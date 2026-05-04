In an Iranian violation of the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran since April 8, Iran targeted the UAE today (Monday) with a number of missiles and drones, causing a fire.



The British Maritime Trade Operations Agency announced today that it received a report about an incident involving a cargo ship approximately 36 nautical miles north of Dubai in the UAE.



The agency stated that the ship reported a fire breaking out in its engine room, and the cause is not yet known, clarifying that all crew members are safe.



The British Maritime Trade Operations Agency reported that the fire on board the ship occurred near Saqr Port, noting that the cause has not been verified yet.



For its part, the UAE Ministry of Defense stated that its air defenses are dealing with missile attacks and drones coming from Iran, confirming that the sounds heard in various areas of the country are a result of the Emirati air defense systems engaging with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.



The ministry mentioned that it intercepted 4 missiles from Iran, successfully dealing with 3 over the territorial waters, while another fell into the sea, clarifying that the sounds heard in various areas of the country are a result of successful interceptions of aerial threats.



Meanwhile, Axios reported an American official stating that Iranian forces did not fire at the two American commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, confirming that they were not accompanied by other ships but crossed a designated defensive area.



The official told the site: "The rules of engagement have been modified, and our forces have been authorized to strike any threat to ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz."



This came in response to a statement from the U.S. Central Command that two commercial vessels flying the American flag successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz.



In contrast, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard confirmed that no commercial ship or oil tanker has crossed the Strait of Hormuz in recent hours, explaining that "any movements that contradict the principles of our declared forces will face risks and the violating ships will be stopped by force."



It added: "The claims of American officials regarding the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz are baseless and false."