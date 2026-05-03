لم تكن جدران منزلهم في منطقة «أبو قير» بالإسكندرية تتوقع أن تشهد هذا القدر من القسوة. في ليلة كان يفترض أن تسودها السكينة الأسرية، انطفأت حياة زوجة شابة بطريقةٍ لم يصدقها جيرانها، ولم يستوعبها أحد إلا بعد أن كشفت أوراق المحكمة تفاصيل «خطة شيطانية» وضعها الزوج لإنهاء حياة شريكة عمره بدمٍ بارد.

«خطة شيطانية».. الهدوء قبل العاصفة

لم يندفع الزوج تحت تأثير لحظة غضب عابرة، بل كشفت التحقيقات أنه رسم سيناريو الجريمة بدقة. بدأ المشهد بإبعاد طفلهما الصغير، الذي لم يتجاوز السنوات الثلاث، خارج المنزل. كان يريد ساحة خالية، ومسرحاً يضمن فيه ألا يقطع صراخ أحدٌ تنفيذ مخططه. وبمجرد أن خلا المكان، بدأ الشجار المفتعل الذي كان مجرد ذريعة لفتح أبواب الجحيم.

في لحظة تحول فيها الزوج إلى ما يشبه «الوحش»، استل زجاجة بنزين كان قد أعدها مسبقاً، وسكبها على جسد زوجته. لم تكن هناك كلمات وداع، ولم تكن هناك فرصة للنجاة. وبلمسة من قداحة، تحولت الغرفة إلى فرن بشري. لكن الصدمة التي هزت قاعة المحكمة لم تكن فقط في بشاعة الجريمة، بل في «برود الأعصاب» الذي وصفته النيابة، إذ وقف الزوج يراقب جسد زوجته وهو يذوب في النيران، غير مكترثٍ بصرخات الألم التي كانت تطلب الرحمة.

وفي محكمة جنايات الإسكندرية، لم تكن الجلسة مجرد إجراء قضائي، بل كانت مواجهة مع «انهيار الإنسانية». قدمت النيابة العامة المصرية مرافعة زلزلت أركان القاعة، واصفةً الجريمة بأنها تتجاوز كل معاني الرحمة في «الميثاق الغليظ» للزواج. وبينما كان المتهم يقف في قفص الاتهام، كان الحضور يتساءلون: كيف يمكن لمن وعد يوماً بأن يكون «السكن والمودة» أن يتحول إلى «نار» تلتهم كل شيء؟

بعد المداولات، أصدرت المحكمة حكمها النهائي بالسجن المؤبد للمتهم. حكمٌ أغلق الملف جنائياً، لكنه فتح ألف سؤال حول مصير هذا الطفل الصغير الذي سيكبر ليقرأ في سجلات التاريخ أن والده أشعل النار في أمه، في مأساة ستبقى محفورة في ذاكرة الإسكندرية كأحد أكثر فصول الغدر إيلاماً.

تلك الليلة في «أبو قير» لم تحرق جسد امرأة فحسب، بل أحرقت معها أمان عائلة كاملة، وتركت خلفها ندوباً لن تمحوها السنين.