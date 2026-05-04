أعلن وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت، أن المهمة العسكرية للولايات المتحدة من أجل إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، يمكن أن تُسهم في تخفيف أزمة نقص النفط، مشيراً إلى أن نحو 200 ناقلة جاهزة لمغادرة الممر المائي.


150 - 200 ناقلة


وقال بيسنت في مقابلة مع «فوكس نيوز»، اليوم: «السوق - بسبب النزاع الدائر حول المضيق - يعاني حالياً من عجز يراوح بين 8 و10 ملايين برميل من النفط يومياً». لكنه قدر عدد ناقلات الخام التي يمكنها المغادرة بمجرد استئناف حركة الملاحة بما بين 150 و200 ناقلة.


ونوه إلى أن «السوق ستكون مشبعة بالإمدادات، والمساعدات في طريقها اليوم، فكل ناقلة نفط خام تعبر المضيق تحمل حوالى مليوني برميل».


انهيار تام


وذكر بيسنت أن «إيران تحاول القضاء على حرية الملاحة الدولية عبر مضيق هرمز، والولايات المتحدة تعمل على فتحه».


وقال: «فرضنا حصاراً على السفن الداخلة إلى الموانئ الإيرانية والخارجة منها، واقتصادهم بات في حالة انهيار تام، ولن يتسامح جنودهم مع عدم تقاضيهم الرواتب».