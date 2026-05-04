عاجل | «التعليم»: آلية جديدة لتوزيع الكتب المدرسية العام القادم

اعتمدت وزارة التعليم آلية جديدة لتسليم كتب الفصول الانتقالية بمراحل التعليم العام للعام الدراسي القادم 1448هـ، تزامناً مع بدء إدارات التعليم بمناطق ومحافظات المملكة أعمال شحن وتوصيل المقررات الدراسية لمدارس البنين والبنات والطفولة المبكرة.
وتقضي الآلية الجديدة بتسليم كتب الصف الرابع لمدارس الطفولة المبكرة، وكتب الصف الأول المتوسط للمدارس الابتدائية (التي تضم الصف السادس)، وكتب الصف الأول الثانوي لمدارس المرحلة المتوسطة؛ لضمان حصول الطلاب والطالبات على كتبهم قبل انتقالهم إلى صفوفهم الجديدة. وتستهدف هذه الخطوة الاستباقية ضمان بداية جادة وانطلاقة فعالة للدراسة منذ اليوم الأول، مع تلافي أي تعثر قد يواجه الطلاب نتيجة انتقالهم بين المدن أو المحافظات المختلفة.
The Ministry of Education has adopted a new mechanism for delivering transitional phase books in general education for the upcoming academic year 1448 AH, coinciding with the start of education departments in various regions and governorates of the Kingdom to ship and deliver the curricula to boys' and girls' schools and early childhood education.
The new mechanism stipulates the delivery of fourth-grade books to early childhood schools, first intermediate grade books to elementary schools (which include sixth grade), and first secondary grade books to middle schools; to ensure that students receive their books before moving to their new grades. This proactive step aims to ensure a serious start and effective launch of studies from day one, while avoiding any difficulties that students may face due to moving between different cities or governorates.