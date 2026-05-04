عاجل | «التعليم»: آلية جديدة لتوزيع الكتب المدرسية العام القادم

The Ministry of Education has adopted a new mechanism for delivering transitional phase books in general education for the upcoming academic year 1448 AH, coinciding with the start of education departments in various regions and governorates of the Kingdom to ship and deliver the curricula to boys' and girls' schools and early childhood education.

The new mechanism stipulates the delivery of fourth-grade books to early childhood schools, first intermediate grade books to elementary schools (which include sixth grade), and first secondary grade books to middle schools; to ensure that students receive their books before moving to their new grades. This proactive step aims to ensure a serious start and effective launch of studies from day one, while avoiding any difficulties that students may face due to moving between different cities or governorates.