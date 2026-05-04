في خرق إيراني لوقف إطلاق النار بين واشنطن وطهران منذ 8 أبريل، استهدفت إيران اليوم (الإثنين) الإمارات بعدد من الصواريخ والمسيرات ما تسبب في حريق.


وأعلنت هيئة عمليات ⁠التجارة البحرية البريطانية، اليوم، ​تلقيها ⁠بلاغاً عن واقعة ⁠في سفينة شحن على بُعد نحو ​36 ميلاً بحرياً شمالي دبي في ⁠الإمارات.


وقالت الهيئة إن ​السفينة أبلغت عن ‌اندلاع حريق في ​غرفة محركاتها، ⁠وأن السبب لم ​يُعرف ⁠بعد، موضحة أن جميع أفراد الطاقم ‌بخير.


وأفادت هيئة عمليات التجارة البحرية البريطانية بأن الحريق على متن السفينة وقع قرب ميناء صقر، لافتة إلى أنه لم يتم التحقق من سببه حتى الآن.


بدورها، قالت وزارة الدفاع الإماراتية إن دفاعاتها الجوية تتعامل مع اعتداءات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة قادمة من إيران، مؤكدة أن الأصوات المسموعة في مناطق متفرقة من الدولة هي نتيجة تعامل منظومات الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع الصواريخ الباليستية، والجوالة والطائرات المسيرة.


وذكرت الوزارة أنها تصدت لـ 4 صواريخ من إيران، تعاملت معها بنجاح مع 3 فوق المياه الإقليمية وسقط آخر في البحر، موضحة أن الأصوات المسموعة في مناطق متفرقة من الدولة هي نتيجة لاعتراض ناجح للتهديدات الجوية.


في غضون ذلك، نقل موقع أكسيوس عن مسؤول أمريكي قوله إن القوات الإيرانية لم تطلق النار على السفينتين التجاريتين الأمريكيتين في مضيق هرمز، مؤكداً أنهما لم تكونا برفقة سفن أخرى بل عبرتا منطقة دفاعية محددة.


وقال المسؤول للموقع: «إن قواعد الاشتباك عُدلت، وأُذن لقواتنا بضرب أي تهديد للسفن التي تعبر مضيق هرمز».


جاء ذلك تعقيباً على تصريح القيادة المركزية الأمريكية بأن سفينتين تجاريتين ترفعان العلم الأمريكي عبرتا مضيق هرمز بنجاح.


في المقابل، أكد الحرس الثوري الإيراني أنه لم تعبر مضيق هرمز أي سفينة تجارية أو ناقلة نفط خلال الساعات الماضية، موضحاً أن «أي تحركات تتعارض مع مبادئ قواتنا المعلنة ستواجه مخاطر وسيتم إيقاف السفن المخالفة بالقوة:.


وأضاف: «ادعاءات المسؤولين الأمريكيين بشأن مرور سفن عبر مضيق هرمز لا أساس لها وكاذبة».