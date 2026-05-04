U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bissent announced that the military mission of the United States to reopen the Strait of Hormuz could help alleviate the oil shortage crisis, noting that about 200 tankers are ready to leave the waterway.



150 - 200 tankers



Bissent said in an interview with "Fox News" today: "The market - due to the ongoing dispute over the strait - is currently suffering from a deficit ranging between 8 and 10 million barrels of oil per day." However, he estimated the number of oil tankers that could leave once navigation resumes to be between 150 and 200 tankers.



He noted that "the market will be saturated with supplies, and assistance is on the way today, as each oil tanker crossing the strait carries about two million barrels."



Complete collapse



Bissent mentioned that "Iran is trying to eliminate freedom of international navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, and the United States is working to reopen it."



He said: "We have imposed a blockade on ships entering and leaving Iranian ports, and their economy is in a state of complete collapse, and their soldiers will not tolerate not receiving their salaries."