شهدت أسعار الذهب في مصر تراجعاً طفيفاً خلال تعاملات اليوم، إذ انخفض سعر غرام الذهب عيار 21 بنحو 50 جنيهاً، ليسجل مستوى 6.900 جنيه، وفقاً لتقرير منصة «آي صاغة» لرصد حركة سوق الذهب.
وسجل سعر غرام الذهب عيار 24 نحو 7,885 جنيهاً، بينما بلغ سعر عيار 18 حوالى 5,914 جنيهاً، في حين تراجع سعر الجنيه الذهب إلى أقل من 55 ألف جنيه، بالتزامن مع انخفاض سعر الأوقية عالمياً إلى نحو 4,545 دولاراً، في انعكاس مباشر للتغيرات في المشهدين الاقتصادي والجيوسياسي على مستوى العالم.
تراجع محدود
وبحسب بيانات منصة «آي صاغة»، فإن التراجع المحدود في أسعار الذهب بالسوق المصرية يعود بشكل رئيسي إلى تحسن التوقعات المرتبطة بإمكانية التوصل إلى تسوية للنزاع بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، وهو ما ساهم في تهدئة التوترات الجيوسياسية العالمية.
وفي ما يتعلق بالفجوة السعرية بين السعر المحلي والعالمي، ذكرت المنصة أنها استقرت عند نحو 50 جنيهاً، وهو ما يعكس وجود علاوة مخاطر معتدلة ومستقرة، ويشير هذا الاستقرار إلى حالة من التوازن النسبي داخل السوق المصرية بين العرض والطلب، دون وجود اختلالات كبيرة أو ضغوط استثنائية.
عوامل ضاغطة
وأشارت المنصة إلى أن العوامل العالمية الضاغطة على أسعار الذهب أصبحت حالياً أقوى من العوامل الداعمة على المدى القصير، وأن السوق المحلية في مصر تتحرك بشكل أساسي وفق الاتجاهات العالمية، دون وجود تأثيرات داخلية حادة أو استثنائية خلال الفترة الحالية.
وذكرت أن سعر صرف الجنيه المصري شهد تحسناً طفيفاً خلال تعاملات اليوم، إذ تراجع سعر الدولار من 53.57 جنيه إلى 53.49 جنيه، وهو ما ساهم في خفض تكلفة استيراد الذهب، ورغم أن هذا التراجع لا يزال محدود التأثير على الأسعار في الوقت الحالي، إلا أنه يمثل عامل دعم محتملاً لسوق الذهب على المدى المتوسط.
Gold prices in Egypt experienced a slight decline during today’s trading, as the price of 21-carat gold dropped by about 50 pounds, recording a level of 6,900 pounds, according to the report from the "iSagha" platform monitoring the gold market.
The price of 24-carat gold was recorded at around 7,885 pounds, while the price of 18-carat gold reached approximately 5,914 pounds. Meanwhile, the price of the gold pound fell to less than 55,000 pounds, coinciding with a decrease in the global price of an ounce to about 4,545 dollars, reflecting the direct changes in the economic and geopolitical landscape worldwide.
Limited Decline
According to data from the "iSagha" platform, the limited decline in gold prices in the Egyptian market is primarily attributed to improved expectations regarding the possibility of reaching a settlement in the dispute between the United States and Iran, which has contributed to easing global geopolitical tensions.
Regarding the price gap between local and global prices, the platform stated that it stabilized at around 50 pounds, reflecting a moderate and stable risk premium. This stability indicates a state of relative balance within the Egyptian market between supply and demand, without significant imbalances or exceptional pressures.
Pressuring Factors
The platform pointed out that the global factors pressuring gold prices have currently become stronger than the supporting factors in the short term, and that the local market in Egypt is primarily moving in line with global trends, without sharp or exceptional internal influences during the current period.
It noted that the exchange rate of the Egyptian pound saw a slight improvement during today’s trading, as the dollar price fell from 53.57 pounds to 53.49 pounds, which contributed to reducing the cost of gold imports. Although this decline still has a limited impact on prices at the moment, it represents a potential support factor for the gold market in the medium term.