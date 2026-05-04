Gold prices in Egypt experienced a slight decline during today’s trading, as the price of 21-carat gold dropped by about 50 pounds, recording a level of 6,900 pounds, according to the report from the "iSagha" platform monitoring the gold market.



The price of 24-carat gold was recorded at around 7,885 pounds, while the price of 18-carat gold reached approximately 5,914 pounds. Meanwhile, the price of the gold pound fell to less than 55,000 pounds, coinciding with a decrease in the global price of an ounce to about 4,545 dollars, reflecting the direct changes in the economic and geopolitical landscape worldwide.



Limited Decline



According to data from the "iSagha" platform, the limited decline in gold prices in the Egyptian market is primarily attributed to improved expectations regarding the possibility of reaching a settlement in the dispute between the United States and Iran, which has contributed to easing global geopolitical tensions.



Regarding the price gap between local and global prices, the platform stated that it stabilized at around 50 pounds, reflecting a moderate and stable risk premium. This stability indicates a state of relative balance within the Egyptian market between supply and demand, without significant imbalances or exceptional pressures.



Pressuring Factors



The platform pointed out that the global factors pressuring gold prices have currently become stronger than the supporting factors in the short term, and that the local market in Egypt is primarily moving in line with global trends, without sharp or exceptional internal influences during the current period.



It noted that the exchange rate of the Egyptian pound saw a slight improvement during today’s trading, as the dollar price fell from 53.57 pounds to 53.49 pounds, which contributed to reducing the cost of gold imports. Although this decline still has a limited impact on prices at the moment, it represents a potential support factor for the gold market in the medium term.