شهدت أسعار الذهب في مصر تراجعاً طفيفاً خلال تعاملات اليوم، إذ انخفض سعر غرام الذهب عيار 21 بنحو 50 جنيهاً، ليسجل مستوى 6.900 جنيه، وفقاً لتقرير منصة «آي صاغة» لرصد حركة سوق الذهب.


وسجل سعر غرام الذهب عيار 24 نحو 7,885 جنيهاً، بينما بلغ سعر عيار 18 حوالى 5,914 جنيهاً، في حين تراجع سعر الجنيه الذهب إلى أقل من 55 ألف جنيه، بالتزامن مع انخفاض سعر الأوقية عالمياً إلى نحو 4,545 دولاراً، في انعكاس مباشر للتغيرات في المشهدين الاقتصادي والجيوسياسي على مستوى العالم.


تراجع محدود


وبحسب بيانات منصة «آي صاغة»، فإن التراجع المحدود في أسعار الذهب بالسوق المصرية يعود بشكل رئيسي إلى تحسن التوقعات المرتبطة بإمكانية التوصل إلى تسوية للنزاع بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، وهو ما ساهم في تهدئة التوترات الجيوسياسية العالمية.


وفي ما يتعلق بالفجوة السعرية بين السعر المحلي والعالمي، ذكرت المنصة أنها استقرت عند نحو 50 جنيهاً، وهو ما يعكس وجود علاوة مخاطر معتدلة ومستقرة، ويشير هذا الاستقرار إلى حالة من التوازن النسبي داخل السوق المصرية بين العرض والطلب، دون وجود اختلالات كبيرة أو ضغوط استثنائية.


عوامل ضاغطة


وأشارت المنصة إلى أن العوامل العالمية الضاغطة على أسعار الذهب أصبحت حالياً أقوى من العوامل الداعمة على المدى القصير، وأن السوق المحلية في مصر تتحرك بشكل أساسي وفق الاتجاهات العالمية، دون وجود تأثيرات داخلية حادة أو استثنائية خلال الفترة الحالية.


وذكرت أن سعر صرف الجنيه المصري شهد تحسناً طفيفاً خلال تعاملات اليوم، إذ تراجع سعر الدولار من 53.57 جنيه إلى 53.49 جنيه، وهو ما ساهم في خفض تكلفة استيراد الذهب، ورغم أن هذا التراجع لا يزال محدود التأثير على الأسعار في الوقت الحالي، إلا أنه يمثل عامل دعم محتملاً لسوق الذهب على المدى المتوسط.