حكمها النهائي بالسجن المؤبد للمتهم. حكمٌ أغلق الملف جنائياً، لكنه فتح ألف سؤال حول مصير هذا الطفل الصغير الذي سيكبر ليقرأ في سجلات التاريخ أن والده أشعل النار في أمه، في مأساة ستبقى محفورة في ذاكرة الإسكندرية كأحد أكثر فصول الغدر إيلاماً.
تلك الليلة في «أبو قير» لم تحرق جسد امرأة فحسب، بل أحرقت معها أمان عائلة كاملة، وتركت خلفها ندوباً لن تمحوها السنين.
The walls of their home in the "Abu Qir" area of Alexandria did not expect to witness such a degree of cruelty. On a night that was supposed to be filled with family tranquility, the life of a young wife was extinguished in a way that her neighbors could not believe, and no one could comprehend until court documents revealed the details of a "diabolical plan" devised by her husband to end the life of his lifelong partner in cold blood.
“Diabolical Plan”... The Calm Before the Storm
The husband did not act out of a momentary fit of rage; investigations revealed that he meticulously plotted the crime. The scene began with him removing their small child, who was not yet three years old, from the house. He wanted an empty space, a stage where he could ensure that no one’s screams would interrupt the execution of his plan. Once the place was clear, the staged argument began, which was merely a pretext to open the gates of hell.
In a moment when the husband transformed into what resembled a “monster,” he retrieved a bottle of gasoline that he had prepared in advance and poured it over his wife’s body. There were no farewell words, and there was no chance for survival. With a flick of a lighter, the room turned into a human oven. But the shock that shook the courtroom was not only due to the heinousness of the crime but also the “cold-bloodedness” described by the prosecution, as the husband stood watching his wife’s body melt in the flames, indifferent to the cries of pain that begged for mercy.
In the Alexandria Criminal Court, the session was not merely a judicial procedure; it was a confrontation with the “collapse of humanity.” The Egyptian Public Prosecution presented a plea that shook the foundations of the courtroom, describing the crime as transcending all meanings of mercy in the “sacred covenant” of marriage. While the accused stood in the dock, those present wondered: how could someone who once promised to be “a shelter and affection” turn into “fire” that consumes everything?
After deliberations, the court issued its final verdict of life imprisonment for the accused. A ruling that closed the criminal file but opened a thousand questions about the fate of the small child who would grow up to read in the annals of history that his father set fire to his mother, in a tragedy that will remain etched in the memory of Alexandria as one of the most painful chapters of betrayal.
That night in “Abu Qir” did not only burn the body of a woman but also incinerated the security of an entire family, leaving behind scars that the years will not erase.