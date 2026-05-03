The walls of their home in the "Abu Qir" area of Alexandria did not expect to witness such a degree of cruelty. On a night that was supposed to be filled with family tranquility, the life of a young wife was extinguished in a way that her neighbors could not believe, and no one could comprehend until court documents revealed the details of a "diabolical plan" devised by her husband to end the life of his lifelong partner in cold blood.

“Diabolical Plan”... The Calm Before the Storm

The husband did not act out of a momentary fit of rage; investigations revealed that he meticulously plotted the crime. The scene began with him removing their small child, who was not yet three years old, from the house. He wanted an empty space, a stage where he could ensure that no one’s screams would interrupt the execution of his plan. Once the place was clear, the staged argument began, which was merely a pretext to open the gates of hell.

In a moment when the husband transformed into what resembled a “monster,” he retrieved a bottle of gasoline that he had prepared in advance and poured it over his wife’s body. There were no farewell words, and there was no chance for survival. With a flick of a lighter, the room turned into a human oven. But the shock that shook the courtroom was not only due to the heinousness of the crime but also the “cold-bloodedness” described by the prosecution, as the husband stood watching his wife’s body melt in the flames, indifferent to the cries of pain that begged for mercy.

In the Alexandria Criminal Court, the session was not merely a judicial procedure; it was a confrontation with the “collapse of humanity.” The Egyptian Public Prosecution presented a plea that shook the foundations of the courtroom, describing the crime as transcending all meanings of mercy in the “sacred covenant” of marriage. While the accused stood in the dock, those present wondered: how could someone who once promised to be “a shelter and affection” turn into “fire” that consumes everything?

After deliberations, the court issued its final verdict of life imprisonment for the accused. A ruling that closed the criminal file but opened a thousand questions about the fate of the small child who would grow up to read in the annals of history that his father set fire to his mother, in a tragedy that will remain etched in the memory of Alexandria as one of the most painful chapters of betrayal.

That night in “Abu Qir” did not only burn the body of a woman but also incinerated the security of an entire family, leaving behind scars that the years will not erase.