في خرق إيراني لوقف إطلاق النار بين واشنطن وطهران منذ 8 أبريل، استهدفت إيران اليوم (الإثنين) الإمارات بعدد من الصواريخ والمسيرات ما تسبب في حريق.
وأعلنت هيئة عمليات التجارة البحرية البريطانية، اليوم، تلقيها بلاغاً عن واقعة في سفينة شحن على بُعد نحو 36 ميلاً بحرياً شمالي دبي في الإمارات.
وقالت الهيئة إن السفينة أبلغت عن اندلاع حريق في غرفة محركاتها، وأن السبب لم يُعرف بعد، موضحة أن جميع أفراد الطاقم بخير.
وأفادت هيئة عمليات التجارة البحرية البريطانية بأن الحريق على متن السفينة وقع قرب ميناء صقر، لافتة إلى أنه لم يتم التحقق من سببه حتى الآن.
بدورها، قالت وزارة الدفاع الإماراتية إن دفاعاتها الجوية تتعامل مع اعتداءات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة قادمة من إيران، مؤكدة أن الأصوات المسموعة في مناطق متفرقة من الدولة هي نتيجة تعامل منظومات الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع الصواريخ الباليستية، والجوالة والطائرات المسيرة.
وذكرت الوزارة أنها تصدت لـ 4 صواريخ من إيران، تعاملت معها بنجاح مع 3 فوق المياه الإقليمية وسقط آخر في البحر، موضحة أن الأصوات المسموعة في مناطق متفرقة من الدولة هي نتيجة لاعتراض ناجح للتهديدات الجوية.
في غضون ذلك، نقل موقع أكسيوس عن مسؤول أمريكي قوله إن القوات الإيرانية لم تطلق النار على السفينتين التجاريتين الأمريكيتين في مضيق هرمز، مؤكداً أنهما لم تكونا برفقة سفن أخرى بل عبرتا منطقة دفاعية محددة.
وقال المسؤول للموقع: «إن قواعد الاشتباك عُدلت، وأُذن لقواتنا بضرب أي تهديد للسفن التي تعبر مضيق هرمز».
جاء ذلك تعقيباً على تصريح القيادة المركزية الأمريكية بأن سفينتين تجاريتين ترفعان العلم الأمريكي عبرتا مضيق هرمز بنجاح.
في المقابل، أكد الحرس الثوري الإيراني أنه لم تعبر مضيق هرمز أي سفينة تجارية أو ناقلة نفط خلال الساعات الماضية، موضحاً أن «أي تحركات تتعارض مع مبادئ قواتنا المعلنة ستواجه مخاطر وسيتم إيقاف السفن المخالفة بالقوة:.
وأضاف: «ادعاءات المسؤولين الأمريكيين بشأن مرور سفن عبر مضيق هرمز لا أساس لها وكاذبة».
In an Iranian violation of the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran since April 8, Iran targeted the UAE today (Monday) with a number of missiles and drones, causing a fire.
The British Maritime Trade Operations Agency announced today that it received a report about an incident involving a cargo ship approximately 36 nautical miles north of Dubai in the UAE.
The agency stated that the ship reported a fire breaking out in its engine room, and the cause is not yet known, clarifying that all crew members are safe.
The British Maritime Trade Operations Agency reported that the fire on board the ship occurred near Saqr Port, noting that the cause has not been verified yet.
For its part, the UAE Ministry of Defense stated that its air defenses are dealing with missile attacks and drones coming from Iran, confirming that the sounds heard in various areas of the country are a result of the Emirati air defense systems engaging with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.
The ministry mentioned that it intercepted 4 missiles from Iran, successfully dealing with 3 over the territorial waters, while another fell into the sea, clarifying that the sounds heard in various areas of the country are a result of successful interceptions of aerial threats.
Meanwhile, Axios reported an American official stating that Iranian forces did not fire at the two American commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, confirming that they were not accompanied by other ships but crossed a designated defensive area.
The official told the site: "The rules of engagement have been modified, and our forces have been authorized to strike any threat to ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz."
This came in response to a statement from the U.S. Central Command that two commercial vessels flying the American flag successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz.
In contrast, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard confirmed that no commercial ship or oil tanker has crossed the Strait of Hormuz in recent hours, explaining that "any movements that contradict the principles of our declared forces will face risks and the violating ships will be stopped by force."
It added: "The claims of American officials regarding the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz are baseless and false."