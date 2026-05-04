أعلن وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت، أن المهمة العسكرية للولايات المتحدة من أجل إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، يمكن أن تُسهم في تخفيف أزمة نقص النفط، مشيراً إلى أن نحو 200 ناقلة جاهزة لمغادرة الممر المائي.
150 - 200 ناقلة
وقال بيسنت في مقابلة مع «فوكس نيوز»، اليوم: «السوق - بسبب النزاع الدائر حول المضيق - يعاني حالياً من عجز يراوح بين 8 و10 ملايين برميل من النفط يومياً». لكنه قدر عدد ناقلات الخام التي يمكنها المغادرة بمجرد استئناف حركة الملاحة بما بين 150 و200 ناقلة.
ونوه إلى أن «السوق ستكون مشبعة بالإمدادات، والمساعدات في طريقها اليوم، فكل ناقلة نفط خام تعبر المضيق تحمل حوالى مليوني برميل».
انهيار تام
وذكر بيسنت أن «إيران تحاول القضاء على حرية الملاحة الدولية عبر مضيق هرمز، والولايات المتحدة تعمل على فتحه».
وقال: «فرضنا حصاراً على السفن الداخلة إلى الموانئ الإيرانية والخارجة منها، واقتصادهم بات في حالة انهيار تام، ولن يتسامح جنودهم مع عدم تقاضيهم الرواتب».
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bissent announced that the military mission of the United States to reopen the Strait of Hormuz could help alleviate the oil shortage crisis, noting that about 200 tankers are ready to leave the waterway.
150 - 200 tankers
Bissent said in an interview with "Fox News" today: "The market - due to the ongoing dispute over the strait - is currently suffering from a deficit ranging between 8 and 10 million barrels of oil per day." However, he estimated the number of oil tankers that could leave once navigation resumes to be between 150 and 200 tankers.
He noted that "the market will be saturated with supplies, and assistance is on the way today, as each oil tanker crossing the strait carries about two million barrels."
Complete collapse
Bissent mentioned that "Iran is trying to eliminate freedom of international navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, and the United States is working to reopen it."
He said: "We have imposed a blockade on ships entering and leaving Iranian ports, and their economy is in a state of complete collapse, and their soldiers will not tolerate not receiving their salaries."